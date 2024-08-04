Highlights The World Cup typically has tight and nervy matches, but there have been major wins over the years.

Spain's memorable 7-0 victory against Costa Rica in the 2022 group stages displayed their classic 'tiki-taka' style.

Meanwhile, Turkey's 7-0 win over Korea Republic in the 1954 group stages contributed to an exciting and high-scoring tournament.

Taking place every four years, the World Cup holds a stature and pedigree that no other tournament can match. It's why it's one of the hardest competitions in the world to win, because its rarity and high-value status means only the best players can ever shine on the global stage.

However, when most World Cup matches are tight and nervy affairs, it's not always the case. Over the years, some of the greatest international teams of all time have plied their trade at the tournament — and, in doing so, they have humiliated the opposition.

National pride is one of the main reasons footballers opt to play at the world's greatest competition. They want to make their country proud — and losing heavily in front of millions, if not billions, of people does not help them. We have decided to rank the nine biggest wins in World Cup history ahead of its return in 2026 in the United States of America, Canada and Mexico. With 48 teams competing, thus lower quality teams, there could quickly be a new entry on this list.

Biggest Wins in World Cup History Rank Match Stage Year 1. Hungary 10-1 El Salvador First Group Stage 1982 2= Hungary 9-0 Korea Republic Group Stage 1954 2= Yugoslavia 9-0 Zaire First Group Stage 1974 4= Sweden 8-0 Cuba Quarter-Finals 1938 4= Uruguay 8-0 Bolivia Group Stage 1950 4= Germany 8-0 Saudi Arabia Group Stage 2002 7= Turkey 7-0 Korea Republic Group Stage 1954 7= Portugal 7-0 North Korea Group Stage 2010 7= Spain 7-0 Costa Rica Group Stage 2022

9 Spain 7-0 Costa Rica

2022 Group Stages

The 2022 World Cup was controversial throughout. Taking place in the winter in Qatar, a country consistently criticised for its lack of human rights, made it a hot topic, but when Spain started their journey with a bang, most people thought they would be competing for glory at the end of the competition.

They destroyed Costa Rica 7-0, thanks to goals from six players, as they showcased their classic 'tiki-taka' style which is loved around the world. However, surprisingly, they were not able to kick on. They finished on just four points in the group, behind shock winners Japan, before losing to Morocco in the Round of 16.

Match Details Spain Goalscorers Olmo ('11), Asensio ('21), Torres ('31, '54), Gavi ('74), Soler ('90), Morata ('90+2) Costa Rica Goalscorer N/A Stadium Al Thumama Stadium

8 Portugal 7-0 North Korea

2010 Group Stages

12 years prior, Portugal were showing their class on the world stage. Taking place in South Africa, they went into the tournament as one of the main favourites, and when they beat North Korea 7-0, it seemed they might had found their goalscoring boots. A strike from Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the country's greatest players of all time, sealed victory at the very end, but it was remarkably the only match they scored in at the tournament. They drew 0-0 with both Ivory Coast and Brazil in the group stages before losing to Spain 1-0 in the Round of 16. Disappointment for everyone involved.

Match Details Portugal Goalscorers Meireles ('29), Simao ('53), Almeida ('56), Tiago ('60, '89), Liedson ('81), Ronaldo ('87) North Korea Goalscorer N/A Stadium Cape Town Stadium

7 Turkey 7-0 Korea Republic

1954 Group Stages

Group 2 at the 1954 World Cup will forever be remembered. Every single match featured a minimum of five goals, as if a spell had been cast on the teams to find their goalscoring boots but lose their defensive talents. In the last match of the group stage, Turkey destroyed Korea Republic 2-0, with a hat-trick from Burhan Sargun helping them secure victory.

It helped them earn a play-off to reach the knockout stages, as they finished level on points with West Germany, but they lost to the eventual winners 7-2. Heartbreak for Turkey after a chaotic round of matches.

Match Details Turkey Goalscorers Mamat ('10, '30), Kucukandonyadis ('24), Sargun ('37, '64, '70), Keskin ('76) Korea Republic Goalscorer N/A Stadium Charmilles Stadium

6 Germany 8-0 Saudi Arabia

2002 Group Stages

Gary Lineker's famous line of "football is a simple game; 22 men chase a ball for 90 minutes and at the end, the Germans win" will always be remembered. It's become a running joke when they seemingly always reach the latter stages of tournaments — and, in 2002, they kickstarted their tournament in remarkable fashion.

Rudi Völler's side beat Saudi Arabia 8-0, with a hat-trick from Miroslav Klose, the record goalscorer in the competition's history, helping proceedings. They went on to concede just one goal on their way to the final, before losing 2-0 to a legendary Brazil team.

Match Details Germany Goalscorers Klose ('20, '25, '70), Ballack ('40), Jancker ('45+1), Linke ('73), Bierhoff ('84), Schneider ('90+1) Saudi Arabia Goalscorer N/A Stadium Sapporo Dome

5 Uruguay 8-0 Bolivia

1950 Group Stages

The early World Cup tournaments were drastically different to the modern day. The football was more unexpected, there was less control, and teams could create entirely unpredictable styles of play. At the 1950 competition, there was also remarkably a group of just two teams — Uruguay and Bolivia. France were also meant to play, but withdrew before the start.

When Uruguay won their opening - and only - group stage match 8-0, they progressed into the final group stage, where they won the World Cup ahead of Brazil and Sweden. It was a unique system, but the South American side did not care in the slightest.

Match Details Uruguay Goalscorers Miguez ('14, '40, '51), Vidal ('18), 'Schiaffino ('23, '54), Perez ('83), Ghiggia ('87) Bolivia Goalscorer N/A Stadium Estadio Independencia

4 Sweden 8-0 Cuba

1938 Quarter-Finals

12 years prior, Sweden recorded the biggest win ever at the time by destroying Cuba 8-0. The tournament did not have a group stage, instead going directly into the Round of 16, and the Scandinavians' luck was on their side when their first opponents, Austria, opted to withdraw beforehand. A quarter-final clash against Cuba awaited, and the result was never in doubt.

They were 4-0 up by half-time, whilst two hat-tricks from Harry Andersson and Gustav Wetterström helped them seal victory. Unfortunately, that was where their success ended, as they were knocked out in the semi-finals by Hungary.

Match Details Sweden Goalscorers Andersson ('9, '81, '89), Wetterstrom ('22, '37, '44), Keller ('80), Nyberg ('84) Cuba Goalscorer N/A Stadium Stade du Fort Carre

3 Yugoslavia 9-0 Zaire

1974 First Group Stage

Group 2 at the 1974 World Cup was a nervy and tense affair. Featuring Yugoslavia, Brazil and Scotland, only two sides could reach the second round, despite all having a host of talent. When Brazil and Yugoslavia drew 0-0 in the opening match and Scotland beat Zaire, concern started to fill in Eastern Europe, but that quickly changed when they destroyed the team now known as Congo 9-0. A hat-trick from Dusan Bajevic helped seal victory — and it led to them finishing top of the group. However, that's where their success ended, as they finished bottom of the second round to be knocked out.

Match Details Yugoslavia Goalscorers Bajevic ('8, '30, '81), Dzajic ('14), Surjak ('18), Katalinski ('22), Bogicevic ('35), Oblak ('61), Petkovic ('65) Zaire Goalscorer N/A Stadium Parkstadion

2 Hungary 9-0 Korea Republic

1954 Group Stages

As part of the memorable Group 2 at the 1954 World Cup, Hungary showcased a talent which had them down as favourites to win the whole tournament. In the opening match, they beat Korea Republic 9-0, with two goals from Ferenc Puskas, one of the greatest players of all time, helping proceedings. A hat-trick from Sandor Kocsis also proved crucial and showed Hungary were truly not a one-man team. It filled them with all the confidence they needed to win the tournament, particularly when they also destroyed West Germany 8-3 in their next match, but they lost 3-2 in the final to them.

Match Details Hungary Goalscorers Puskas ('11, '89), Lantos ('18), Kocsis ('24, '36, '50), Czibor ('59), Palotas ('75, '93) Korea Republic Goalscorer N/A Stadium Letzigrund

1 Hungary 10-1 El Salvador

1982 First Group Stage

Finally, Hungary's 10-1 win against El Salvador is the biggest win in World Cup history. In the first group stage, a hat-trick from László Kiss helped them on their way to destroy the Central American side. El Salvador were naturally seen as one of the 'minnows' in the tournament, but Hungary were past their best, so no one expected a demolition.

Despite the confidence they gained from their dominant win against them, Hungary went on to crash out of the opening group stage by losing to Argentina and drawing with Belgium. It goes to show teams need consistency at tournaments; playing like prime Barcelona is great for one match, but the challenge is replicating it.