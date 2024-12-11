West Ham United boss Julen Lopetegui continues to walk a tightrope at the London Stadium after a poor start to the Premier League campaign, despite two wins in his last four games - and a report has suggested that the Spaniard's reign will eventually come to an end, with the club simply 'buying time' to appoint a new boss, which could be Graham Potter.

However, deciding whoever their new gaffer will be could prove a sticky situation - with the report further stating that the club's top brass all disagree on who to bring in, as six board members each prefer someone different to come in and take over the former Real Madrid boss if he is ousted from the hot seat.

Potter 'Agrees' Short-Term Deal at West Ham

The manager has not been with a club for over 18 months

Hammers News had an update on Potter revealed to them by journalist Graeme Bailey - who states that the former Brighton boss has agreed to take the London Stadium role until the end of the season 'if and when' Lopetegui is given the boot.

Bailey wrote that the 'world-class' Potter has agreed to take the job on a short-term deal until the end of the season when Lopetegui leaves, and he is now ready to return to the dugout and sees West Ham as the right opportunity even on an initial short-term deal.

If that happens, then the former Chelsea man will have found his way into management after almost two years in the wilderness, and that will benefit Karren Brady - with other board members seeing their candidates snubbed.

Report: West Ham United Disagreements Over Potential Manager Search

Julen Lopetegui is in charge for the time being but that could change soon

The report by Hammers News states that whilst there was already pressure on Lopetegui ahead of their clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday, the win has seen the club ‘stick’ by the Spaniard for the time being.

West Ham's Premier League statistics - Divisional ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 5 =12th Losses 7 =15th Goals conceded 28 =16th Goals scored 20 13th xG 1.5 1st Match rating 23.95 10th

However, with multiple outlets stating that the owners are merely buying themselves some time when it comes to appointing a new boss, the report goes one further and states that West Ham’s hierarchy were split six ways over who they wanted to bring in - over six different bosses.

A number of managers have been linked with the potential vacancy since Lopetegui has come under fire, but the club’s top brass have been promoting different managers to take the London Stadium throne - including Potter.

Technical director Tim Steidten wants to bring in former Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic or ex-Benfica man Roger Schmidt, whilst vice-chair Brady prefers a move for Potter as he is good friends with her husband. Meanwhile, two influential members of the board want Christophe Galtier and Max Allegri, while sporting director and club legend Mark Noble has his eyes on Michael Carrick, who he played alongside when both were in their youthful days at Upton Park.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Julen Lopetegui has won just six of his 17 games in charge of West Ham United.

Who their new manager may be is yet to be seen, but Lopetegui's win over Wolves has given him an extra week in the job - and he may continue winning at the helm to prolong his spell in east London, despite his poor start to life in the Premier League.

