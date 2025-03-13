Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is ready to end his Old Trafford chapter this summer and is ‘actively’ seeking a move away from the club, according to CaughtOffside.

The Brazilian’s agent is reportedly searching for a new destination for the 32-year-old, who will have just one year left on his £350,000-a-week contract at the end of the season.

Casemiro is being offered to multiple clubs worldwide, with interest from Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Brazil and MLS.

Ruben Amorim is reportedly prepared to let the Brazilian leave after the season, having barely played him in the Premier League since taking charge last year.

Casemiro Wants Man Utd Exit

Agent working on summer move

According to CaughtOffside, Casemiro’s salary demands remain an obstacle for interested clubs, as he is unwilling to take a pay cut from his £350,000-a-week wages.

So far, no club is willing to meet this request, making his Old Trafford exit complicated.

Casemiro’s agent is actively working on solutions for the 32-year-old and reportedly has meetings scheduled in Saudi Arabia and the United States.

United are believed to be asking for €30m (£25m) for the 'world-class' midfielder and are ‘not willing to offer any discounts’ on their fee demands.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Casemiro has made 13 Premier League starts this season, scoring once in more than 1,100 minutes.

United are expecting several departures this summer, with Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton’s contracts expiring at the end of the season.

The veteran quartet are unlikely to have a future under Amorim, while forwards Marcus Rashford and Antony, who are spending the remainder of the season on loan, also face uncertain futures.

United sit 14th in the Premier League with 10 games remaining and next face Leicester City away on Sunday.

Casemiro's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 18 Goals 1 Assists 0 Goal-creating actions 3 Minutes played 1,101

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-03-25.