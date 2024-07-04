Highlights Multiple world-class footballers could have represented another country if they wanted to.

Lionel Messi, having spent much of his career at Barcelona, was eligible to play for Spain.

Erling Haaland could have played for England as he was born in the country.

Winning a cap for your country is among the highest honours available to any footballer. The opportunity to wear the colours of a nation whilst everyone supports you unilaterally cannot be put into words.

For most, there is only one opportunity to do this. You have one team that you can be selected for and if you're not good enough, that's it. In some instances, though, players are lucky enough to have multiple options. In even rarer cases, those in that position might have to turn down other nations to play for who they believe best represents them.

These 13 players are already guaranteed starters for their country of choice as they are among the finest talents in the game. If things had gone differently though, we could've seen the likes of Lionel Messi or Erling Haaland singing very different national anthems than the ones they do now.

13 World-Class Players Eligible For Other Countries Player Nation Other Eligibility Kylian Mbappe France Cameroon Lionel Messi Argentina Spain Erling Haaland Norway England Jude Bellingham England Republic of Ireland Harry Kane England Republic of Ireland Kyle Walker England Jamaica Alphonso Davies Canada Liberia, Ghana Virgil Van Dijk Netherlands Suriname Jamal Musiala Germany England, Nigeria Declan Rice England Republic of Ireland Antonio Rudiger Germany Sierra Leone Bukayo Saka England Nigeria William Saliba France Cameroon, Lebanon

Kylian Mbappe

Alternative nation: Cameroon

At just 25-years-old, Kylian Mbappe has already cemented his legacy as one of the greatest French internationals to ever live. From winning the World Cup as a teenager to then scoring a hat-trick in the final two years later, what Real Madrid's latest galactico has already achieved for his country is out of the realms of possibility for most. But it could've been completely different.

Mbappe's father, Wilfried, has often been closely linked to his son throughout his career. From Cameroonian dissent, had he pushed his son hard enough, we could've seen a future Ballon d'Or winner following in the footsteps of Samuel Eto'o and former Arsenal defender Lauren in representing the Indomitable Lions.

Lionel Messi

Alternative nation: Spain

It took the eight-time player of the year Messi until his mid-thirties to finally get his hands on a prestigious World Cup. Having come so close in 2014, the Barcelona legend finally fulfilled his destiny eight years later. But had he chosen to represent a different country, he could've been holding the famous trophy even earlier.

Having come through the famed La Masia academy after leaving his homeland, Messi was eligible to play for Spain. Had he chosen to do so, then the diminutive magician could've wound up with two European Championships and have become a world champion all the way back in 2010 alongside teammates Xavi and Iniesta.

Erling Haaland

Alternative nation: England

Imagine the prospect of Haaland teaming up alongside Harry Kane to form the most lethal attack in world football. In an alternative universe, this could've been the case. The Manchester City goal machine was born in England whilst his father, Alf-Inge Haaland, was playing in the Premier League.

Due to it being the country of his birth, the 23-year-old would've been eligible to play for the Three Lions. It was never going to be the case, though. Whilst his chances of international glory would be much higher playing for England, Haaland is proud of his Norwegian roots and wouldn't have considered representing anyone else.

Related 15 Greatest Players Who Could Have Played For Different Countries (Ranked) The 15 greatest players who, in an alternative world, could have played for different countries, have been ranked

Jude Bellingham

Alternative nation: Republic of Ireland

There is much expectation that Jude Bellingham could become the first English player to win the Ballon d'Or since Michael Owen in 2001. The midfield stallion has looked like a Rolls-Royce in his debut season at Real Madrid and success with England this summer will surely make him a firm favourite for the golden ball.

Despite being one of England's best players today, Bellingham is a quarter Irish, with his father's parents being from there. In fact, a picture once went viral of the superstar sporting a Republic of Ireland kit in his youth. Had he taken that path and then won the Ballon d'Or, it would probably make him the greatest Irish player to ever play the game.

Harry Kane

Alternative nation: Republic of Ireland

The England captain turning out for someone else. Surely not? Well, much like Bellingham, Harry Kane could easily have been playing his international football in emerald green. The 30-year-old's father was born in Galway, meaning that if Kane's career hadn't taken off to the degree it did, he could still have found himself banging in goals for a different country.

Instead, the former Tottenham man broke through in style and smashed several records along the way. He is irreplaceable in Gareth Southgate's starting XI and there doesn't seem to be anyone in the near future coming to take the mantle off of him.

Kyle Walker

Alternative nation: Jamaica

One of the best defenders in the world could've been playing in the Copa America this summer instead of in the Euros. Jamaica were one of the invited teams that joined the CONMEBOL nations competing in the United States, and while they finished bottom of Group B at the tournament, things might have been different if they had Kyle Walker leading them out.

It was not to be for the Reggae Boyz, as the 34-year-old has gone on to be one of the Three Lions' best ever full-backs. Despite his age, Walker still usurps the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James for a place in the starting XI and has even found himself becoming his country's vice captain.

Alphonso Davies

Alternative nation: Liberia & Ghana

There has only ever been one player from Africa to ever be crowned the World Player of the Year and that is Liberia's George Weah. That football heritage was not enough to persuade blisteringly quick defender Alphonso Davies to follow in the former A.C. Milan striker's footsteps.

Davies was born to Liberian parents who sought refuge in Ghana before migrating over to Canada, where Davies spent most of his childhood. As such, he chose to represent the North American outfit when it came time to select a team to play for at international level.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alphonso Davies is the only Canadian footballer to ever win the Champions League.

Virgil Van Dijk

Alternative nation: Suriname

The Netherlands has always been home to tough and towering central defenders. Jaap Stam, Frank de Boer and Frank Rijkaard all spring to mind. However, it would be hard not to put Virgil Van Dijk towards the top of that list.

The Liverpool captain has transformed himself into one of the most unbeatable defenders in world football since making the switch to Anfield. At 32-years-old, he rediscovered his best form heading into the European Championships. In a different world, that form would be helping him go to battle for Suriname. The South American country has ties to the defender through his maternal family tree.

Jamal Musiala

Alternative nation: England & Nigeria

The battle to get Jamal Musiala to play international for either England or Germany was a not so fiercely contested one. As much as the Three Lions would've loved to have the 21-year-old on board, given that he was raised in London and featured for England's Under-21's, the midfielder was always clear in his desire to want to play for Germany.

It wasn't just those two countries that had desires to see Musiala turn out for them. Nigeria would also have been desperate for the playmaker to lead them to African Cup of Nations glory at some point during his career. Much like with the Three Lions, the Super Eagles will have to sit and wonder 'what if?'

Declan Rice

Alternative nation: Republic of Ireland

Declan Rice's links to the Republic of Ireland appear to have not won him any fans in the land of St Patrick. In fact, he believes it might have led to criticism from former teammate James McClean. It is always controversial, though when you play senior international football for two different countries.

The Arsenal midfielder actually made three appearances for the Irish senior team. However, all of these were in friendlies, meaning that when England came calling, Rice was free to make the switch. He has been a crucial part of Gareth Southgate's team ever since.

Related The incredible Ireland team if all eligible footballers declared for them There are some future legends in this team, as well as a player responsible for one of the biggest betrayals in international football...

Antonio Rudiger

Alternative nation: Sierra Leone

In recent times, Antonio Rudiger has established himself at the very highest level. As such, he is one of the very few genuinely world-class players to be competing at Euro 2024. Yet things could've panned out in a different direction for the multi-time Champions League winner.

The 31-year-old's mother is born in Sierra Leone and the defender has routinely made it his mission to help tackle poverty in the country. He has also been seen celebrating his achievements in the past draped in the colours of the country. Had he chosen to represent the African nation, he could've been partnering England one-cap-wonder, Steven Caulker.

Bukayo Saka

Alternative nation: Nigeria

If there was ever a real threat of Bukayo Saka opting to play for Nigeria, best believe Gareth Southgate would've done everything in his power to prevent it from happening. It is well documented that the Arsenal winger is one of his national team boss' favourites and has been ever since he broke into the senior squad.

The 22-year-old has admitted in the past though that the decision on who to represent was a difficult one. He stated:

"Choosing Nigeria over England would be a tough decision. My whole family has been in England like forever, it would be very strange for me to adapt to an environment that I had never been in since growing up. "When I grew up all my documents stated that I am English, hopefully Nigerian people will understand."

William Saliba

Alternative nation: Cameroon & Lebanon

Criticism surrounding William Saliba among the French camp has persisted throughout the Arsenal defender's international career. Despite the fact he is seen as one of the best defenders in the game by the likes of Rio Ferdinand, it has not been enough for him to be showered with praise in his homeland.

Perhaps if Saliba had taken a different path, he would be more respected when turning up for international duty. The centre-back was also elgible for both Cameroon and Lebanon, but opted to go for Les Bleus over the African and Middle Eastern countries. He is finally earning his stripes under Didier Deschamps, forming an integral part of France's backline at Euro 2024.