Tottenham Hotspur have learned a huge blow just hours ahead of their trip to Manchester United in the Premier League - with reports suggesting that 'world-class star' forward Son Heung-min is set to miss out on the crunch clash with injury.

Son was taken off against Azerbaijani side Qarabag in the Europa League on Thursday with a potential hamstring issue, as Ange Postecoglou's side won 3-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium despite only having ten men thanks to Radu Dragusin's early red card - but reports have stated that he won't be featuring against the Red Devils with the game coming too soon for him to take part.

Son 'To Miss' Tottenham Clash vs Man Utd

The winger will not feature after picking up an injury

The report from the Daily Mail states that Tottenham captain Son will miss their Premier League clash away to United on Sunday afternoon thanks to a hamstring injury.

Postecoglou had said earlier in the week that Son was aiming to train with the squad on Saturday ahead of the Red Devils' visit, but the trip up north has come a little too soon for him - as the Daily Mail have 'learned' that Son will miss out on what will be a huge blow to their chances of winning.

Son Heung-min's Premier League statistics - Tottenham squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes Played 450 =1st Goals 2 1st Assists 2 =1st Shots Per Game 1.4 7th Key Passes Per Game 2.6 1st

Tottenham have a plethora of attackers at the club, but with Wilson Odobert out injured also, it will likely be Timo Werner to star on the left-flank ahead of the South Korean legend, whilst Dominic Solanke is likely to start up front and one of Brennan Johnson or Dejan Kulusevski on the right.

Son has two goals in five Premier League games to start the campaign, but he's rarely out injured and today will be much more of a struggle with his absence and ability to breach back-lines on the counter attack with his speed.

Tottenham And Man Utd Have Had Poor Season Starts

Both would have expected to fare better at this stage

Tottenham have had an indifferent start to the campaign after dropping points where they should have won against Leicester City and Newcastle United, but with a win over Brentford last weekend and Qarabag in midweek, they're in a decent run of form to take United on.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tottenham Hotspur won 8 of their first 10 league games under Postecoglou last season but have only won 2 from 5 so far this time around.

United, meanwhile, have suffered a similar fate. Only escaping their game vs Fulham with a late winner from Joshua Zirkzee, the Red Devils have not been at their best in the Premier League and barring a win over Southampton, have failed to properly get going - typified by a 1-1 draw to FC Twente in the Europa League.

United are generally better at home and that can be an advantage to them, but they are leaky at the back against the better teams in the division - and if Tottenham can exploit that, they'll certainly have a fighting chance of winning with Erik ten Hag beginning to wobble in terms of his long-term future at Old Trafford.

A win for either side will take them eighth in the Premier League as we enter October, and they will both be looking to kick-on from there, though a loss could see both managers come under pressure for their less-than-desirable starts to the new campaign.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 29-09-24.