Viktor Gyokeres is on Manchester United's shortlist of world-class strikers, and Sporting CP's goalscoring machine is Ruben Amorim's top target to transform his floundering frontline, according to The i Paper journalist Pete Hall.

Amorim was adamant he wouldn't swoop for any of his former Sporting players in January after he was confirmed as Erik ten Hag's replacement in November. Gyokeres and young Portuguese winger Geovany Quenda were immediately linked with the Red Devils to help Amorim implement his 3-4-3 system at Old Trafford.

However, the Portuguese coach didn't rule out a move for Gyokeres in the summer transfer window. The Swedish striker has been a revelation at the Jose Alvalade Stadium since arriving from Coventry City in July 2023 for around £16.7 million. He has posted 70 goals and 21 assists in 77 games across competitions.

Manchester United are expected to add a new striker to their squad in the January or summer transfer window. Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have failed to live up to expectations, and a lack of goals has been a problem for both forwards this season. The attacking duo have five goals between them in the league, which has played a significant role in a disastrous campaign for the club.

Amorim Eager For Gyokeres Reunion At United

The Swede tops the Red Devils coach's wishlist

Hall reports that Gyokeres sits atop Amorim's list of world-class strikers who United could look to sign and help get his side firing. The Portuguese coach played a key role in bringing the 26-cap Sweden international to Sporting in the summer of 2023.

Amorim then oversaw Gyokeres' rise to the top of European football on the goalscoring front, rivalling Manchester City's Erling Haaland as the most prolific frontman across Europe's top five leagues. He netted a hat-trick in a 4-1 win over Pep Guardiola's Cityzens in his former manager's last home game in charge.

Gyokeres, hailed as 'world-class', is also keen on reuniting with Amorim, and his agent previously highlighted how his client would 'find it tough' if his manager left Sporting. He said in April 2024:

It will be difficult for Viktor to stay at Sporting if Ruben Amorim decides to leave the club. We had 8 proposals for Gyokeres last summer and he decided to join Sporting for Amorim.

Viktor Gyokeres Liga Portugal Stats Appearances 16 Goals 18 Assists 2 Expected Goals (xG) 15.68 Scoring Frequency 79min Goals Per Game 1.1 Shots Per Game 4.6 Shots On Target Per Game 2.2 Goal Conversion 25% Key Passes 2.1 Successful Dribbles 2.1 (52%) Ground Duels Won 4.9 (52%) Aerial Duels Won 1.5 (65%)

The reigning Liga Portugal champions are prepared to sell for around £60 million, but only next summer. If the Premier League giants were to move for the Swede this month, they would have to fork out his release clause of £80 million, which seems unlikely due to their financial situation.

The 26-year-old isn't the only striker United are considering pursuing either this month or in January. Napoli's wantaway Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen is on the club's radar, while Paris Saint-Germain's out-of-favour Randal Kolo Muani's loan availability has also put them on notice.

A loan move for Kolo Muani could give them time to get their finances in place for next summer to target Gyokeres. He has three years left on his contract but is also garnering interest from Arsenal and Chelsea amid his prolific spell in Lisbon.

Manchester United also want to strengthen at left-back, and Paris Saint-Germain's Nuno Mendes is the subject of internal discussions at Old Trafford. The Portuguese defender, also branded 'world-class', like Gyokeres, wants to link up with his former Sporting boss Amorim.

Related Man Utd Eyeing Stunning Deal For £62m Star Which Could See Rashford Move Other Way The Englishman could leave this January, which would leave the door ajar for Manchester United to sign another forward.

All stats courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 03/01/2025.