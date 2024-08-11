Highlights The World Cup ball is always ingrained within tournaments every four years.

The Adidas Tricolore in 1998 was the first multi-coloured ball ever used at a World Cup.

The World Cup is one of the greatest competitions in the world, with players dreaming of walking onto the pitch as mere athletes but walking off it as legends. Every four years, the best players around the globe put all their energy into trying to claim glory with their country, determined to cement their place in history in the process. However, all of that would not be possible without the main competition ball, which becomes a key element of every single tournament.

Adidas have made every World Cup ball since 1970, and they will continue to do so until the 2030 tournament at the earliest. The German company has enjoyed a powerful monopoly over every other designer in one of the hardest competitions in the world, eliminating any rivalry to inspire improvement. However, they still produced some stunning World Cup balls.

It's important to remember that technology has drastically changed since the first tournament in 1930. Balls are lighter, quicker and easier to use now compared to the middle of the 1900s, so technology should be considered in relation to the era it was in. Here are the greatest balls ever to grace the world stage.

Ranking Factors

Best World Cup Balls of All Time Rank Ball World Cup 1. Adidas Teamgeist 2006 2. Adidas Tricolore 1998 3. Adidas Fevernova 2002 4. Adidas Brazuca 2014 5. Slazenger Challenge 4-star 1966 6. Adidas Al Rihla 2022 7. Adidas Azteca 1986 8. Adidas Jabulani 2010 9. Adidas Telstar 1970

9 Adidas Telstar

1970 World Cup

Brazil claimed international glory with one of the greatest international teams of all time in 1970. As Pele and some of the greatest players of all time plied their trade with elegance across the pitch, the ball stood out from previous tournaments.

The stunning design was the first black and white one to be used at a World Cup, featuring 32 panels stitched into one another. The ball was made of leather, whilst its polyurethane coating provided waterproofing as well as protection from damage such as scuffs and tears. With a simplicity that is not particularly common in the modern day, the Adidas Telstar had to feature on this list.

8 Adidas Jabulani

2010 World Cup

The Adidas Jabulani is the most famous ball of all time — but for all the wrong reasons. It looked stunning and epitomised the importance of African representation on the world stage, but within the ball, the technology caused plenty of issues. With eight panels stitched together, it was slated by players who couldn’t get used to how the ball would fly.

The surface of the ball was textured with grooves, a technology developed by Adidas called "Grip 'n' Groove", that was intended to improve the ball's aerodynamics, but that just was not the case. Despite the negatives, it is still talked about more than any other World Cup ball. No one will ever forget it - which is more than can be said for most footballs.

7 Adidas Azteca

1986 World Cup

The Adidas Azteca ball for the 1986 World Cup in Mexico had a beautiful design. The elaborately decorated pattern was inspired by the host nation’s native Aztec architecture and murals. With its unique design, it's always held a place in history; Mexico is a nation full of history — and the ball showcased that.

In the tournament, Diego Maradona, one of the greatest players in Argentina's history, scored two of the most iconic goals in World Cup history with this ball. Four minutes after delivering what he would brilliantly describe as the 'Hand of God', Maradona weaved past half of England's outfielders and prodded his second goal of the afternoon beyond Peter Shilton. The ball that was under the spell of the small magician scored attracted bids of £2m during an auction in 2022, showcasing the history it holds.

6 Adidas Al Rihla

2022 World Cup

The most recent World Cup in 2022 was a competition of firsts. Taking place in the Northern Hemisphere's winter and in the Middle East, it will forever be remembered, whilst on the pitch, the Adidas Al Rihla did the talking. Not only did it look vibrant with flashes of red, yellow and blue across the ball, it had technology throughout which made it the most advanced ball ever.

There was a new suspension system in the centre of the ball, which might sound crazy, but it helped provide unprecedented insight. It enabled the video match officials to review live data for the first time by automatically providing very accurate information, 500 times per second, on when a player had touched the ball. The 2022 World Cup is always well remembered for a lack of controversial decisions; there's no doubt the ball helped with that.

5 Slazenger Challenge 4-star

1966 World Cup

In England, the 1966 World Cup is cemented in history as the year football came home. The host nation completed a memorable tournament by beating West Germany 4-2 in the final — and the ball used for it is naturally iconic.

As the only non-Adidas ball on this list, the orange orb, which was often brown during matches, stood out from the crowd. As a vintage ball, it was heavy and hard to use, but that was always the case in the 1960s. It was the only World Cup football Slazenger ever made, but they could not have chosen a better tournament.

4 Adidas Brazuca

2014 World Cup

In 2014, the world's eyes were glued to Brazil. As a festival of football took place with action from the white beaches of Rio to the depths of the Amazon rainforest, the Adidas Brazuca encapsulated that excitement in a ball. With flashes of green, blue and orange combining throughout, it stood out on the pitch, with some of the best attackers in the world heavily praising its qualities. Even the US space agency NASA delivered its seal of approval after testing the Brazuca's aerodynamic qualities.

The ball was made of six polyurethane panels which were thermally bonded; the reduction in the number of panels helped to increase the consistency of the ball, whilst avoiding the aerodynamic problems the Jabulani ball had in the previous tournament. As a lightweight option, it was a beauty to play with.

3 Adidas Fevernova

2002 World Cup

In 2002, Brazil once again tasted World Cup glory. Taking place in Japan and South Korea, the pressure was on the South American nation to deliver, but they did so with ease. As part of this, the legendary footballing team did their talking with the Adidas Fevernova at their feet.

It was the first World Cup ball with a triangular design, featuring patterns of gold and red across it. The ball was composed of 11 layers and was 3mm thick, including a special foam layer with a gas-filled balloon embedded in a syntactic foam. The outer cover was made from a combination of polyurethane and rubber. Unsurprisingly, this meant it was lightweight, causing problems for goalkeepers throughout the tournament.

2 Adidas Tricolore

1998 World Cup

As France conquered the world on home soil in 1998, the world was fixated on the nation. Zinedine Zidane, one of the greatest midfielders of all time, was plying his trade in the middle of the park, treating the Adidas Tricolore ball as if it was an extension of his long limbs.

It was decorated with cockerel motifs and was adopted to represent the colours of the French flag. Remarkably, it was the first multi-coloured ball used at a World Cup. With its striking design, everyone loved it, whilst the technology of the ball had no major flaws at all.

1 Adidas Teamgeist

2006 World Cup

The 2006 World Cup ball, the Adidas Teamgeist, has been ranked as the greatest World Cup ball of all time. With its simple yet effective design pattern, it did not stand out from the crowd, but technology made a difference. Acting as a breakthrough into the 21st century, the ball differed from the ones of previous tournaments.

It had just 14 curved panels, rather than the 32 that have been standard since 1970. The panels were bonded together, rather than stitched. As a lightweight ball, it caused chaos for goalkeepers, as the likes of Steven Gerrard, Joe Cole and Philipp Lahm all scored long-range screamers with it.