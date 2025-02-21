Luis Diaz’s camp has informed Liverpool that he wants to sign a new Anfield contract ‘urgently’, according to TBR Football.

The Colombian forward’s entourage has reportedly told the Merseyside club they are open to talks over a new deal, with his current contract expiring in June 2027.

However, Liverpool believe contract discussions with Diaz will have to wait, as they are currently prioritising new deals for Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The trio’s contracts expire in less than five months, with Alexander-Arnold now emerging as a top target for Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Luis Diaz Wants New Anfield Deal

‘Open’ to talks over fresh terms

According to TBR Football, Liverpool are keen to extend Diaz’s contract as they anticipate the departure of several other attackers.

The Reds are reportedly open to offers for Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa, while Salah’s future remains uncertain with just months left on his contract.

While Diaz has drawn genuine interest from Barcelona, he currently prioritises staying at Liverpool, having become a key part of Arne Slot’s team this season.

The 27-year-old, praised as ‘world-class’ by Neil Docking, has made 36 appearances for the Reds in all competitions, scoring 13 goals and providing three assists.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Diaz ranks third in goal contributions among Liverpool players this season, behind Mohamed Salah (49) and Cody Gakpo (21).

Liverpool are preparing for a busy summer transfer window, with Nunez emerging as a concrete target for Saudi Pro League clubs.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Uruguayan striker will have opportunities to leave Anfield in the offseason, after Saudi clubs registered their interest in signing him last month.

Liverpool currently sit first in the Premier League with 12 games remaining and hold an eight-point lead over second-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

Luis Diaz's Liverpool Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 25 Goals 9 Assists 2 Expected goals 7.0 Goal-creating actions 13 Minutes played 1,596

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-02-25.