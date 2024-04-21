Highlights Barcelona and Real Madrid have both been blessed with world-class players during their rich histories.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are among the biggest clubs in football history, and the famous El Clasico derby between the two sides rarely disappoints. Lifting 52 La Liga titles between them, games often involve some of the best players in the world going up against each other.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's battles during the 2010s will live long in the memory, as two of the greatest footballers ever sought to get an edge over the other. While both players are now long gone from their respective teams, other players have picked up the 'world-class' mantle and have become superstars for two of Spain's biggest sides.

But who are the players worthy of the moniker in both teams today? GIVMESPORT have taken a look at the each of the two squads, and have picked out every player who we believe is world-class. We have also factored in players who might currently be out injured, just to ensure that we cover all bases.

Ranking Factors

While the players have not been ranked, several factors have been taken into account when deciding if a player is worthy of the world-class title. They are:

Importance to the team - a world-class player has to be imperative to their club. They offer something very few players can replicate, and both Barca and Los Blancos miss their presence when they are absent.

- a world-class player has to be imperative to their club. They offer something very few players can replicate, and both Barca and Los Blancos miss their presence when they are absent. Best in their position - in order to be world-class, you have to be considered among the best in world football for your position.

- in order to be world-class, you have to be considered among the best in world football for your position. Output - whether it be goals, assists, clean sheets or more, stats have to come into play when determining if a player is world-class or not.

- whether it be goals, assists, clean sheets or more, stats have to come into play when determining if a player is world-class or not. Performances throughout their careers - while we are considering the present, attention has been paid to what a player has accomplished throughout their career. Legacy, after all, is how we remember if a player was world-class or not.

Real Madrid's World-Class Players

Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham, Luka Modric, Federico Valverde, Antonio Rudiger, Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid really are blessed in all areas of the pitch, and nobody embodies the world-class moniker more than Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham. There was a time when question marks were raised about the calibre of the former, but the Brazilian has emphatically shut his doubters up. Now one of the best wingers in world football, he has become imperative to the way the Los Blancos play under Carlo Ancelotti, and has reached double figures for goals in 2023/24 as well as 2022/23.

Bellingham, meanwhile, has wasted little time in imposing himself at the Santiago Bernabeu since his move from Borussia Dortmund. Despite his age and new surroundings, the Englishman has already bagged 16 goals for his new club, a testament to his quality. Alongside Luka Modric, who remains one of the most elite midfielders in world football, and Federico Valverde, a Swiss army knife type of player who can play multiple positions, Madrid are blessed with talent in the engine room.

Their backline and defence is also mightily impressive. Antonio Rudiger might be a debatable pick for some, but his performances against Manchester City in the 2023/24 Champions League have underlined his quality. Dominant over both legs against the Premier League side, the German is certainly among the finest centre-backs in world football today.

And while he might have been absent for the majority of the season, special mention must go to Thibaut Courtois. The Belgian has, unfortunately, been sidelined with injuries, and had surgery in March after tearing the meniscus in his right knee. Despite that, his legacy at the Bernabeu is secured already, and you can tell just how much Madrid miss him inbetween the sticks. For that reason, he keeps his world-class title.

Barcelona's World-Class Players

Robert Lewandowski, Joao Cancelo, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen

Long gone are the days when the majority of Barcelona's first team had a claim to be world-class. Today, only three make the cut, although there are a few players such as Frenkie De Jong and Pedri who have the potential to earn that title at some point in their careers.

Starting from the front, there are not many who would deny that Robert Lewandowski is one of the most lethal finishers of all time. The Polish striker, having made a name for himself in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, has torn up La Liga during his stay at the Camp Nou. Scoring 23 times in 2022/23, goals have been harder to come by in the current term (13 strikes in 28 appearances), but his legacy keeps him in the world-class bracket.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Lionel Messi (129) and Cristiano Ronaldo (140) have more Champions League goals than Robert Lewandowski (94).

Joao Cancelo, meanwhile, is even more questionable, but when it comes to attacking full-backs, there are few that come close to what the Portuguese offers. Capable of filling in at left or right-back, the Manchester City loanee is dangerous on either flank going forward. A few seasons ago, when he was tearing Premier League defences apart, few would have denied him a spot on this list, and we reckon he's still among the best.

The only other Barcelona player to earn world-class status, though, is shot-stopper Marc-Andre ter Stegen. The German international, despite making a few blunders in his career, remains a top class goalkeeper in comparison to his peers, and ranks as the third-best 'keeper in the world today. Keeping 171 clean sheets since joining the Catalan club in 2014, the former Borussia Monchengladbach man has carved out his legacy at the Camp Nou over the last decade, while also boosting his repuation in world football.