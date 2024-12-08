Christian Eriksen must look for a new club in January, as it has become clear a future at Manchester United is off the cards under new manager, Ruben Amorim.

After being left as an unused substitute in his side's 3-2 loss at the hands of Nottingham Forest, the Dane made it three consecutive matches spent as a spectator from the bench. His last minute in Manchester United colors came in Amorim's debut fixture against Ipswich, and he hasn't seen a single professional minute since. Fabrizio Romano previously noted the club were not expecting to renew the player's contract when it expires in June 2025, but with opportunities sparse, Eriksen would be wise to depart from Old Trafford as soon as possible.

Eriksen Out of Favour Under Amorim

The Danish international has been left on the bench three time consecutively

In three of Amorim's first four matches as United manager, Eriksen has been entirely uninvolved, and it was his appearance in the former Sporting boss' debut which made it evident the 32-year-old was not suited to the new style of play at the club. After a lackluster performance, the midfielder was slammed by critics, and Alan Shearer went as far as to say it would be "impossible" for the 32-year-old to play to a high-intensity style.

Christian Eriksen's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Games 9 Minutes played 507 Goals/Assists 0/0 Pass completion 82.6% Tackles per 90 1.61

That was Eriksen's ninth Premier League outing, and he is yet to register a single goal contribution in that period, but his efforts outside of the top-flight have been impressive in stark contrast. With two goals and two assists in four Europa League ties, as well as two goals and an assist in his side's 7-0 thrashing of Barnsley in the EFL Cup, the former Inter Milan man, who was once dubbed "world-class" by Kasper Schmeichel, may have showcased enough quality to attract a couple of suitors in January.

Per Romano, rumors of a return to Ajax were in the air during the summer, which could reignite as the January transfer window comes around. Some clubs may prefer to wait until the summer when Eriksen is out of contract, although given his hefty £150,000 per week salary, it may be worth the club sanctioning an early transfer for a cut-price in the winter window to clear some wages off the books.

Ultimately, a move away from Manchester for Eriksen denotes the logical next step for his career, and he will have to play a part in drumming up some interest ahead of the turn of the new year.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 08/12/2024