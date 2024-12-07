Wolverhampton Wanderers held direct talks with Graham Potter in November about the prospect of the former Chelsea boss replacing the under-fire Gary O'Neil, although Potter was unconvinced by the potential vacancy, according to the Daily Mail.

The West Midlands outfit have endured a miserable start to the season, accumulating just nine pointes from their opening 14 matches. This return sees them slumped inside the Premier League's relegation zone, and thus O'Neil is said to be 'under increasing pressure' in the Molineux dugout.

Monday night's clash with West Ham is understood to potentially be the Englishman's last chance saloon, with successors already being sounded out. Potter is reportedly in the picture to take the job, having had conversations with the Old Gold's hierarchy, although it remains to be seen as to whether he finds the role attractive enough to accept it.

It appears to be growing increasingly likely that a change will be made in the Molineux hot-seat. After winning two consecutive games, one before and one after the international break, it looked as though O'Neil and Wolves had turned a corner.

However, thumping defeats to Bournemouth and Everton have set the Midlanders back again, and the noise is that O'Neil is walking on a tight rope. Results cannot continue to spiral in the way they are, otherwise the former Cherries coach's team could become cut adrift, and thus the club are contemplating alternative managers.

The Daily Mail report that discussions took place with Potter about him succeeding O'Neil, but the tactician was left sceptical about whether Wolves have the tools to avoid relegation, and he wasn't appealed by the prospective transfer budget for the January window. It's been suggested that Potter is the club's first choice managerial target, and thus these purported concerns from him towards the club's state of affairs don't make for positive reading regarding their ability to land him.

The 49-year-old, described as 'world-class', has been out of a job since being dismissed by Chelsea in April 2023, ending a short and turbulent period with the Blues. In spite of this negative spell in West London, Potter has emerged with his reputation intact, and he's been linked to a host of potential jobs, including the Wolves role.

Potter's Managerial Statistics Matches Managed 440 Wins 185 Draws 118 Losses 137 Win Percentage 42%

