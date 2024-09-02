Key Takeaways Italy's 1994 World Cup match against Nigeria featured chaotic play with nine yellow cards and a red card.

Clashes between players on and off the pitch have sullied numerous matches on the global stage.

The Netherlands have been involved in two controversial matches in recent memory, earning a red card both times.

The World Cup is one of the biggest sporting spectacles on the planet. Players dream of walking onto the pitch on the global stage, and they hope they can walk off it as legends etched into history forever. Lives are changed during the tournament — for better and worse.

When pressure arrives, so does frustration. Tempers can boil over the edge of the cauldron, and players will do anything to walk away with victory. This often leads to unsavoury scenes on the pitch, with violent tackles and clashes between the opposition epitomising the perilous state professional football can sometimes be in. In these scenarios, referees will use their power to either book them or send them off.

Ranked statistically on the number of yellow or red cards, we have outlined the dirtiest matches in World Cup history. In more detail, three points were given for a red card, two for a second bookable offence and one for a yellow card. With a lack of discipline and control, the world was gripped by these matches that were full of chaos.

Dirtiest World Cup Matches Rank Date Round Match Yellow Cards Sent Off For 2 Yellow Cards Straight Red Cards 1. 9th December 2022 Quarter-final Netherlands 2-2 (3-4 on pens) Argentina 16 1 0 2. 18th June 1998 Group Stage South Africa 1-1 Denmark 7 0 3 3. 25th June 2006 Round of 16 Portugal 1-0 Netherlands 8 4 0 4. 11th June 2002 Group Stage Cameroon 0-2 Germany 12 2 0 5. 20th June 1986 Quarter-final West Germany 0-0 (4-1 on pens) Mexico 8 0 2 6. 11th July 2010 Final Netherlands 0-1 Spain 12 1 0 7. 17th June 2002 Round of 16 Mexico 0-2 USA 10 0 1 8. 21st June 2010 Group Stage Chile 1-0 Switzerland 9 0 1 9. 5th July 1994 Round of 16 Nigeria 1-2 Italy 9 0 1

9 Nigeria 1-2 Italy – 5th July 1994

9 yellow cards, 1 red card

Italy's quarter-final against Nigeria in 1994 had everything you want in a World Cup match. The African nation were the clear underdogs, but they started to believe when Emmanuel Amunike gave them the lead in the first half. Their dreams intensified in the 76th minute when Gianfranco Zola - one of the best Chelsea players ever - was sent off only 12 minutes after coming on.

Attempting to retrieve the ball, the striker committed a violent tackle on Augustine Eguavoen. Zola confessed his innocence, but the referee refused to listen. However, Italy remained composed and an 88th-minute equaliser from Roberto Baggio - before scoring a penalty in extra time - sealed a chaotic win in America.

8 Chile 1-0 Switzerland – 21st June 2010

9 yellow cards, 1 red card

The 2010 World Cup, which took place in South Africa, was famous for poor refereeing decisions throughout — most notably England's 'ghost goal' against Germany. However, in the group stages, another referee did the talking as Chile beat Switzerland 1-0.

In the first minute, Chile striker Humberto Suazo was booked for a high tackle, which set the tone for the match. The clash was consistently delayed by some questionable yellow cards, before, 31 minutes in, Valon Behrami raised his arm into the face of Arturo Vidal as the Chilean challenged from behind, resulting in an instant dismissal and enraged protests in the Switzerland ranks. The South American side later capitalised via Mark Gonzalez in the second half.

7 Mexico 0-2 USA – 17th June 2002

10 yellow cards, 1 red card

Mexico vs the United States of America is a classic rivalry in every sense. Both situated in North America, it's always full of drama — and that was highlighted in 2002. USA beat their bitter rivals 2-0 in 2002, as goals from Brian McBride and Landon Donovan put them in dreamland.

Mexico were the favourites going into the match, yet they lost their heads. El Tri picked up seven yellow cards throughout the feisty encounter, whilst - with defeat inevitable - Rafael Marquez was awarded a straight red card for a dangerous challenge on USA substitute Cobi Jones in the dying seconds.

6 Netherlands 0-1 Spain – 11th July 2010

12 yellow cards, 1 red card

The World Cup final is one of the most-watched events around the world. In 2010, Spain and Netherlands might not have produced a non-stop encounter which ranks as one of the greatest World Cup finals ever, but they did lose their heads. English referee Howard Webb handed out a World Cup final record 14 cards, including a red for Holland's Johnny Heitinga after two bookings.

Nigel de Jong was fortunate not to be red-carded for a high karate kick on Xabi Alonso that damaged his ribs. In the aftermath, Dutch legend Johan Cruyff accused his countrymen of 'anti-football', and it seemed to bite them back when an extra-time winner by Andres Iniesta - one of the greatest midfielders ever - sealed victory for Spain.

5 West Germany 0-0 (4-1 on pens) Mexico – 20th June 1986

8 yellow cards, 2 red cards

Hosting the tournament in 1986, Mexico were full of hope going into their knockout clash against West Germany, but they succumbed to the pressure. In the second half, they looked destined to win when German Thomas Berthold was fouled by Fernando Quirarte before he hit the Mexican in the head with his arm as he was getting up.

He became the first German player to be sent off since 1969, but West Germany clung until extra-time. In the following 30 minutes, Mexican Javier Aguirre was also sent off for body-checking Lothar Matthaus, before Germany won on penalties in dramatic fashion. World Cup football in a nutshell.

4 Cameroon 0-2 Germany – 11th June 2002

12 yellow cards, 2 red cards

At the 2002 World Cup, Germany defied logic to beat Cameroon during a frantic group-stage match. The African nation looked to be in a strong position to walk away with victory when Germany's Carsten Ramelow was sent off shortly before the end of the first half.

However, that wasn't the case, with second-half strikes from Marco Bode and Miroslav Klose sealing victory for the European nation against the odds. Remarkably, Cameroon coach Winfried Schafer suggested that the reason they lost was because Germany had too few men on the pitch. "The decisive moment of the match was when Ramelow got a red card," Schafer said.

3 Portugal 1-0 Netherlands – 25th June 2006

​​​​​​​8 yellow cards, 4 red cards

The match between Portugal and Netherlands in 2006 was billed as a clash between two of the most exciting sides in the world. However, what occurred was an encounter that showcased the ugly side of football. Referee Valentin Ivanov dished out four reds and 16 yellows, with the dismissals shared out between Portugal's Deco and Costinha, and Holland's Khalid Boulahrouz and Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Remarkably, it could have been more, as one of the greatest wingers of all time, Figo, escaped with a yellow after headbutting Mark van Bommel. In a game of chaos, Portugal won 1-0 to set up a quarter-final clash against England.

2 South Africa 1-1 Denmark – 18th June 1998

​​​​​​​7 yellow cards, 3 red cards

On the face of it, you would expect a clash between South Africa and Denmark to be quiet. However, during the 1998 World Cup group stages, the coin flipped — and chaos descended onto the pitch. Allan Nielsen gave the Scandinavian side an early lead before Benni McCarthy equalised for South Africa at the start of the second half.

Everything seemed to be going as smoothly as expected, but Denmark's Miklos Molnar and South Africa's Alfred Phiri were both sent off for violent conduct in the space of three minutes. Morten Wieghorst compounded Denmark's disappointment by being sent off for violent conduct again with three minutes remaining.

1 Netherlands 2-2 (3-4 on pens) Argentina – 9th December 2022

​​​​​​​16 yellow cards, 1 red card

Finally, Argentina's chaotic match against the Netherlands at the most recent World Cup has been ranked as the dirtiest encounter in the competition's history. It looked to be going smoothly for the South American side when they led 2-0 with 15 minutes remaining, but a double in the dying minutes from Wout Weghorst sent the match into extra-time and penalties.

At that point, clashes between the two sides ensued, with passion spilling over into stupidity at certain points. Eventually, Argentina won on penalties, but the chaos carried on, with Denzel Dumfries sent off after the match for getting into a fight with countless players.

