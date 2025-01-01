Nuno Mendes has given the green light over a move to Manchester United, and the Paris Saint-Germain star could be reunited with his former manager Ruben Amorim, according to Pete Hall of The i Paper.

The Red Devils are expected to bolster their options at left wing-back amid Tyrell Malacia's struggles since returning from injury and Luke Shaw still sidelined. Diogo Dalot has been used as a makeshift option but is enduring a poor season overall.

Once labelled 'world-class', Mendes has a profile that suits Amorim's system, as he can operate at wing-back with his electric pace, creativity and daring runs. He's been at the Parc des Princes since July 2022, when he joined PSG from Sporting CP in a €40 million (£33 million) deal.

The 33-cap Portugal international has appeared 16 times across competitions this season, posting two goals and as many assists. He could become the first of Amorim's signings at Old Trafford.

Nuno Mendes Gives United The Thumbs Up

PSG's left-back wants Amorim reunion

Hall reports that Mendes wants to join Manchester United and potentially become the first major signing of Amorim's reign. He was in talks with PSG over a contract extension, but those negotiations have stalled.

There are many hurdles for the Red Devils to get past if they are to bring the 22-year-old to Old Trafford. They don't have much money to spend in the January transfer window and will rely on sales to invest in the squad.

The club are open to offers for most of Amorim's struggling players, who sit 14th in the Premier League table after 19 games. This includes potential loan departures with salaries either wholly or partly covered.

PSG will also drive a hard bargain over Mendes, who has over a year left on his contract. A new deal was almost agreed to make him one of the 'highest-paid wing-backs in the world', but his agent made more demands late on and began contact with the Premier League giants.

Nuno Mendes PSG stats (Ligue 1) Appearances 9 Goals 0 Assists 1 Big Chances Created 2 Key Passes 0.9 Accurate Passes Per Game 51.6 (90%) Accurate Long Balls 1.2 (52%) Interceptions Per Game 0.6 Tackles Per Game 1.4 Successful Dribbles 1.1 (71%) Ground Duels Won 3.8 (57%)

Amorim knows Mendes well from coaching the pacey wing-back at Sporting before he made a name for himself in Paris. His former coach suggested he was 'quality' after he rose through the youth system at the Jose Alvalade Stadium.

Mendes made 47 appearances under Amorim for Sporting's senior team, bagging one goal and three assists. He's since become one of Europe's most renowned full-backs, winning three Ligue 1 titles, and he remains a key player for Luis Enrique's Parisians this season.

All stats courtesy of SofaScore -correct as of 01/01/2024.