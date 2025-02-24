Darwin Nunez's career at Liverpool is surely over, as the misfiring striker was left as an unused substitute in Liverpool's emphatic 2-0 win against Manchester City at the Etihad.

Fortunately, Liverpool's performances this term have been largely unaffected by the Uruguayan's hot-and-cold displays this season - the Reds sit 11 points clear atop the Premier League table, and the division title is increasingly likely to be headed towards Merseyside.

But Nunez, described as a "world-class" forward by Spanish football expert Guillem Balague, has failed to score in each of his last nine appearances in all competitions. Boss Arne Slot has seemingly lost confidence in his ability, as the 25-year-old's last start in the league dates back to December 2024. With potential suitors still interested in his services, Liverpool would be wise to take advantage and part ways with the player this summer.

Nunez Left on the Bench Against Manchester City

The player should leave Liverpool as soon as possible

With just six goals this season in 35 appearances, Nunez has frustrated fans with his lackluster displays in front of goal. This heightened last week when he missed an open-net which could have otherwise helped Liverpool to a win against Aston Villa, but ultimately it were vital points dropped instead.

Many have dropped damning verdicts on Nunez following the miss, including Alan Shearer, who questioned the player's reaction. Slot also slammed the ex-Benfica man's "behaviour" for similar reasons too, indicating that Nunez's problems may have gone beyond just finishing consistency.

Darwin Nunez's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Appearances 21 Minutes Played 899 Goals 4 Assists 2 Expected Goals 4.1 Shots per 90 2.60 Key Passes per 90 0.7

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Darwin Nunez has missed 0.99 big chances on average per Premier League game since his arrival at Liverpool in 2022.

Liverpool agreed to a club-record £85 million to secure his services in 2022, but they should now accept that they must cut their losses to rid his £140k-per-week wages off the books.

The Reds initially received two offers from Saudi Arabian outfit Al Nassr in January, as revealed by Fabrizio Romano exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, though these were rejected as Liverpool felt they were unable to secure a replacement in time.

Clubs in the Saudi Pro League may still return, though Romano has noted in an exclusive newsletter on GIVEMESPORT that there may well be interest from European clubs too.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Big Update on Van Dijk's Liverpool Future Emerges as Approaches Made Some of the biggest clubs in Europe are keeping an eye on Virgil van Dijk's contract situation at Liverpool.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 23/02/2025