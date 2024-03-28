Highlights Mikel Arteta's Arsenal and Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are set to go head-to-head in an epic clash this weekend.

Both sides are full of talented players, but only 10 in total can be deemed as world-class.

Six of those are from City, while the other four belong to the Gunners.

As the most entertaining league in the world, the Premier League is full of incredible talent and is largely considered the most stacked division in the world. The back end of the 2023/24 campaign is drawing close and the battle to be crowned champions is hotting up.

Fans set for one of the best run-ins in the history of the league. There is a three-horse race at the top as Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool remain firmly in the mix to claim the coveted prize.

Mikel Arteta's Gunners and Pep Guardiola's City will go head-to-head in an epic clash at the Etihad this weekend. It's fair to say that both sides have a stacked squad to choose from with many talented players set to take to the field. But who are the big individuals from the two teams? Here, GIVEMESPORT takes a look at the world-class stars from both Manchester City and Arsenal.

Ranking factors

The main factors taken into account when ranking these players (in no particular order) were as follows:

Importance to the team

Best in their position

Goals

Assists

Clean sheets

The 10 world-class players at Arsenal and Man City right now Name Club Bernardo Silva Manchester City Bukayo Saka Arsenal Declan Rice Arsenal Erling Haaland Manchester City Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City Kyle Walker Manchester City Martin Odegaard Arsenal Rodri Manchester City Ruben Dias Manchester City William Saliba Arsenal

Bernardo Silva

Manchester City

Bernardo Silva has been in fine form for the reigning treble holders during the 2023/24 season, registering 10 goal contributions in 24 appearances in the league so far. His versatility has been a joy to watch, having played on the right wing, the No. 10 position and deep-lying midfield roles.

The midfielder is simply a terrific footballer, whose talent is relatively underappreciated. The way he manages to pick up little pockets of space, while simultaneously leaving no prints in the snow, leaves the City faithful in awe. Silva's ability to operate in various positions and still deliver high-level performances are the main reasons why goes down as a world-class player.

Bernardo Silva's 2023/24 Premier League statistics Matches 24 Goals 6 Assists 4 Wins 16

Bukayo Saka

Arsenal

When Liverpool's Mohamed Salah eventually leaves Anfield, Saka looks set to be nailed on to go down as the best winger in the Premier League for the next decade. The youngster seems to be getting better every time he steps on the pitch ever since his debut.

His role in the club's title challenge in the 2022/23 season cannot be overstated, and his influence on Arteta's side going forward will be massive. With 13 goals in the league so far this season, the Englishman has been one of the best players in the Premier League in the 2023/24 campaign and remains one of the Gunners' key players as they look to pick up their first league title since 2004.

Bukayo Saka's 2023/24 Premier League statistics Matches 27 Goals 13 Assists 8 Wins 19

Declan Rice

Arsenal

At just 25, Declan Rice has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the country. He is unsurprisingly included in West Ham's greatest-ever academy XI. The England international has always been blessed with strength and a strong understanding of the game, but his clear improvement in possession is the result of hard work and dedication.

Having ended his Hammers career with a Europa Conference League win, Rice made the decision to join a title-challenging side in the form of Arsenal. West Ham's loss is certainly the Gunners' gain as he has proven to be one of the best bits of business in 2023/24. Exerting his influence in the engine room already, he has given the north London outfit a chance of lifting a first league title in 20 years.

Declan Rice's 2023/24 Premier League statistics Matches 28 Goals 6 Assists 5 Wins 20

Erling Haaland

Manchester City

Since his arrival in England, Erling Haaland continued to shatter records in his debut season in Manchester following his success with Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund. Alan Shearer and Andy Cole’s long-standing record for most goals in a single season was blitzed by the Norwegian as he finished the 2022/23 campaign on 36.

The Norwegian played a pivotal role in helping the Citizens win the Treble last season. The robot has shown no signs of slowing down either, with 18 goals already in the 2023/24 campaign. The 23-year-old is, quite frankly, unstoppable at times and is the league's best striker by quite some way now and thoroughly deserves to be placed in the world-class bracket.

Erling Haaland's 2023/24 Premier League statistics Matches 23 Goals 18 Assists 5 Wins 15

Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne is undoubtedly the best Belgian player in Premier League history. The midfielder has a knack for casting a spell on supporters and, indeed, opposition defences when he is in possession. His influence on the City team is second to none. Over the years, he has left fans in awe of so many memorable moments.

He has racked up more than 15 Premier League assists in three different campaigns and has also found the back of the net at a healthy rate. By the time he is finished, he may go down as the greatest midfielder to ever step foot on these shores. Despite injuries hindering his campaign this year, the Belgium star has since come back and shown supporters why he's one of the best in the country.

Kevin De Bruyne's 2023/24 Premier League statistics Matches 9 Goals 1 Assists 5 Wins 7

Kyle Walker

Manchester City

Given what Kyle Walker has accomplished during his time with Manchester City, the veteran full-back is widely regarded as one of the best right-backs worldwide – and deservedly so. He possesses immense speed, a quality which helps him lock up some of the very finest in the game. The England international has been a mainstay in Guardiola's starting eleven for the last few years now.

Since moving from Tottenham Hotspur, the 33-year-old has got his hands on five Premier League titles and helped his team complete an impressive treble. Without a doubt, one of the best right-backs in the league, if not, the world, and there'll be a fair few who think he's better than Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Kyle Walker's 2023/24 Premier League statistics Matches 26 Goals 0 Assists 2 Clean sheets 4 Wins 17

Martin Odegaard

Arsenal

Martin Odegaard has only been at the Emirates Stadium for three years, yet is already the club captain and one of the Premier League's best players. The Norway international was instrumental in the club's title challenge last season - proving to be a real orchestrator of many of their attacks.

He is at home playing under Mikel Arteta, and the £30m Arsenal paid for his services looks to have been an absolute bargain. So far this campaign, the midfielder has scored six goals and provided six assists. His wonderful technique and composure have paid dividends for the Gunners on several occasions this year. Despite his difficult time at Real Madrid, he has since turned himself into a world-class player in the heart of the Gunners midfield.

Martin Odegaard's 2023/24 Premier League statistics Matches 25 Goals 6 Assists 6 Wins 18

Rodri

Manchester City

Rodri has barely been out of the side since his switch to the Etihad Stadium from Atletico Madrid in 2019. The Spaniard has taken to the league like a duck to water and rarely puts a foot wrong every time he steps foot on the pitch. Without doubt, one of the best midfielders in the Premier League at the moment.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rodri has not lost any of his last 62 games in a Man City shirt.

Despite being a defensive midfielder, he still managed to contribute four goals and seven assists for his side in the 2022/23 season, including the crucial winning strike in the Champions League final to seal the historic treble. His ability to dictate the tempo of the game from deep as well as getting stuck in and breaking up a good number of opposition counter-attacks are the main reasons why he's the best defensive midfielder in the world right now.

Rodri's 2023/24 Premier League statistics Matches 25 Goals 6 Assists 5 Wins 19

Ruben Dias

Manchester City

After arriving from Benfica back in 2020, Ruben Dias has gone on to establish himself as an absolute gem of a defender. Fearless when tackling, an underrated passer of the ball and a leader at the back, he is well-equipped to play Guardiola's style of football and has cemented his status as one of the best defenders in the world.

While he's been hot and cold for the Manchester outfit so far this season, the Portuguese star has still come up with decisive moments as the Citizens chase yet another league title. The 26-year-old is very well-rounded, which is rare for a centre-back these days. Therefore, he thoroughly deserves world-class status given how he has transformed into a top defender since moving to England.

Ruben Dias' 2023/24 Premier League statistics Matches 23 Goals 0 Assists 0 Clean sheets 6 Wins 15

William Saliba

Arsenal

After breaking into Arsenal's starting eleven following a number of loans, not everyone would have predicted his meteoric rise from a young talent to one of the best defenders in world football. The France international was one of the Gunners' standout players in their title charge last season, getting into the PFA Team of the Year on the back of his dominant performances.

It says a lot that the club's Premier League title aspirations fell apart when he dropped out of the team through injury, but he has bounced back magnificently and has returned to the starting line-up looking better than ever. The defender has been ever-present in the heart of the defence so far in the 2023/24 campaign, featuring 28 times and has also chipped in with two goals.

William Saliba's 2023/24 Premier League statistics Matches 28 Goals 2 Assists 1 Clean sheets 11 Wins 20

All statistics taken via the Premier League and correct as of 27/03/2024.