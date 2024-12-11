Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen is expected to leave the club in 2025 and is counting his final months at Old Trafford, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Danish midfielder’s contract expires at the end of the season, and he is unlikely to sign an extension, having barely featured under new coach Ruben Amorim.

The 32-year-old has played just 68 minutes of football since the Portuguese tactician took over, starting in United’s 1-1 draw at Ipswich Town last month.

It remains to be seen whether Eriksen will leave as soon as January, as United will have the final opportunity to cash in on the player before his deal runs out.

Eriksen joined the Red Devils on a free transfer from Brentford in July 2022 and was an important player for Erik ten Hag, amassing 85 appearances during his tenure and contributing 23 goals.

The 'world-class' Danish ace was linked with a Man United exit before the season but struggled to attract concrete suitors, with only brief links to a return to his boyhood club Ajax.

Eriksen is one of six United stars heading into the final six months of their Old Trafford contracts, alongside Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans, Tom Heaton and Amad Diallo.

While Amad is expected to sign a new multi-year deal reflecting his growing importance to Amorim’s squad, the four veterans face uncertain futures and may join Eriksen on the departures list in 2025.

The Red Devils are expected to be active in January despite sporting director Dan Ashworth’s shock departure and are believed to be targeting a new left-sided defender to bolster Amorim’s options.

Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez and Paris Saint-Germain’s Nuno Mendes, who previously worked with Amorim at Sporting Lisbon, have been mentioned as potential targets.

Having slumped to 13th in the Premier League after a 3-2 home defeat to Nottingham Forest, United next travel to Manchester City on Sunday.

Christian Eriksen's Man United Stats (2024/25) Games 14 Starts 10 Goals 4 Assists 3 Minutes played 882

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-12-24.