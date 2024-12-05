Former Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter would prefer to take charge of West Ham over Wolves, according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

The 49-year-old manager has reportedly been approached by both Premier League clubs but is more interested in succeeding Julen Lopetegui at the London Stadium.

Potter remains out of work after being dismissed by Chelsea in April 2023, having spent only seven months in charge of the Blues, and has been waiting for the right opportunity to return to management for nearly 20 months.

The 'world-class' tactician has been linked with several Premier League clubs in recent months, as well as the England job. Another opportunity for his return could soon arise, with both Wolves and West Ham reportedly considering a managerial change.

According to Crook, the under-pressure Lopetegui is set to meet with the West Ham hierarchy on Thursday, having secured just four wins in 14 league games at the London Stadium.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Potter managed only 12 wins during his 31 games in charge of Chelsea, averaging 1.42 points per match.

West Ham have reportedly shortlisted several potential replacements for Lopetegui, including former Porto manager Sergio Conceicao and ex-Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand.

Both managers are currently available, along with Italian tactician Massimiliano Allegri, who is also believed to be a contender after leaving Juventus last season.

West Ham sit 14th in the Premier League table, six points above the relegation zone, following their 3-1 defeat at Leicester City on Tuesday.

Lopetegui is understood to be under significant pressure ahead of two crucial games against Wolves and Bournemouth, and it remains to be seen whether the ex-Real Madrid boss will be given another chance to save his job at the London Stadium.

According to ExWHUEmployee, Hjulmand, who stepped down as Denmark manager in July, is among technical director Tim Steidten’s top choices to replace Lopetegui mid-season.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-11-24.