Manchester United could turn to Thomas Tuchel if they dismiss Erik ten Hag from the managerial hotseat, according to reports - with the German being their top choice to replace the Dutchman at Old Trafford if crunch talks on Tuesday see the former Ajax man sacked.

Ten Hag has only won three of his ten games in charge this season, including scoring just five goals in seven games in the Premier League to leave United in the bottom half, and fans have called for his head. That has seen club chiefs hold a meeting on Tuesday to discuss his future - and if he does leave, Tuchel has been touted as his potential replacement.

Tuchel 'Top Choice' to Replace Ten Hag if Sack Commissioned

The German has been in the running for the role for half a year

The report from the Daily Mirror suggests that Ten Hag's fate 'will be decided' on Tuesday when club chiefs meet for crunch talks - and Tuchel is the new favourite to succeed him should he be sacked, after being on United's shortlist in the summer.

Erik ten Hag's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking, 2024/25 Stats Output Squad rank Goals scored 5 =18th Goals conceded 8 =5th Shots taken per game 12.7 =11th Shots against per game 12.1 6th xG 10.96 12th

Ten Hag is on thin ice at United after their worst start to a season for over 50 years, and they currently sit just 14th in the table after some meek results - including failing to score in four of their seven top-flight games. Alongside some poor results in the Europa League, United chiefs Dan Ashworth, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox will meet to decide whether the Dutch boss should stay or go as we enter the international break.

Also joining the meeting will be majority shareholder Joel Glazer, who attended a supporters' group meeting with Ratcliffe on Monday amid tensions building over Ten Hag. That could reportedly see Tuchel - who held talks with United in the summer - be ready to take over at the Old Trafford helm, despite failed negotiations.

Tuchel is still on the market after being let go by Bayern Munich last season, and the German is thought to be open to a move to Old Trafford despite failure to qualify for the Champions League - with his goal being to stop them missing out on Europe's elite competition for consecutive years for the first time in their Premier League history.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Thomas Tuchel has managed 613 games, winning 351 of them.

Failure to qualify for the Champions League would cost United £50million and that could be enough to tempt them to part ways with Ten Hag, who remains under huge pressure at Old Trafford even after suffering last season's ignominy of their worst-ever Premier League finish.

Tuchel's Premier League Credentials Are Impressive

The German will be remembered at Chelsea through history

Tuchel was let go by Bayern at the end of last season for failing to win the Bundesliga title amid Bayer Leverkusen's rise to the top, but that should not discredit him for his achievements throughout his managerial career.

Related Wayne Rooney Gives Erik Ten Hag Sack Verdict at Man Utd Wayne Rooney has given his verdict on Erik ten Hag's position at Manchester United.

Winning the German Cup with Borussia Dortmund, the German then won the domestic treble with Paris Saint-Germain, and a Bundesliga title with Bayern after his spell at Chelsea. However, it was his spell in London that showed his 'world-class' talents by winning the Champions League. If he can take that winning mentality into a potential spell at Old Trafford, he could be exactly what United need to turn their fortunes around.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 08-10-24.