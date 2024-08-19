Manchester United have yet to reach a breakthrough in talks for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte, who is still hopeful of a summer switch to Old Trafford, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Uruguayan’s situation at the Parc des Princes remains unchanged, with clubs yet to advance in talks over the 23-year-old’s desired move to Man United.

According to Romano, United could still boost their pursuit of Ugarte by offloading one of his direct competitors United could still boost their pursuit of Ugarte by offloading one of his direct competitors in the middle of the park before the window shuts on August 30.

So far, the likes of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen have failed to attract offers, while United play hardball over Scott McTominay’s potential exit.

The Red Devils have rejected Fulham’s £20m bid for their academy graduate as they continue to demand ‘at least’ £40m, with less than one year remaining on McTominay’s current deal.

United are not considering a loan exit for the Scotsman either and turned down a temporary proposal from Serie A giants Napoli last week, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

PSG Hold Firm to Ugarte’s Valuation

United yet to reach an agreement

Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, revealed that United are still looking to reduce PSG’s asking price for Ugarte as another solution for the deal to go through:

“The situation of Manuel Ugarte, who is waiting for Manchester United, but still no breakthrough in talks this weekend for Manuel Ugarte to Manchester United. “And for Man United, I always told you it's crucial to understand if they can sell at least one midfielder, or if they can be able to reduce the price wanted by Paris Saint-Germain. “At the moment, the two solutions are still at the same point.”

Reportedly valued at £51m, Ugarte is allowed to depart the Parc des Princes just 12 months after joining from Sporting Lisbon, with PSG keen to recoup a similar amount to what they paid for the Uruguayan in 2023.

With a deal for 'world-class' Ugarte stalling, United have been linked with several alternatives to the 23-year-old in recent weeks, including Burnley’s Sander Berge and Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana.

Manuel Ugarte's PSG Stats (2023-24 Ligue 1) Games 25 Assists 2 Key passes per 90 0.65 Tackles per 90 4.57 Interceptions per 90 1.86

The Red Devils have lined up a plethora of costlier options for the Uruguay international, while boss Erik ten Hag has no other choice but to continue trusting his current options in the middle of the park, including Casemiro, who shone in United’s Premier League opener against Fulham on Friday.

A standout performer in a 1-0 win, the Brazilian was aggressive defensively and played a major part in United’s build-up play, showing he still has plenty to offer this season despite a disappointing previous campaign.

Ivan Toney ‘Not Considered’ by Man Utd

No approach is planned yet

Manchester United are currently not considering signing Brentford attacker Ivan Toney, Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported.

The Red Devils seem to be content with their options up front at the moment, with Rasmus Højlund and Joshua Zirkzee competing for minutes in Ten Hag’s third season in charge.

According to Plettenberg, Toney remains ‘one to watch’ in the remaining two weeks of the transfer window, with Saudi Arabia emerging as one of the possible destinations for the England striker.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16-08-24.