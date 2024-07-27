Highlights Since the first World Cup in 1930, the competition has produced some of the greatest matches of all time.

Argentina, Mexico, France and Hungary have all been involved in several chaotic matches over the years.

Brazil's 6-5 win over Poland is one of the highest-scoring matches in World Cup history.

When the first World Cup took place in 1930, it was seen as a monumental moment for football. As a celebration of sport featuring nations from across the world, the potential was easy to see — and since then, one of the hardest competitions to win has only grown in popularity.

Taking place every four years, barring a prolonged break due to World War II, the World Cup has been the backdrop for some of the most entertaining matches of all time. Players dream of walking onto the pitch as mere athletes but stepping off it as legends etched into immortality.

Therefore, it's hardly surprising to see that the World Cup has had several high-scoring matches since the first competition in 1930. When defending went out of the window and some of the greatest attackers of all time were able to work their magic, frantic matches naturally took place — and we have decided to rank the nine highest-scoring clashes ahead of the 2026 World Cup in North America.

Highest-Scoring Matches in World Cup History Rank Match Year Goals Scored 1. Austria 7-5 Switzerland 1954 12 2. Brazil 6-5 Poland 1938 11 3. Hungary 8-3 West Germany 1954 11 4. Hungary 10-1 El Salvador 1982 11 5. France 7-3 Paraguay 1958 10 6. Argentina 6-3 Mexico 1930 9 7. Hungary 9-0 Korea Republic 1954 9 8. West Germany 7-2 Turkey 1954 9 9. France 6-3 West Germany 1958 9

9 France 6-3 West Germany

1958 World Cup

At the 1958 World Cup, both France and West Germany were billed as two of the favourites to walk away as champions. They both finished top in the group stages, before France destroyed Northern Ireland 4-0 in the quarter-finals and West Germany beat Yugoslavia 1-0. However, when they were both knocked out in the semi-finals, there was a natural sense of disappointment. For the neutrals though, this proved to be a blessing, as France then humiliated West Germany 6-3 in the third-place play-off. Four goals from Just Fontaine helped seal victory in a match that no one could believe was happening.

Match Details France Goalscorers Fontaine ('15, '36, '77, '89), Kopa ('27), Douis ('50) West Germany Goalscorers Cieslarczyk ('17), Rahn ('52), Schafer ('83) Stadium Nya Ullevi

8 West Germany 7-2 Turkey

1954 World Cup

The 1954 World Cup followed a unique system in the group stages where, if two teams were level on points, they would play a decider to progress into the knockout stages. When West Germany and Turkey both won one and lost one in the group stages, everyone knew what was coming, but no one would truly have expected a dominant performance that occurred. West Germany, who beat Turkey in the opening group stage match, stormed to another 7-2 victory, with a hat-trick from Max Morlock helping proceedings. Remarkably, the nation went on to win the tournament in dramatic circumstances.

Match Details West Germany Goalscorers Walter ('7, '79), Schafer ('11, '79), Morlock ('31, '62, '77) Turkey Goalscorers Ertan ('22), Kucukandonyadis ('84) Stadium Letzigrund

7 Hungary 9-0 Korea Republic

1954 World Cup

In the same tournament, Hungary were the firm favourites to walk away victorious. They, alongside the Korea Republic, were in the same group as Turkey and West Germany, but the prior had no problems with comfortably qualifying. In their opening match, Hungary beat the Korea Republic 9-0, with two goals from Ferenc Puskas, one of the greatest players of all time, helping proceedings. It filled them with all the confidence they needed to win the tournament, particularly when they also destroyed West Germany 8-3 in their next match, but they lost 3-2 in the final to them.

Match Details Hungary Goalscorers Puskas ('11, '89), Lantos ('18), Kocsis ('24, '36, '50), Czibor ('59), Palotas ('75, '93) Korea Republic Goalscorer N/A Stadium Letzigrund

6 Argentina 6-3 Mexico

1930 World Cup

The 1930 World Cup was the first tournament to take place, with Uruguay having the honour of hosting. It gave both Argentina and Mexico short trips to travel, but Mexico might have wished they had not participated when they were humiliated by the South American side. Argentina won their opening match against France, before a hat-trick from Guillermo Stabile saw them beat Mexico 6-3. There's no doubt Mexico put up a fight, with two goals from Manuel Rosas epitomising that, but they lacked composure on the biggest stage compared to their rivals. Argentina went on to lose in the final to hosts Uruguay.

Match Details Argentina Goalscorers Stabile ('8, '17, '80), Zumelzu ('12, '55), Varallo ('53) Mexico Goalscorers Rosas ('42, '65), Gayon ('75) Stadium Estadio Centenario

5 France 7-3 Paraguay

1958 World Cup

The 1958 World Cup, which was being hosted in Sweden, saw France go into the tournament confident. They still had Fontaine, one of the greatest goalscorers in World Cup history, plying his trade in the final third — and the Reims striker showcased that in the opening match. He scored a hat-trick to help France beat Paraguay 7-3, even if two strikes from Florencio Amarilla gave the opposition some potential, albeit small, hope. The European nation went on to finish top of their group, but they were knocked out in the semi-finals by Brazil; only a high-scoring win in their third-placed match against West Germany saved their tournament.

Match Details France Goalscorers Fontaine ('24, '30, '68), Piantoni ('51), Wisnieski ('62), Kopa ('70), Vincent ('84) Paraguay Goalscorers Amarilla ('21, '43), Romero ('50) Stadium Idrottsparken

4 Hungary 10-1 El Salvador

1982 World Cup

Taking place in Spain, the 1982 World Cup is famous for the hosts failing to live up to the hype. However, in the same tournament, Hungary remarkably produced one of the biggest wins in World Cup history. In the first group stage, they beat El Salvador 10-1, with a hat-trick from László Kiss helping them on their way. El Salvador has never been considered a world-class sporting nation, but Hungary were past their best; no one expected a demolition. Despite the confidence they gained from their dominant win against them, Hungary went on to crash out of the opening group stage by losing to Argentina and drawing with Belgium.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hungary are the only team in World Cup history to score 10 goals in one World Cup match.

Match Details Hungary Goalscorers Nyilasi ('3, '82), Poloskei ('6), Fazekas ('23, '55), Toth ('51), Kiss ('69, '72, '76), Szentes ('70) El Salvador Goalscorer Ramirez ('65) Stadium Nuevo

3 Hungary 8-3 West Germany

1954 World Cup

Whatever spell was put on Group Two at the 1954 World Cup needs to be released, because every match - bar one - had a minimum of seven goals in it. Even the match that didn't saw a 4-1 masterclass instead. This time around, Hungary were playing West Germany, the eventual final, in their second group stage match. A win for Hungary would have confirmed their progression — and they duly delivered, with a hat-trick from Sándor Kocsis helping them destroy the opposition. Everything clicked for Hungary, which is partially why they were favourites for the tournament, but pressure eventually got the better of them.

Match Details Hungary Goalscorers Kocsis ('4, '21, '69, '79), Puskas ('17), Hidegkuti ('52, '55), Toth II ('75) West Germany Goalscorers Pfaff ('25), Rahn ('78), 'Herrmann ('84) Stadium St Jakob Park

2 Brazil 6-5 Poland

1938 World Cup

When most matches on this list have been dominant, Brazil's tense victory against Poland at the 1938 World Cup bucks the trend. Brazil, who are one of the greatest international teams of all time, went into the tournament as one of the favourites, even if it was being hosted in France. The competition only featured a straight knock-out tournament, so in the Round of 16, the South American nation scrapped past Poland. A hat-trick from Leônidas, including two in extra-time, helped seal victory in dramatic circumstances. Unfortunately, Adhemar Pimenta's side went on to lose in the semi-finals to Italy.

Match Details Brazil Goalscorers Leonidas ('18, '93, '104), Pelliciari ('25), Peracio ('44, '71) Poland Goalscorers Scherfke II ('23), Wilimowski ('53, '59, '89, '118) Stadium Stade de la Meinau

1 Austria 7-5 Switzerland

1954 World Cup

Finally, Austria's 7-5 win over Switzerland is the highest-scoring match in World Cup history. Switzerland were hosting the tournament, and they had hopes of a fairytale when they narrowly scraped through the group stage after a replay against Italy. However, it all came crashing down in the quarter-finals. Despite taking a 3-0 lead after 20 minutes on home soil, Switzerland fell to the pressure that comes with having the world's eyes on your back. A hat-trick from Austria's Theodor Wagner helped the underdogs kickstart the comeback as they won 7-5. The performance from Switzerland is why their tournament is considered one of the worst ever by a host nation.