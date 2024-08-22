Brentford star Ivan Toney has been touted with a move away from the Gtech Community Stadium all summer after some stellar form in west London for the Bees since his move from League One in 2020 - including call-ups for his country and more as his profile has massively increased in recent months.

However, he won't be making the short trip across the capital to Chelsea this summer despite reports, with Ben Jacobs exclusively telling GIVEMESPORT that the England striker has not been a name that the Blues are willing to make a deal for throughout the window.

Toney Has Been Linked With Various Clubs

It's easy to see why he is an option for many big sides

Toney has been linked with a move away from Brentford throughout the summer, with a whole host of Premier League clubs including Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal amongst others all being linked with a move for his credentials.

Ivan Toney's Premier League statistics - Brentford squad ranking, 2022/23 season Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 33 9th Goals 20 1st Shots Per Game 2.8 1st Assists 4 3rd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 3.3 3rd Match rating 7.25 1st

A strong penalty taker, calm on the ball, strong in the air and above all, a determined character, Toney was a top target for a multitude of clubs with Thomas Frank calling him 'world class' - but that interest has somewhat died down in recent weeks and with Al-Ahli registering their interest in the striker, there is less chance of him departing the club and securing an English move.

Jacobs: Toney "Not a Name" Chelsea Have Pursued

The Blues are in need of a striker but Toney isn't one to watch

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs admitted that any Chelsea move for Toney would be a shock despite reports stating that they could be interested in his services - and he reiterated our exclusive that Al-Ahli are the front runners despite their £35m bid being rejected. He said:

"It would be a U-turn if Chelsea did bid for Ivan Toney, because it has always been indicated by sources that he's not a name that they wanted to pursue. "So I'm not aware at the time of recording of anything advanced or moving between Chelsea and Ivan Toney, and Al-Ahli are the club in active negotiations. "As we exclusively revealed on GIVEMESPORT, the £35million bid last week was rejected, and they are prepared to return - but only if they get player buy-in."

Toney's Form and Ban May Put English Teams Off

The England striker hasn't got back to his best after his time out

Toney was in the form of his life prior to his ban from all football-related activity thanks to his betting offences, and since then he hasn't quite found the same purple patch.

Just four goals in his 17 games after coming back from an eight-month hiatus showed that he wasn't quite at the level he was at the season prior, where he scored 20 goals in 33 Premier League games as the Bees finished just two points outside of a European place - which would have resulted in a continental tour for the first time in their history.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ivan Toney has six caps for England, scoring once against Belgium - though he did nab a penalty in the 5-4 shootout win over Switzerland at EURO 2024.

He found his way back into the England team which was a big boost to his credentials, but the former Peterborough United striker will take some time to find his feet in the Premier League once again and that could come at a cost for himself in terms of finding a more lucrative club to play at.

With Nicolas Jackson offering pace and physicality, despite sometimes lacking in a technical manner, Toney offers power and quality on the ball - meaning the duo could compliment each other quite well. But for now, that is a deal that is dead in the water and his future remains a mystery.

