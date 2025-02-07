Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins would be open to joining Arsenal in the summer transfer window, former scout Mick Brown has claimed.

The England international would reportedly entertain an offer from the Gunners if they reignite their interest in the coming months, having seen their January efforts to land the 29-year-old snubbed.

Villa turned down a bid from Arsenal last week and have made it clear their top goalscorer is ‘not for sale’ following Jhon Duran’s exit to Saudi Arabia.

Arsenal are believed to have multiple younger alternatives to Watkins on their shortlist for next summer, including RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Newcastle’s Alexander Isak.

Ollie Watkins ‘Open’ to Arsenal Move

‘A move he’d be willing to make’

According to Brown, a move to Arsenal would be a step up for Watkins, as he would be challenging for league titles and potentially playing a key role in Mikel Arteta’s tactics:

“Watkins is an Arsenal fan, isn’t he. You don’t know how much that might play a part, or whether he’ll think now that he’s the nailed-on main man up front for Villa he’ll want to stay. “But from what I hear, he’d be open to making that move in the summer. “As good as Villa have been, and I mean no disrespect because they’ve been fantastic and they deserve their success, a move to Arsenal is still a step up. “He’d be challenging for league titles and potentially as the first-choice striker in that team. “So the short answer is yes, I think if Arsenal come back in for him in the summer that’s a move he’d be willing to make.”

Watkins has been a key player for Villa this season, though not as prolific as in the previous campaign, scoring 11 goals and providing nine assists in 33 appearances.

The 29-year-old - described as "world-class" by the Up the Villa YouTube channel - enjoyed his career-best 2023/24 season at Villa Park, registering 40 goal involvements in 53 games across all competitions.

Arsenal were expected to boost their depleted frontline with a new signing in January but ultimately pushed their plans back to the summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners are now preparing for a ‘really big’ signing after the season, although a move for one of their targets remains difficult.

Ollie Watkins' Aston Villa Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 24 Goals 10 Assists 5 Expected goals 11.5 Goal-creating actions 8 Minutes played 1,641

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano Shares Tottenham and Man Utd Updates on Postecoglou and Hojlund GIVEMESPORT senior reporter Fabrizio Romano shares updates coming out of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 07-02-25.