Highlights The World Cup has a rich history of incredible goal-scorers lighting up the biggest footballing competition in the world.

Kylian Mbappe's emergence onto the scene has seen him already catapult into the conversation for greatest goal-scorers.

Now, GIVEMESPORT has taken a look at the top 10 World Cup goal-scorers of all-time.

Since its formation in 1930, the World Cup has quickly become the most-watched sporting tournament across the globe, with five billion viewers, eclipsing the Tour de France. It captures the attention of not just football fans but patriotic people who get behind their nation in the hope of achieving the extraordinary. The 2026 edition will be co-hosted by the United States of America, Mexico and Canada and it promises to be a month of drama-filled action.

As we gear up towards the tournament, GIVEMESPORT has taken a look at the top 10 World Cup goalscorers of all time. Without further ado, here is the list.

Top 10 goal-scorers in World Cup history Rank Player Country Goals Appearances 1 Miroslav Klose Germany 16 24 2 Ronaldo Brazil 15 19 3 Gerd Muller West Germany 14 13 4 Just Fontaine France 13 6 5 Lionel Messi Argentina 13 26 6 Kylian Mbappe France 12 14 7 Pele Brazil 12 14 8 Jurgen Klinsmann West Germany/Germany 11 17 9 Sandor Kocsis Hungary 11 5 10 Gabriel Batistuta Argentina 10 12 Statistics according to FIFA - Correct as of 09/02/2024

10 Gabriel Batistuta - 10 goals

Argentina centre-forward Gabriel Batistuta was a prolific marksman during his career and netted ten goals for his country across three World Cups. The 78-cap international was the joint second-top scorer at the 1998 edition, netting five times in as many appearances, only one behind the Golden Boot winner, Davor Suker of Croatia. Batistuta is the only player to have scored two hat-tricks at two World Cups, having scored three apiece against Greece in 1994 and Jamaica in 1998.

After a glittering career, the towering forward retired in 2005 after netting a hatful of goals in Serie A and in his homeland. Batistuta is widely regarded as one of the greatest strikers of all time and his World Cup tally only supports that notion.

Gabriel Batistuta's World Cup stats Year Goals Appearances 1994 4 4 1998 5 5 2002 1 3 Statistics according to Transfermarkt

9 Sandor Kocsis - 11 goals

Sandor Kocsis only played five World Cup games but remarkably netted 11 goals in that time, placing him ninth in the all-time top goal-scoring charts. The Hungary centre-forward played at the 1954 edition and netted a flurry of goals en route to the final, where his side would eventually fall to a 3-2 defeat against West Germany. Koscis scored four goals in an 8-3 victory against West Germany during the group stages and that came after a hat-trick in the opening game in a 9-0 win over South Korea.

The 68-cap international played for Barcelona in his club career and was known as 'Golden Head' for his heading ability. Kocsis scored 164 goals across 240 games for the Catalan giants and his tremendous contributions to the club were recognised with a tribute match against Hamburg.

Sandor Kocsis' World Cup stats Year Goals Appearances 1954 11 5 Statistics according to Transfermarkt

8 Jurgen Klinsmann - 11 goals

Jurgen Klinsmann appeared at three World Cups for West Germany and Germany. During that time, the prolific forward racked up 11 goals and won the competition in 1990 under the stewardship of Franz Beckenbauer. Klinsmann was the joint second top scorer at the 1994 edition, netting five goals in as many appearances, finishing one behind the joint Golden Boot winners Oleg Salenko of Russia, and Hristo Stoichkov of Bulgaria.

The German forward retired in 2004 and has enjoyed a career on the touchline post his playing career. Klinsmann is the current manager of South Korea and is under contract until July 2026.

Jurgen Klinsmann's World Cup stats Year Goals Appearances 1990 3 7 1994 5 5 1998 3 5 Statistics according to Transfermarkt

7 Pele - 12 goals

Pele is a Brazillian icon and is widely considered one of the greatest players in football history. The 92-cap international represented Selecao Canarinha at four World Cups and triumphed in three of those, scoring 12 goals in the process. Pele first made his first outing in the competition in 1958, aged just 17 at the time and became the youngest-ever scorer in the tournament's history when he scored in a quarter-final win against Wales.

The footballing great played at his final World Cup in 1970 and once again starred for Brazil, scoring four goals whilst turning provider on six occasions to win his third title across a 12-year spell.

Pele's World Cup stats Year Goals Appearances 1958 6 4 1962 1 2 1966 1 2 1970 4 6 Statistics according to Transfermarkt

6 Kylian Mbappe - 12 goals

Remarkably, Kylian Mbappe is already in the top 10 all-time top goalscorers in World Cup history and he's still in the early stages of his career. The 24-year-old has appeared at two World Cups and has netted 12 goals across 14 appearances, including a hat-trick in the 2022 final defeat to Argentina. Mbappe became the first player to score three goals in the competition's final since England's Geoff Hurst in 1966. Despite the heartbreaking penalty shootout loss, Mbappe took home the Golden Boot Award having scored eight goals.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward also scored in the 2018 final during a 4-2 triumph against Croatia. Mbappe's long-range strike made him the second-ever teenager to net in the final after Pele in 1958. The 75-cap international is France's third all-time top scorer with 46 goals and looks well-placed to overhaul Olivier Giroud's record of 56.

Kylian Mbappe's World Cup stats Year Goals Appearances 2018 4 7 2022 8 7 Statistics according to Transfermarkt

5 Lionel Messi - 13 goals

Lionel Messi is widely considered one of the greatest players of all time and if that notion wasn't already cemented, it certainly was when he lifted the World Cup in 2022 for the first time in his career. The former Barcelona playmaker scored seven times whilst turning provider on three occasions to help Argentina win the competition for the first time since 1986. Messi was named Player of the Tournament for the second time in his career, becoming the first player to achieve such a feat.

The 36-year-old's tally of 13 goals is only bettered by three players in World Cup history, which is an extraordinary achievement given his game is about much more than goals.

Lionel Messi's World Cup stats Year Goals Appearances 2006 1 3 2010 0 5 2014 4 7 2018 1 4 2022 7 7 Statistics according to Transfermarkt

4 Just Fontaine - 13 goals

Just Fontaine appeared at one World Cup, the 1958 edition, and scored a colossal 13 goals in just six appearances. The French centre-forward holds the record for the most goals scored in a World Cup by a player. Fontaine netted a hat-trick in the opening game during a 7-3 win against Paraguay and scored four in a 6-3 victory over Germany in the third place play-off.

The prolific striker enjoyed a successful career at club level, too, scoring 145 goals in 152 outings for Reims. Fontaine also had an exceptional goal-scoring record at Nice. After his playing career, he worked as a manager for France, Morocco, Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse.

Just Fontaine's World Cup stats Year Goals Appearances 1958 13 6 Statistics according to Transfermarkt

3 Gerd Muller - 14 goals

Gerd Muller's record on the international stage is quite simply astounding. The centre-forward scored a remarkable 68 goals in 62 appearances for West Germany and 14 of those came in the World Cup. Muller, who won the Ballon d'Or award in 1970, appeared at two World Cups and won the 1974 edition after netting four goals whilst laying on three assists. His goalscoring record at the 1970 tournament was even greater, scoring 10 goals across six outings.

Muller scored successive hat-tricks in wins over Bulgaria and Peru and is the last player to net two hat-tricks at a World Cup. His 10-goal tally in 1970 is the third most in the competition's history behind only the aforementioned Kocsis and Fontaine.

Gerd Muller's World Cup stats Year Goals Appearances 1970 10 6 1974 4 7 Statistics according to Transfermarkt

2 Ronaldo - 15 goals

Ronaldo is the second top scorer in World Cup history having scored 15 goals in the illustrious competition. The Brazillian centre-forward won the 2002 edition and was crowned top-scorer after netting eight goals, including a brace against Germany in the final. Ronaldo's last World Cup came in 2006 and he scored three times before his nation bowed out in the quarter-final to eventual finalists France.

He retired in 2011 ending a glittering career which saw him represent the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid whilst firing in 62 goals on the international stage. Ronaldo is currently working as the president of Spanish second-tier outfit Real Valladolid, a club he owns. He also owns Brazillian top-flight side Cruzeiro.

Ronaldo's World Cup stats Year Goals Appearances 1994 0 0 1998 4 7 2002 8 7 2006 3 5 Statistics according to Transfermarkt

1 Miroslav Klose - 16 goals

Miroslav Klose is the top scorer in World Cup history. The German centre-forward netted 16 times across 24 appearances and on his World Cup debut, he scored a hat-trick in an 8-0 win against Saudi Arabia in 2002. Klose appeared at four editions of the competition and received the Golden Boot award in 2006 after scoring five goals. He won the tournament in 2014 at the age of 36 and played a key role in achieving the feat, netting twice whilst turning provider on one occasion.

Klose retired in 2016 as Germany's all-time top scorer with 71 goals and is cemented as a World Cup hero. Klose has worked in the dugout post-playing career and last managed Austrian side SCR Altach in 2023.