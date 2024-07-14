Highlights The 2026 World Cup will have 48 teams, expanding from 32, with 104 games played, which is a 47% increase from the 2022 edition of the competition.

Automatic qualification slots for each continent have increased, with Asia and Africa getting 8 spots each.

The tournament will generate an additional $1 billion in income and $640 million in profit, with FIFA insisting that the funds will be reinvested into football development across the globe.

The 2026 World Cup will take place in Canada, Mexico and the United States. Sixteen more teams will compete in the edition, and as a result, 40 more games are set to be played. Argentina will be looking to retain their title following their penalty shootout victory against France in Qatar in 2022. Canada will be playing their second World Cup, after their qualification in 2022, while the USA and Mexico will be looking to win the competition for the first time.

The last time the World Cup was held in North America was back in 1994, when the USA were the hosts. Brazil were the winners back then, beating Italy in a penalty shootout at the Rose Bowl. The 2026 World Cup final will take place at the MetLife Stadium on 19 July. Ahead of the tournament, which begins in June 2026, here is a complete guide to the new World Cup format.

Group Stage Format

Since the 1998 World Cup, the competition has been played by 32 teams in eight groups of four. The top two nations in these respective groups qualified for the Round of 16, with knockout stages taking place up to the final. For the first time ever, the 2026 World Cup will be expanded to 48 teams, which will increase the number of games from 64 to 104.

In 2026, there will be 12 groups of four, with the top two teams qualifying for the first knockout stage. As well as this, the eight best-performing third-placed teams will advance to the next stage, eliminating 16 nations from the competition. A Round of 32 will then take place in the last few days of June and the early part of July. Knockout rounds will then be played up until the final, which will be held at MetLife Stadium in New York/New Jersey.

Originally, in January 2017, the format was going to be 16 groups of three, meaning countries would only play two matches. A key issue with this idea was that two teams in the final match could play out a specific scoreline to send both teams through at the expense of the other nation in the group. FIFA amended these original plans in March 2023 at a Congress in Rwanda, stating:

"Based on a thorough review that considered sporting integrity, player welfare, team travel, commercial and sporting attractiveness, as well as team and fan experience, the FIFA Council unanimously approved the proposed amendment to the FIFA World Cup 2026 competition format from 16 groups of three to 12 groups of four with the top two and eight best third-placed teams progressing to a round of 32. The revised format mitigates the risk of collusion and ensures that all the teams play a minimum of three matches, while providing balanced rest time between competing teams."

2026 World Cup Schedule Round Date Number of matches Group Stages 11th June - 27th June 72 Round of 32 28th June - 3rd July 16 Round of 16 4th July - 7th July 8 Quarter-finals 9th July - 11th July 4 Semi-finals 14th/15th July 2 Third-placed playoff 18th July 1 Final 19th July 1

Related Every 2026 World Cup Stadium Ranked From Best to Worst All 16 stadiums for the 2026 World Cup have been ranked.

Qualification Slots For Each Continent

There are 46 automatic qualification slots for the 2026 World Cup, with every confederation guaranteed to have at least one team in the final tournament. Asia and Africa will see an increase from four to eight each in terms of automatic qualification spots. In CONCACAF, six teams will qualify, which includes the three host nations. South America will also see an increase in teams from four to six, while Europe will now have 16 automatic qualifiers.

When this process is finished, there will be an intercontinental play-off between six teams to decide the final two spots in the 2026 World Cup. A nation from each of the five confederations will take part, excluding Europe, with an additional place allocated for CONCACAF. Two teams will be seeded based on the World Rankings, while the other four nations will play knockout matches against each other for the chance to play against one of the seeded teams in the final. The winners of the two intercontinental play-off finals will qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Extra Places For the 2026 World Cup Continent Places Increase From 2022 World Cup Asia 8 +4 Africa 9 +4 North, Central America and Carribean (CONCACAF) 6 +3 Europe 16 +3 South America 6 +2 Oceania 1 +1

Competition Length to Increase

Although there will be 40 more games at the 2026 World Cup, FIFA insist that the competition will be the same length as the previous three editions in 2010, 2014 and 2018. The length of the competition relates to the time in which players are released from domestic duties to the final. Players have to be released on 25th May 2026, meaning the tournament will last 56 days, which is the same as the last three World Cups.

However, the matches will be played over 38 days, starting on Thursday 11th June. This is a week longer than the 2010, 2014 and 2018 World Cups, while it is 10 days longer than the 2022 Qatar tournament. As per ESPN, Victor Montagliani, who is the chairman of the 2026 World Cup and the president of CONCACAF, said:

"The tournament will be six or seven days longer, but the actual footprint between release and final will be the same footprint as 2014 and 2018."

As Dale Johnson of ESPN notes in his explanation piece on what the 2026 World Cup will look like, he said: "For the 2018 World Cup, domestic club football ended on May 20 and the World Cup began on June 14 -- a preparation period of 25 days for qualified nations. For 2026, that is cut to 16 days to enable an expanded tournament."

With global scheduling coming under fire for making footballers play too many games for club and country, the new format will do nothing to ease burnout and fitness concerns. In fact, Rodri recently spoke to Sid Lowe about the increasing number of games. He said:

"There comes a moment when it all comes together and it’s too much. You need your physical condition to play but the head is important as well. People only see the game but there’s the pre-game, the preparation, the travel, the time away in the hotel, in which you’re “in” the game. Sincerely, something needs to be done. There’s more and more [games] and it looks like it isn’t about to stop."

Length of World Cups Competition Date of First Match Date of Last Match Length of Tournament 2018 World Cup 14th June 2018 15th July 2018 31 days 2022 World Cup 20th November 2022 18th December 2022 28 days 2026 World Cup (Planned Schedule) 11th June 2026 19th July 2026 38 days

Related FIFA Threatened With Legal Action By Players Over New Club World Cup World football's governing body, FIFA, is being threatened with legal action by players over plans for the new Club World Cup, per reports.

Financial Incentives to Increase Number of Teams

With 16 more teams and a 47% increase in matches, FIFA project that the new format will generate $1 billion in additional income and $640 million in extra profit. Gianni Infantino insists that the increased revenues generated from the expanded format will be reinvested into the game across the world. He said:

"Increasing the size of teams which can participate will increase the investment in football development, to make sure that the teams can qualify."

In terms of the economic impact of the tournament on North America, it is estimated to have a transformative effect. A study conducted by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in 2018 found that the competition could generate more than $5 billion in "short-term economic activity" as well as provide around 40,000 jobs. The study concluded, "The overall net benefit to the region would be $3-$4 billion."

2026 World Cup Venues Stadium City Capacity Estadio Azteca Mexico City 87,523 MetLife Stadium New Jersey 87,157 AT&T Stadium Dallas 92,967 Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City 76,640 NRG Stadium Houston 80,000 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta 75,000 SoFi Stadium Los Angeles 100,240 Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia 69,328 Lumen Field Seattle 72,000 Levi's Stadium San Francisco 70,909 Gillette Stadium Boston 70,000 Hard Rock Stadium Miami 67,518 BC Place Vancouver 54,500 Estadio BBVA Monterrey 53,460 Estadio Akron Guadalajara 48,071 BMO Field Toronto 45,500

Related England, Brazil, France: Who are favourites to win the 2026 World Cup? England are currently ranked as third-favourites to go all the way in 2026 ahead of world champions Argentina...

Information gathered from FIFA, ESPN and Transfermarkt.