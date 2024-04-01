Highlights The first of 22 World Cups was hosted by Uruguay in 1930.

Only eight nations have ever won a tournament held every four years.

Brazil are the most successful country in the competition's storied history but haven't lifted the famous trophy in more than two decades.

The World Cup is the ultimate prize in football. An international tournament held every four years pits the best countries from each corner of the globe against one another in front of unprecedented audiences. An estimated five billion people engaged with the 2022 World Cup in person, on television or on social media, prompting an obvious question: What were the other three billion doing?

Established almost a century ago when the world was a lot smaller, the competition has kept pace with the unrelenting march of time. More than 200 national teams from six continents start the qualification process for the 2026 World Cup, fighting to be one of the 48 teams in the largest iteration of the global spectacle. The entire cross-section of humanity may be involved, but only eight nations have ever won the World Cup. Here is the golden list of victors.

Germany played under the name West Germany until reunification in 1990.

World Cup Winners List Year Winners Runners-up Venue Attendance 2022 Argentina France Lusail Stadium 88,966 2018 France Croatia Luzhniki Stadium 78,011 2014 Germany Argentina Maracana Stadium 74,738 2010 Spain Netherlands Soccer City 84,490 2006 Italy France Olympiastadion 69,000 2002 Brazil Germany International Stadium 69,029 1998 France Brazil Stade de France 80,000 1994 Brazil Italy Rose Bowl 94,194 1990 West Germany Argentina Stadio Olimpico 73,603 1986 Argentina West Germany Estadio Azteca 114,600 1982 Italy West Germany Santiago Bernabeu 90,000 1978 Argentina Netherlands Estadio Monumental 71,483 1974 West Germany Netherlands Olympiastadion 78,200 1970 Brazil Italy Estadio Azteca 107,412 1966 England West Germany Wembley Stadium 96,924 1962 Brazil Czechoslovakia Estadio Nacional 68,679 1958 Brazil Sweden Rasunda Stadium 49,737 1954 West Germany Hungary Wankdorf Stadium 62,500 1950 Uruguay Brazil Maracana Stadium 173,850 1938 Italy Hungary Stade Olympique de Colombes 45,000 1934 Italy Czechoslovakia Stadio Nazionale PNF 55,000 1930 Uruguay Argentina Estadio Centenario 68,346

8 Spain

2010

For much of their footballing existence, Spain were always the nearly-men of international football. La Roja had never reached a World Cup semi-final before a golden generation rose to the fore. Between 2008 and 2012, Spain completed an unprecedented hat-trick of major international tournaments, winning back-to-back European Championships on either side of the 2010 World Cup.

Boasting a core of Barcelona and Real Madrid players at a time when La Liga was the world's best league, the amiable Vincente del Bosque preached an obsession with possession known as tiki-taka. Spain had the cutting edge of David Villa and Fernando Torres up front but were chiefly a defensive team.

The European outfit won all four knockout games in South Africa by the same 1-0 scoreline. Spanish midfielder Juan Mata explained the attritional impact of hanging onto the ball: "They run and run for very little of the ball. That wears them down bit by bit." It was death by a thousand passes.

World Cup Record Year Round Scoreline Win/Loss 2010 Final Spain 1-0 Netherlands Win

7 England

1966

As the accepted inventors of organised football, England should have been all over the formation of the World Cup in 1930. However the arrogance and thinly veiled xenophobia of the Football Association barred the national team from entering the competition until after the Second World War. When England finally graced the tournament with their presence in 1950, the Three Lions were beaten by a USA team full of amateurs.

Sir Alf Ramsey was installed as the country's first manager with full control over squad selection in 1963, establishing a cutting-edge system without any recognised wingers and picking the players it suited - rather than shoehorning all the stars of the day into one dysfunctional team. England had home advantage at the 1966 World Cup, playing every game in front of a heaving Wembley Stadium.

West Germany forced extra-time with a goal in the 89th minute of the final, prompting Ramsey to deliver an immortal line to his team: "You've won it once. Now you'll have to go out there and win it again." Geoff Hurst completed his hat-trick to deliver England's crowning glory. The nation has been plagued by penalty shootout heartache over the subsequent editions of the World Cup, reaching two semi-finals in 1990 and 2018 only to endure the familiar sensation of glorious failure.

World Cup Record Year Round Scoreline Win/Loss 1966 Final England 4-2 West Germany Win 1990 Semi-final West Germany 1-1 (4-3p) England Loss 2018 Semi-final Croatia 2-1 England Loss

6 Uruguay

1930, 1950

Uruguay are the World Cup's ultimate over-achievers. A tiny slip of land sandwiched between South American behemoths Argentina and Brazil, the invariably scrappy outfit had a population of less than three million people to choose from when they hosted and won the inaugural World Cup in 1930.

Almost every iteration of Uruguay's national team has embodied 'garra', a word which translates to 'claw' and represents an intangible quality of toughness. They could play as well. Uruguay won the last two gold medals in Olympic football before the formation of the World Cup, defeating fierce rivals Argentina with a style that was lauded as "chess with a ball".

Uruguay refused to enter the following two World Cups held in Europe, returning in 1950 to sensationally defeat host nation Brazil. No more stars have been stitched onto the sky blue jerseys but the small nation remains disproportionately competitive. It's in their blood. As the former national team manager Ondino Viera rightly said: "Other countries have their history. Uruguay has its football."

World Cup Record Year Round Scoreline Win/Loss 1930 Final Uruguay 4-2 Argentina Win 1950 Final Uruguay 2-1 Brazil Win 1954 Semi-final Hungary 4-2 Uruguay Loss 1970 Semi-final Uruguay 1-3 Brazil Loss 2010 Semi-final Uruguay 2-3 Netherlands Loss

5 France

1998, 2018

There is a common thread running through France's two World Cup triumphs: Didier Deschamps. The industrious central midfielder was captain of the side that won the home tournament in 1998, capturing the hearts and minds of a nation with a multicultural squad which reflected French society. Two decades later, Deschamps became just the third individual to win the World Cup as a player and manager, leading Les Bleus to glory in Russia.

France may have boasted Kylian Mbappe's jet-heeled brilliance and the spell-binding cunning of Antoine Griezmann, but their recent success has been underpinned by functionality rather than flair. They are unquestionably a team in the image of Deschamps, who was labelled a "water carrier" by Eric Cantona during his playing days.

Deschamps' side almost became just the third nation to ever win back-to-back World Cups. France reached the final in Qatar but lost out in a penalty shootout to Argentina - just as they had when facing Italy in 2006.

World Cup Record Year Round Scoreline Win/Loss 1958 Semi-final Brazil 5-2 France Loss 1982 Semi-final West Germany 3-3 (5-4p) France Loss 1986 Semi-final France 0-2 West Germany Loss 1998 Final France 3-0 Brazil Win 2006 Final Italy 1-1 (5-3p) France Loss 2018 Final France 4-2 Croatia Win 2022 Final Argentina 3-3 (4-2p) France Loss

4 Argentina

1978, 1986, 2022

There are two established schools of management in Argentina - menottismo and bilardismo - named after the wildly contrasting figures that oversaw the nation's first pair of World Cup triumphs. Cesar Luis Menotti was a rakish idealist, preaching the importance of style above substance in between puffs of a perennially lit cigarette.

Argentina won the 1978 World Cup on home soil under Menotti, but the tournament was tarnished by the murderous military regime that had control of the country at the time. Eight years later, Carlos Bilardo had assumed control. The pantomime villain of a ruthless - and successful - Estudiantes side lived by the mantra: "Being second is a failure."

Being able to call upon a player with the generational talent of Diego Maradona certainly helped Bilardo's win in Mexico. But as Lionel Messi can attest, having the best player in the world does not automatically lead to World Cup glory. Maradona and Messi both narrowly lost in the finals to Germany before the modern-day icon followed in the footsteps of his predecessor with victory in Qatar in 2022.

World Cup Record Year Round Scoreline Win/Loss 1930 Final Uruguay 4-2 Argentina Loss 1978 Final Argentina 3-1 Netherlands Win 1986 Final Argentina 3-2 West Germany Win 1990 Final West Germany 1-0 Argentina Loss 2014 Final Germany 1-0 Argentina Loss 2022 Final Argentina 3-3 (4-2p) France Win

3 Italy

1934, 1938, 1982, 2006

Italy's first two World Cup tournaments were conducted under the dark cloud of Benito Mussolini's fascism and - in an entirely unrelated turn of events - both ended in triumph. While controversy is rife surrounding Italy's success in 1934 on home soil, Vittorio Pozzo's well-drilled outfit deservedly retained their title four years later in France.

Star striker Giuseppe Meazza wept at the final whistle in Paris but the most iconic tears of any Italian are those of Marco Tardelli. The tireless midfielder celebrated Italy's second goal in the 1982 final against West Germany with an instantly iconic wail of jubilation. Paolo Rossi had opened the scoring with his sixth goal of the tournament, emphatically justifying his selection after serving a two-year ban for betting allegations.

Controversy seems to fuel Italy. The domestic league was reeling from a huge match-fixing scandal when the 2006 World Cup kicked off. Five members of Marcello Lippi's squad were on the books of a Juventus side that had been relegated as a result of the revelations. A wily and experienced squad was unfazed, scheming a way to the final which they edged against France via a penalty shootout.

World Cup Record Year Round Scoreline Win/Loss 1934 Final Italy 2-1 Czechoslovakia Win 1938 Final Italy 4-2 Hungary Win 1970 Final Brazil 4-1 Italy Loss 1982 Final Italy 3-1 West Germany Win 1990 Semi-final Argentina 1-1 (4-3p) Italy Loss 1994 Final Brazil 0-0 (3-2p) Italy Loss 2006 Final Italy 1-1 (5-3p) France Win

2 Germany

1954, 1974, 1990, 2014

Consecutive group-stage exits for Germany in 2018 and 2022 clash violently with the historic image of a nation that treats reaching the semi-finals of a World Cup as an obligation. The European giants won their first crown in 1954, overturning a two-goal deficit in the final to topple a legendary Hungarian side that had already defeated them 8-3 in the group stage.

Germany were repeatedly framed as efficient dream-crushers. Johan Cruyff's revered Netherlands side were undone by Gerd Muller's ruthless edge in 1974. Four decades later, Joachim Low's team eviscerated hosts Brazil with a 7-1 semi-final humbling before thwarting Lionel Messi's dreams of winning a maiden World Cup. The 1990 tournament was an underwhelming affair for all involved, but the accepted wisdom of Germany's remorseless triumphs overlooks the quality coursing through each of their title-winning teams.

World Cup Record Year Round Scoreline Win/Loss 1934 Semi-final Czechoslovakia 3-1 Germany Loss 1954 Final West Germany 3-2 Hungary Win 1958 Semi-final Sweden 3-1 West Germany Loss 1966 Final England 4-2 West Germany Loss 1970 Semi-final Italy 4-3 West Germany Loss 1974 Final West Germany 2-1 Netherlands Win 1982 Final Italy 3-1 West Germany Loss 1986 Final Argentina 3-2 West Germany Loss 1990 Final West Germany 1-0 Argentina Win 2002 Final Brazil 2-0 Germany Loss 2006 Semi-final Germany 0-2 Italy Loss 2010 Semi-final Germany 0-1 Spain Loss 2014 Final Germany 1-0 Argentina Win

1 Brazil

1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002

Brazil's domination of the World Cup began with a chastening defeat. The nation went into mourning after Uruguay prevailed in front of a packed Maracana in 1950. One contemporary report labelled Brazil's defeat "our Hiroshima". A young Pele saw his father burst into tears watching the match, pledging there and then to win the country's first World Cup. He would end his career with three, forever ranking as one of the greatest players of all time.

Pele was 17 when he spearheaded Brazil's carefully planned triumph in 1958. Hell-bent on avoiding another humiliation, the nation's FA took a doctor, dentist, treasurer and psychologist to Sweden. Pele had matured into a creative hub by 1970, pulling the strings of a legendary outfit that won the first World Cup beamed across the world on colour television. In between, the chaotic dribbling of Garrincha propelled Brazil to glory after Pele's early injury in 1962.

A grim, goalless final won via a penalty shootout captured the combative approach of Brazil's 1994 champions, who were criticised even in victory. Luiz Felipe Scolari was hardly one of the game's grand philosophers but unshackled a star-studded front line comprised of Ronaldo, Rivaldo and Ronaldinho to earn glory in 2002.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Brazil have won the most games (76) and scored the most goals (237) in World Cup history.