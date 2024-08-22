Highlights Tim Howard's record-breaking 16 saves for the USA against Belgium in 2014 features.

Gordon Banks' iconic save against Brazil in 1970 solidified his place as one of the greatest English goalkeepers.

Emi Martinez's saves in the 2022 World Cup final sealed Argentina's victory over France in Qatar.

The World Cup is the pinnacle of football. Crowning the best international team every four years, players from around the world dream of walking onto the pitch as mere footballers, but walking off it as legends. Drama, chaos and intrigue encapsulate the tournament every time.

Unsurprisingly, the best goalkeepers in the world always want to be in the spotlight during the World Cup. Through their quick reflexes, composure whilst playing out from the back and stunning reactions, they can single-handedly win matches for their team — and that's been showcased over the years.

As a result, here are the nine greatest goalkeeping performances in World Cup history. From a handful of masterclasses at the 2022 World Cup all the way back to 1970, one of the hardest competitions in the world always delivers entertainment.

Ranking Factors

Saves - If they made countless saves, they have been ranked near the top.

If they made countless saves, they have been ranked near the top. Quality of team and opposition - Matches against the best teams in the world were more likely to be included.

Matches against the best teams in the world were more likely to be included. Impact on match - If it helped their team claim a crucial win, it's naturally more memorable.

Greatest World Cup Goalkeeping Performances Ever Rank Player Match Date 1. Tim Howard USA 1-2 Belgium July 1st, 2014 2. Gordon Banks Brazil 1-0 England June 7th, 1970 3. Emiliano Martinez Argentina 3-3 France (4-2 on pens) December 18th, 2022 4. Keylor Navas Costa Rica 1-1 Greece (5-3 on pens) June 29th, 2014 5. Yassine Bounou Morocco 0-0 Spain (3-0 on pens) December 7th, 2022 6. Ricardo England 0-0 Portugal (1-3 on pens) July 1st, 2006 7. Guillermo Ochoa Brazil 0-0 Mexico June 17th, 2014 8. Dino Zoff Italy 3-2 Brazil July 5th, 1982 9. Jordan Pickford England 1-1 Colombia (4-3 on pens) July 3rd, 2018

Related 9 Greatest Goalkeeping Performances in Football History (Ranked) Carrying their team on their back, these legendary goalkeeping performances shocked the world as the very best.

9 Jordan Pickford

England 1-1 Colombia (4-3 on pens): World Cup 2018

England's penalty record is often avoided in the nation. Before the 2018 edition, they had lost all three World Cup shootouts they had taken part in, but Jordan Pickford proved to be the hero everyone needed against Colombia. Although his two penalty saves took the headlines, what is often forgotten is his stunning performance beforehand.

He made a spectacular save to deny Colombia an equaliser at the end, although they went on to score just moments later. His save to deny Carlos Bacca in the shootout will forever be remembered in the nation's history. World-class in every sense.

8 Dino Zoff

Italy 3-2 Brazil: World Cup 1982

Going back through the decades, Dino Zoff was the hero of Italy in 1982. After drawing all three matches in the first group stage, they needed someone to shine in the second round; Zoff did exactly that. Against a Brazil side heavily praised left, right and centre, Enzo Bearzot's side won 3–2 thanks to a Paolo Rossi hat-trick, but - arguably more importantly - Zoff's miraculous dive to catch Oscar's header.

Since then, it has remained iconic — and, in the Southern European country, it is known as 'La Parata', 'The Save'. Italy went on to win the tournament by beating West Germany 3-1 in the final, yet that was only possible due to Zoff.

Related 10 Greatest Shot Stoppers in Football History [Ranked] From Peter Schmeichel to Edwin van der Sar, here are 10 of the best shot stoppers the goalkeeping world has seen.

7 Guillermo Ochoa

Brazil 0-0 Mexico: World Cup 2014

Throughout his career, Guillermo Ochoa has always been a 'tournament goalkeeper'. No one really knew where he played his club football, but as soon as the World Cup came calling, he turned into one of the best goalkeepers in the world. In 2014, the stopper showcased that in a nutshell. He made six saves to secure a dramatic 0-0 draw for Mexico against hosts Brazil, as he left Neymar and his side frustrated.

This included a remarkable save in the 26th minute to deny the poster boy — somehow diving to his right to deny his powerful header. Also, he denied Paulinho in the 44th minute, a second-half effort by Neymar from inside the area and a close-range header by Thiago Silva in the 86th minute to continue his world-class performance.

Related The 10 Greatest Mexico Players in Football History [Ranked] From Hugo Sanchez to Javier Hernandez, Mexico have developed a host of stars.

6 Ricardo

England 0-0 Portugal (1-3 on pens): World Cup 2006

At Euro 2004, Ricardo was England's enemy, as he single-handedly knocked them out of the tournament on penalties. Unfortunately for the Three Lions, he did it again just two years later. In the match, Wayne Rooney was sent off, so England did well to even achieve penalties, but they were left frustrated once again.

Ricardo became the first goalkeeper in World Cup history to save three penalties in a single shootout as Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher - who scored at the first attempt but had to retake - were all denied. He is now known in Portuguese history as the man who could save anything.

Related Why Ricardo took off his gloves vs England at Euro 2004 The Portuguese stopper won Portugal the quarter-final shootout vs England by saving a penalty gloveless.

5 Yassine Bounou

Morocco 0-0 Spain (3-0 on pens): World Cup 2022

At the World Cup in Qatar, Morocco were the feel-good story of the tournament. They became the first-ever African side to reach the semi-finals — and, supported by thousands upon thousands of fans, it was a rollercoaster of a journey. In the Round of 16, they faced a Spain side who were heavy favourites. They enjoyed possession, but Morocco remained firm, with Yassine Bounou acting as the most composed man in the stadium.

When it came to the shootout, he was the hero the country needed. Pablo Sarabia struck the post before Bounou saved tame efforts from Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets. It gave Achraf Hakimi the opportunity to shine, as he dinked in Morocco's third to take them into the quarter-finals for the first time ever.

Related Ranking the 9 Biggest Shocks in Football History Unlikely underdogs have won some of football's biggest prizes. Here are nine of the most shocking upsets of all time.

4 Keylor Navas

Costa Rica 1-1 Greece (5-3 on pens): World Cup 2014

Keylor Navas broke onto the world stage at the 2014 World Cup — and it was his Round of 16 performance against Greece which will forever be remembered. His nation were on the cusp of victory through Bryan Ruiz’s goal in the 52nd minute, but a red card for Oscar Duarte placed all the pressure on the future Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper.

Remarkably, he saved seven shots and only let in one goal while they were down to ten men for the last 24 minutes of the game. In the shootout, he was just as impressive, producing one of the saves of the tournament to foil Theofanis Gekas. A victory full of drama, and they had Navas to thank.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Navas secured an £8.5m from Levante to Real Madrid after his World Cup heroics.

Related 10 Greatest Goalkeepers in Champions League History Ranked Playing in the Champions League is only achieved by the best goalkeepers - but who are the top 10 shot stoppers in the competition's history?

3 Emiliano Martinez

Argentina 3-3 France (4-2 on pens): World Cup 2022

The 2022 World Cup final will forever be remembered. Lionel Messi was looking for his first World Cup vs a France side trying to go back-to-back. In the end, Messi - one of the greatest players of all time - had Emiliano Martinez to thank, just like he did in the 2021 Copa America.

After a back-and-forth match, Randal Kolo Muani had the opportunity to snatch victory for France with the final kick of the match, but the Aston Villa goalkeeper produced one of the best saves of all time to deny him. In the resulting shootout, he was the hero again, denying Kingsley Coman and putting off Aurélien Tchouaméni to give the South American side the most prized trophy around.

Related 10 Best Goalkeepers in Penalty Shootouts of All Time [Ranked] World Cup-winning wind-up merchant Emi Martinez ranks among the best penalty shootout specialists of all time.

2 Gordon Banks

Brazil 1-0 England: World Cup 1970

Back through the decades, Gordon Banks' performances meant he is now considered the greatest English goalkeeper of all time. In an international career spanning nine years from 1963 to 1972, the former Stoke City goalkeeper impressed everyone with his quick reflexes and composure in between the sticks.

He won the World Cup with his nation in 1966, yet his most impressive match came four years later. During a group stage match against Brazil, Banks made what is now considered the greatest save of all time. Diving quickly to his right, he somehow stopped Pele's perfect header on the goal line. It's hard to believe even now and places him near the top of this list.

Related 20 Best English Footballers of All Time (Ranked) The greatest players that England has produced down the years - ranked in order.

1 Tim Howard

USA 1-2 Belgium: World Cup 2014

Tim Howard's performance against Belgium at the 2014 World Cup has been ranked as the greatest goalkeeping showing in the competition's history. The 35-year-old made a record-breaking 16 saves during a chaotic match in South America. At points, the former Everton goalkeeper was sent sprawling to deny efforts from Kevin Mirallas, his club teammate at the time, and Divock Origi. He could not do enough to claim victory, as they lost 2-1 to the 'Golden Generation', but the veteran star could not have done much more. Back in America, he was seen as a hero, even receiving a phone call from then-President Barack Obama to congratulate him on his performance.