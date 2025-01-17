Alphonso Davies' agent is reportedly keen to speak to Liverpool and Manchester United about a potential move for the Bayern Munich left-back, according to Christian Falk of BILD.

The 24-year-old looks increasingly likely to leave Bayern once his contract expires at the end of the season. The Canadian full-back has failed to come to an agreement with the Bundesliga giants over an extension.

Davies has been with the Bavarians since January 2019 and has grown into one of world football's most highly-regarded full-backs. His electric pace, eye for goal and creativity have earned him major plaudits, and he's won five Bundesliga titles at the Allianz Arena.

Real Madrid appeared to be favourites to sign the previously hailed 'world-class' Davies if he were to leave Bayern next summer. But Liverpool and Manchester United are in the picture amid the likelihood of Ruben Amorim and Arne Slot making long-term signings at left-back this window or the next. The Merseysiders are reportedly keen on Davies despite Madrid and United's long-term interest.

Alphonso Davies Stats (Bundesliga 2024-25) Appearances 15 Goals 1 Assists 2 Big Chances Created 2 Key Passes 1.5 Accurate Passes Per Game 58.1 (92%) Accurate Long Balls 0.5 (53%) Accurate Crosses 0.1 (11%) Interceptions Per Game 0.8 Tackles Per Game 1.5 Successful Dribbles 1.7 (49%) Ground Duels Won 4.7 (56%)

Davies' Agent Wants To Meet With Liverpool And United

The Canadian looks to have four options

Davies' future should soon be sorted by his agent, Nick Househ, and a Bayern exit may be on the cards. Househ is reportedly set to fly out of Munich on Saturday (January 18) and wants to conduct meetings with Madrid, Liverpool, United and Manchester City.

The 56-cap Canada international will be available as a free agent in the summer, which is undoubtedly a massive opportunity for all four clubs. He has all the tools to replace Andy Robertson at Anfield, with the 30-year-old Scot heading into the twilight of his career.

Liverpool are expected to swoop for a long-term Robertson replacement. Davies is the latest of many names to be touted as the permanent heir to the Scotland international. GIVEMESPORT sources indicate that Bournemouth are playing hardball over 21-year-old Milos Kerkez, who has been linked. Slavia Prague's El Hadji Malick Diouf, valued at over £15 million, is reportedly another option, and the 20-year-old's stock is growing in Czechia.

Manchester United are keen on Davies taking Amorim's left wing-back spot and helping fix a long-term problem. The left side of the Red Devils' defence has been a significant nuisance amid injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. The latter has returned but failed to impress under his new Portuguese coach. GIVEMESPORT sources have learned that Paris Saint-Germain's £58 million-rated Nuno Mendes is a 'realistic target'.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 17/01/2025.

