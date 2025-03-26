The FIFA World Cup 2026 is all set to be the biggest in tournament history, with 48 teams ready to compete for the ultimate glory of being crowned world champions. It will be the first time with the expanded format, while it will also be the first occasion of the competition being held across three host nations.

The race for qualification to the World Cup is well and truly underway, and countries around the globe are competing in high-stakes matches to ensure their tickets are booked. As we get closer and closer to the tournament's beginning - it is set to be held between June 11 and July 19 in 2026 - more and more countries will see their places confirmed. Below is a list of every team that has qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026 so far.

Every Team Qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Country Confederation USA CONCACAF Canada CONCACAF Mexico CONCACAF Japan AFC New Zealand OFC

USA

The first time the USA have hosted the World Cup since they did so in 1994, Mauricio Pochettino's side can already plan for their participation at the tournament given their host status. After a promising start to life under Pochettino, their frailties were exposed during the team's performances in the CONCACAF Nations League, where they were knocked out at the semi-finals stage by Panama. Then, in the third-place play-off, they came up short against rivals Canada - the side led by American Jesse Marsch.

Canada

A team seemingly revitalised under Jesse Marsch, Canada's displays in the CONCACAF Nations League - where they finished in third - has pointed to a much brighter future than what it looked like just 12 months ago. Blessed with several top talent who are performing at the highest level in European football - the likes of Alphonso Davies at Bayern Munich and Jonathan David at Lille to name but a couple - Canada could make a case to do the best out of the three hosts at the 2026 World Cup.

Mexico

Winners of the CONCACAF Nations League by virtue a 2-1 victory over surprise finalists Panama, Mexico have the rich history of World Cup competition that should hold them in good stead when they get to the group stages of the tournament in 2026. Managed by veteran boss Javier Aguirre - his third stint as Mexico manager in his long career - the side possess experienced campaigners who are playing all across the world.

Spearheaded by Fulham centre-forward Raul Jimenez and Milan striker Santiago Gimenez, Mexico certainly have the firepower to trouble most teams they play, while they will be hoping their defence can remain as strong as it did during their winning Nations League run.

Japan

The first team to make the World Cup by way of actual qualification, Japan booked their place at the tournament by beating Bahrain 2-0 and thus securing a top-two place in its Asian Football Confederation qualifying group. Daichi Kamada and Takefuso Kubo scored the two goals to ensure Japan will be playing at the World Cup, while the likes of Wataru Endo, Kaoru Mitoma and Celtic duo Reo Hatate and Daizen Maeda are among the talent plying their trade in European football right now.

Led by manager Hajime Moriyasu since 2018, Japan will be making their eighth consecutive appearance at the World Cup, while they will be finally hoping to end their last 16 hoodoo. On four separate occasions - including most recently in 2014 - have they reached the knockout stages, but they have never made it to the quarter-finals in their history.

New Zealand

After Japan became the first country outside of the hosts to qualify for the World Cup, New Zealand quickly followed just a few days later by booking their place at the tournament. A 3-0 win over New Caledonia in the OFC World Cup qualifiers final marked the first time that a side from the Oceania confederation had earned direct qualification to the World Cup.

New Zealand's participation at the tournament will be their first since 2010, and has a lot to do with the revamped format. Having won Oceania's qualifying stage for the 2022 edition, that only secured them a place in the inter-confederation play-off against the fourth placed team in CONCACAF qualifying, which turned out to be Costa Rica and a game they eventually lost.

Information correct as of 25/03/2025