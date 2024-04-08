Highlights The Champions League quarter-finals is littered with talent, and several teams still in the competition possess multiple world-class players.

Manchester City boast 7 players considered to be world-class, including Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland.

Real Madrid's squad features young star Jude Bellingham alongside well-established players like Toni Kroos and Antonio Rudiger.

The Champions League is where the most elite clubs compete in order to be crowned the champions of Europe. With the quarter-finals set to commence this week, eight teams will be battling it out for the continent's biggest prize.

Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Manchester City will all be hoping their star men put in performances worthy of the occasion as they aim to get closer to Wembley. But, how many of those key players are actually considered to be 'world-class'?

Ahead of the last eight, GIVEMESPORT have taken an in depth look into the squads of every remaining team and have come up with a list of 23 players who have a fair claim to hold that moniker. While some stars are likely to have a huge say on the outcome of the ties, others will miss their respective games through injury. Nevertheless, they have done enough throughout their careers to still be considered elite in their position.

Ranking factors

We have based our decision on a number of different factors, including:

Importance to their team

Where they rank in their position

Goals & Assists

Clean sheets

Performances during their careers

Other key statistics

The 23 World Class players in the Champions League Player Team Kyle Walker Manchester City Bernardo Silva Manchester City Ruben Dias Manchester City Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City Phil Foden Manchester City Rodri Manchester City Erling Haaland Manchester City Jude Bellingham Real Madrid Antonio Rudiger Real Madrid Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid Toni Kroos Real Madrid Vinicius Jr Real Madrid Declan Rice Arsenal Bukayo Saka Arsenal Martin Odegaard Arsenal William Saliba Arsenal Harry Kane Bayern Munich Manuel Neuer Bayern Munich Jamal Musiala Bayern Munich Alphonso Davies Bayern Munich Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid Robert Lewandowski Barcelona Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain

Manchester City - Seven

Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Phil Foden

The reigning champions make up a stunning seven out of our 23-man list, but that really isn't a surprise. Manchester City have become the most well oil machine in football under Pep Guardiola. Yet they are also fortunate to boast the biggest crop of talent in Europe.

Ruben Dias is as assured a centre-back as you will find, while Kyle Walker's pace and power has enabled him to continue being a solid defender and a menace down the right side of attack. In midfield, Rodri often acts as the unsung hero to the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva, but the Spaniard has continued to be flawless. His crowning achievement came as he scored the only goal in the game during last season's Champions League final.

Everyone is aware of just how dominant Erling Haaland is in front of goal, and he remains one of the best strikers in the world, but he has arguably been overshadowed by City's new man of the moment, Phil Foden. The academy graduate is having his most productive season to date with 21 goals and 10 assists in all competitions so far. He has truly established himself as being level par with some of his other incredible teammates.

Champions League Stats in 2023/24 (Manchester City's World-Class Players) Name Matches Goals Assists Clean sheets Ruben Dias 7 0 0 1 Kyle Walker 5 0 0 1 Rodri 6 1 2 0 Kevin De Bruyne 1 1 1 N/A Bernardo Silva 6 1 0 N/A Phil Foden 6 4 3 N/A Erling Haaland 7 6 1 N/A

Real Madrid - Five

Jude Bellingham, Vinicus Jr, Thibaut Courtois, Toni Kroos, Antonio Rudiger

Real Madrid are no stranger to having world-class talent on their books, but very few have made the immediate impact that Jude Bellingham has had. The young English midfielder has been tapping into the spirit of Zinedine Zidane since moving to the Bernabeu and will likely be the biggest threat the Three Lions have come to this summer's Euros.

Alongside him in midfield is Toni Kroos, who recently extended his contract at the age of 34. Vinicius Jr provides an electric option going forward, and already has one Champions League winning goal to his name.

At the back, Antonio Rudiger has proved himself to be one of the best defenders in world football. We have also chosen to keep Thibaut Courtois, despite his battles with injury. The Belgian hasn't played a minute of football this season, but his presence between the sticks has been sorely missed and serves as a reminder of his quality.

Champions League Stats in 2023/24 (Real Madrid's World-Class Players) Name Matches Goals Assists Clean sheets Jude Bellingham 6 4 4 N/A Vinicius Jr 5 3 2 N/A Toni Kroos 7 0 0 N/A Antonio Rudiger 7 0 0 2

Arsenal - Four

Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, William Saliba

With just seven Premier League games left to be played, it's Arsenal who are sitting pretty at the top of the table. Their destiny is in their hands, much like it was last season. The difference is, some of their players have made the step up to become world-class over the last 12 months, strengthening their chances of ending their domestic title drought.

Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and William Saliba have gone from being elite young players to bonafide superstars this season. The latter of the bunch has been pivotal as the Gunners have turned into an unbreakable force defensively.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STATISTIC: Arsenal's expected goals conceded in their last 11 Premier League games is 4.98. The next best is Manchester City at 12.28.

Then there has been the addition of Declan Rice, who has proved to all his doubters that he was more than ready to join one of the biggest clubs in world football, having been instrumental in West Ham's recent success prior to his summer move. With a tie against their European bogey team on the horizon, this new generation of Arsenal superstars will be looking to right the wrongs of years gone by.

Champions League Stats in 2023/24 (Arsenal's World-Class Players) Name Matches Goals Assists Clean sheets Bukayo Saka 7 3 4 N/A Martin Odegaard 7 2 1 N/A Declan Rice 8 0 1 4 William Saliba 8 0 2 4

Bayern Munich - Four

Harry Kane, Manuel Neuer, Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies

It may be a season to forget for Bayern Munich, but that doesn't mean there isn't some incredible talent within their squad. The Bavarian's will be looking towards Harry Kane to channel his Tottenham roots come kick off on Tuesday night. The legendary striker has been a revelation in front of goal, scoring 38 goals in 37 appearances in his debut season.

Behind him, youngster Jamal Musiala has shown the world exactly why he is the future of German football. He has shown maturity well beyond his years and is set for a battle of the midfields with Jude Bellingham for years to come.

In defence, Alphonso Davies' lightning speed has made him near impossible to beat down Bayern's left-hand side, and Manuel Neuer is still an indispensable part of Thomas Tuchel's backline, having made a remarkable recovery from a career-threatening injury.

Champions League Stats in 2023/24 (Bayern Munich's World-Class Players) Name Matches Goals Assists Clean sheets Harry Kane 8 6 3 N/A Jamal Musiala 7 2 1 N/A Alphonso Davies 7 0 0 3 Manuel Neuer 5 0 0 3

Atletico Madrid - One

Antoine Griezmann

Atletico Madrid's all-time top scorer is a man who often doesn't receive his flowers, but is undoubtedly one of the best French players of his generation. Having been a crucial piece to his country's 2018 World Cup success, Griezmann often finds himself judged by his disastrous spell at Barcelona. However, history since then has proven that the problems stemmed a lot deeper than just one man.

Back under Diego Simeone's tutelage, the forward has reignited his skills in front of goal and will possibly be a deciding factor in Atleti's tie against Borussia Dortmund. A place in the last four was not predicted by many, but if achieved it will be in no small part to Greizmann's efforts.

Champions League Stats in 2023/24 (Atletico Madrid's World-Class Players) Name Matches Goals Assists Clean sheets Antoine Griezmann 8 6 0 N/A

Barcelona - One

Robert Lewandowski

It's hard to imagine Barcelona having so few players on this list. In truth, there are some names who were close to making the cut. Ilkay Gundogan likely would've done if it was last season, but hasn't quite looked as impressive since leaving Manchester City. Players like Gavi and Pedri most certainly have the potential to reach world-class levels, with the former one of the best young players in world football today. However, right now, just one man stands alone.

He might not be hitting the same heights as in previous years, but Robert Lewandowski remains one of Barca's and Europe's biggest threats inside the 18-yard-box. He is the club's most productive player this season, with 21 goal-contributions in 28 league games, plus another four in Europe. This is not the same team that their current manager once played in, but this number nine is probably the only player who could've walked into that special team from 2009-2011.

Champions League Stats in 2023/24 (Barcelona's World-Class Players) Name Matches Goals Assists Clean sheets Robert Lewandowski 7 3 1 N/A

Paris Saint-Germain - One

Kylian Mbappe

The number of genuinely world-class players in the French capital has dwindled year by year as their team of superstars slowly disintegrated. As of now, only one stand out remains, but he won't be there for much longer.

Kylian Mbappe may be on his way out of Paris Saint-Germain, but he has one more thing left to achieve on his way to the exit. Win the Champions League. It has been the mission of QSI since they took over in 2011, but they have yet to get their hands on the trophy.

In the 25-year-old, PSG have an individual who is one of two players to score a hat trick in a World Cup final. He is made for the big stage. He just needs to deliver one final time to depart with the biggest gift in club football.

Champions League Stats in 2023/24 (Paris Saint-Germain's World-Class Players) Name Matches Goals Assists Clean sheets Kylian Mbappe 8 6 0 N/A

