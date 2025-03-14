Arsenal could be set to complete one of the deals of the summer in the form of Leroy Sane, according to reports - with the German star potentially being open to taking a paycut to join Mikel Arteta's side as his Bayern Munich contract situation continues to dwindle.

Sane has long been touted for a move away from Vincent Kompany's side, given that his contract is up in the summer transfer window. And, with various clubs interested, the Germany international could find his way back to the Premier League, as Arsenal have cropped up as a potential destination for Sane, who is 'willing' to take a pay cut.

Report: Sane 'Willing' to Take Paycut to Join Arsenal

The winger could leave Bayern Munich on a free transfer in the summer

The report by CaughtOffside states that Arsenal are interested in signing Sane in the summer, with contract talks with Bayern having stalled - and the star could move on a free transfer as he's set to be out of contract at the end of June.

As a result, the report further understands that Sane could be willing to accept a pay cut of his €20million-per-year (£17million) salary at the Allianz Arena in order to force through a move to north London to join up with Arteta.

Leroy Sane's Premier League statistics - record by season at Man City Season Appearances Goals Assists 2016/17 26 5 4 2017/18 32 10 15 2018/19 31 10 10 2019/20 1 0 0

The Spanish boss knows Sane well, having been Pep Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City, where the German spent some of the best years of his career - and Arteta would be keen on a reunion with the explosive star.

Arsenal's interest in the star, who was called 'world-class' by national team boss Julian Nagelsmann, is described as concrete, having seen Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli miss large parts of the season with injury, and Sane would be an ideal addition to their ranks in any case, with the Gunners hunting for silverware for the first time in half a decade.

The Premier League title race has passed the Gunners by this season, with Liverpool racing 15 points clear, which is frustrating for Arteta's men after they pushed Manchester City close in the past two campaigns, with the race going to the final day last May.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Leroy Sane has 14 goals in 67 caps for Germany.

Sane would be the ideal candidate to come into their ranks, having won the Premier League twice in three seasons with City before heading back to Germany to play for Bayern - and he'd be the perfect foil to come in on either flank in the absence of Saka or Martinelli.

