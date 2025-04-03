Arsenal could move to the front of the queue to land Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams in the coming months, according to reports - with the winger being open to a move to the capital after sporting director Andrea Berta held talks with the winger's representatives ahead of a potential switch.

Berta has recently joined as Arsenal's sporting director following Edu Gaspar's departure to work for Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis, and he is thought to be wasting no time with regards to preparing for a busy summer transfer window.

Report: Nico Williams 'Wants' to Join Arsenal Project

The young winger will not be short of options this summer after superb rise

The report from TBR Football states that Berta believes Williams is 'hugely attracted' to Arsenal's project, ahead of a push to sign the Spain star in the summer transfer window.

Nico Williams' La Liga statistics - Athletic Bilbao squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 25 5th Goals 4 5th Assists 5 3rd Key Passes Per Game 1.5 1st Dribbles Per Game 2.4 1st Match rating 7.04 2nd

The transfer guru has seemingly already spoken with Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi ahead of a potential move, as well as upping the ante in their search for a striker, as Alexander Isak is keen to join - but with other areas in need of being strengthened, Gunners chiefs have already pinpointed the arrival of a winger, which Berta has given the green light to.

As a result, Williams is thought to be at the front of their shortlist - and Arsenal have been in constant communication with the La Liga winger for a year now, which has led to a meeting between Berta and Williams' representatives this week. The Italian director has been wanting to check Williams' stance on a move to the Emirates Stadium after the 'world-class' winger opted to stay at San Mames last summer.

But whilst Williams insisted that no decision has been made on his future, a move to the Premier League is still an option for him - and it's understood that the meeting that took place saw Berta outline the role that Williams could play in Arsenal's squad, with the youngster set to be a key member of Mikel Arteta's squad.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nico Williams has five goals in 26 caps for Spain's national team.

Both Arsenal and Berta believe that Williams would be keen on Arsenal's project, and they want to be at the front of the queue - with TBR sources stating that Berta left the meeting with the belief that Arsenal are in pole position to land him if he decides to leave the Basque club.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 03-04-25.

