Manchester United are reportedly set to miss out on Nuno Mendes - Ruben Amorim has been handed a massive blow as the Portuguese defender has made a U-turn over wanting to leave Paris Saint-Germain, according to L'Equipe.

Amorim needs a new left wing-back to implement his 3-4-3 system further. Luke Shaw is enduring recurring injury problems, Tyrell Malacia has struggled to impress since returning from injury, and Diogo Dalot has been inconsistent in a makeshift role.

Nuno Mendes was the perfect solution for Amorim, having played a role in the 22-year-old's development while in charge of Sporting CP. He's since become a key member of PSG's defence since arriving from the Liga Portugal club in July 2022 for €40 million (£32 million).

The 33-cap 'world-class' Portugal international had reportedly been keen to link up with Amorim at United. He was putting off contract talks with the Parisians, and speculation grew over a potential Old Trafford move this month.

Nuno Mendes Stats (Ligue 1 2024-25) Appearances 10 Goals 0 Assists 1 Expected Assists (xA) 1.35 Big Chances Created 4 Key Passes 1.1 Accurate Long Balls 1.7 (63%) Accurate Crosses 0.5 (20%) Clean Sheets 3 Successful Dribbles 1.2 (67%) Ground Duels Won 3.8 (55%)

Manchester United To Miss Out On Mendes

The PSG Star Has Been Persuaded To Stay Put

Mendes has reportedly changed his mind over a PSG exit, and his entourage anticipates he'll likely extend his contract with the Ligue 1 giants. Luis Enrique is said to have been instrumental in persuading the young full-back to stay with the Parisians long-term.

PSG boss Enrique has made clear that Mendes is a 'large part of his project', and the Spanish coach looks to have got his way. This comes at the expense of United, who will have to look elsewhere to find a new left wing-back for Amorim.

GIVEMESPORT sources indicated in December that Leece's Patrick Dorgu was on the Red Devils' shortlist. It could take £30 million to sign the 20-year-old Dane, but he's open to leaving the Italian outfit during the January transfer window.

Amorim will be ruing Mendes' decision, though, because he knows the player well from his time at Sporting. The left-back situation hasn't only started to be an issue for the club. For over a year, the likes of Dalot and Victor Lindelof have been forced to play in an unfamiliar left-back position to help out.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 18/01/2025.

