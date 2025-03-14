Casemiro is furious with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s comments that some Manchester United players are ‘overpaid’ and is now even less likely to walk away from his contract this summer, according to talkSPORT.

The Brazilian midfielder was name-checked by Ratcliffe earlier this week when he claimed several United stars are ‘not good enough’ and earning excessive wages.

While it has recently become clear that United want to offload Casemiro and his £350,000-a-week salary this summer, doing so may now be even more difficult.

Ratcliffe’s comments reportedly did not sit well with the former Real Madrid midfielder, who is now ‘even more likely to play hardball’ over his Old Trafford exit.

Man United want to sell the Brazilian

According to talkSPORT, United could be forced to pay Casemiro to leave this summer, as he wants his £350,000-a-week wages covered in full if he departs.

The "world-class" five-time Champions League winner remains a target for Saudi Pro League clubs, but his wage demands could still prove to be a stumbling block.

Casemiro has been a useful squad player for Ruben Amorim since the Portuguese manager took charge in November, making 31 appearances across all competitions and scoring three goals.

The 32-year-old joined United from Real Madrid in a deal worth £70m in 2022 and has just over 15 months remaining on his contract, which expires in June next year.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Casemiro has started 13 Premier League games this season, but only three under Amorim.

United are anticipating several veteran departures this summer, with Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton's contracts expiring.

Marcus Rashford may also be among the departures, although there is a £20m twist that could complicate matters for United.

Casemiro's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 18 Goals 1 Assists 0 Goal-creating actions 3 Minutes played 1,101

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-03-25.