Manchester United could be set to lose their best player this summer in Bruno Fernandes amid interest from Saudi Arabia, according to Ben Jacobs - who has revealed that the Portuguese midfield magician has given a prospective green light to a move to Al-Hilal following a call with their president.

United's failure to qualify for any form of European football means that they may be forced to sell their best stars in the coming months, with Fernandes being one 'world-class' star that they'll especially hope to keep hold of despite their poor campaign, alongside selling the likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo, who have both been touted for move away from Old Trafford on big fees.

The imminent arrival of Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Cunha is a huge plus for the Red Devils, but it appears that they'll have to compromise on any key incomings by selling some of Old Trafford's favourite figures in the summer.

However, speaking to The United Stand, Jacobs revealed that Fernandes has spoken with Saudi Pro League bosses and that the project in the Middle East is somewhat appealing to him - having said 'yes' to a potential move. He said:

"Bruno Fernandes has engaged - he held a Zoom call with the Al-Hilal president, Fahad bin Nafel, a couple of days ago. "He was told by Thursday that they wanted a decision - not yes or no definitively on whether he would move or sign the contract, but they wanted a yes or no on the project. "I'm told last night that Bruno Fernandes' side said yes to the project."

Fernandes joined United in January 2020, and has racked up almost 100 goals for the Red Devils in 290 games - winning the FA Cup and League Cup in the process, as well as reaching two Europa League finals.

