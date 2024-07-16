Highlights The World Cup is a dream for professional players and only the very best can win it.

The history of the World Cup dates back to international tournaments before the 1930 competition.

The World Cup trophy has evolved from the Jules Rimet trophy to the current 18-karat gold trophy.

The World Cup carries a weight and expectation which no other trophy has. Taking place every four years, every professional player dreams of lifting the iconic cup, but only very few do, as it is one of the hardest competitions in the world to win. For the footballers who do live their dream, their life changes. Once they might have been considered mere athletes, but as soon as they stop off the pitch as world champions, they are immortalised in history.

Some of the greatest footballers of all time have told that story — and considering the World Cup started in 1930, several world-class athletes have lifted it. Football has changed drastically since the inaugural competition; now it is focused on highly tactical and system-focused football, but it used to be free-flowing and instinctive. Even the ball has become lighter, whilst technology has drastically improved.

Due to this, and with the 2026 World Cup in America, Mexico and Canada closer by the day, we have decided to take a look at the history of the World Cup. The origin of the competition is remarkable, as it set out a path for the world to be fixated on one of the globe's most incredible ideas.

Related Every FIFA World Cup Logo From 1930 to 2026 As the United States prepares to host the 2026 World Cup, here is a list of all the logos created for the competition since 1930.

The World Cup may have started in 1930, but there was football played before the sport-defining year. The first international match between England and Scotland in 1872 set the tone for history, whilst FIFA was founded in Paris in May 1904, comprising football associations from France, Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland, with Germany pledging to join. Partially due to this, it began to be a recognised sport at the 1900 and 1904 Summer Olympics.

There was an attempt made by FIFA to organise an international football tournament between nations outside the Olympic framework in 1906 and this took place in Switzerland. However, it was short-lived — and due to the Olympics only allowing amateur teams, competitions involving professional teams also started to appear. The Torneo Internazionale Stampa Sportiva, held in Turin in 1908, was one of the first, and the following year, Sir Thomas Lipton organised the Sir Thomas Lipton Trophy, also held in Turin. In those tournaments, clubs represented entire nations.

Eventually, FIFA started to truly recognise the Olympic tournament and opted to organise the event from 1914 onwards. Belgium won the tournament in 1920 before Uruguay dominated in 1924 and 1928. As part of this, Jules Rimet was appointed FIFA President in 1921, which is often signified as the true birth of the World Cup.

Jules Rimet's World Cup Creation in 1930

It was the legendary FIFA President's idea

The ordinary person might have considered sticking with the Olympic format. After all, it was easy to work with, but Rimet was no ordinary man; he was a revolutionary, always looking to push beyond the traditional barriers. The Frenchman helped professionalise the game in France in 1919 before he became president of FIFA.

In May 1928, at the 17th FIFA Congress in Amsterdam, Rimet tabled the bold proposal for FIFA to stage its own world championship, which the organisation agreed to. It was helped by the fact that the Olympic champions, Uruguay, offered to pay for everyone's travel expenses, so in 1930, the first World Cup took place.

13 teams took part, with Belgium, France, Romania and Yugoslavia travelling from Europe. Uruguay ended up winning the competition by beating Argentina 4-2 in the final in front of 93,000 people at the Montevideo Stadium. Following the first tournament, it was agreed that the competition would take place every four years, with Italy hosting it in 1934.

Trophies Used for the World Cup

A new trophy was used in 1974

When the tournament kickstarted in 1930, a trophy naturally had to be created. At first, it was called 'Victory' before simply being known as the 'World Cup'. In 1946, it was renamed the 'Jules Rimet' trophy to honour the FIFA President who started the competition.

It was designed by French sculptor Abel Lafleur and made of gold-plated sterling silver on a lapis lazuli base. In 1954, the base was replaced with a taller version to accommodate more winners' details, whilst it stood 35cm high and weighed 3.8kg. It comprised a decagonal cup and was supported by a winged figure representing Nike, the ancient Greek goddess of victory.

In 1970, Brazil won the competition for a third time, so as Rimet stated in 1930, they were allowed to keep the real trophy forever. Due to this, a new trophy was created which is still used today. For the 1974 World Cup, Italian Silvio Gazzaniga designed a new trophy. It stood, and still does stand, 6.5cm tall and is made of 6.18 kilograms of 18-karat gold. In 2018, it was believed to be worth more than £125,000. Meanwhile, the trophy is in fact hollow, meaning it is not as heavy as first perceived.

The trophy showcases two human figures holding up the Earth. Gazzaniga described the trophy as, "the lines spring out from the base, rising in spirals, stretching out to receive the world. From the remarkable dynamic tensions of the compact body of the sculpture rise the figures of two athletes at the stirring moment of victory".

The cup used to be kept by the winning team until the final draw of the next tournament. However, that is no longer the case. Instead, the winners of the tournament receive a bronze replica which is gold-plated rather than solid gold. Germany and Argentina, both three-time winners of the competition, kept the original instead of the replica.

Previous Winners

Brazil have won it five times

Close

Since the birth of the competition, the World Cup has been the backdrop for some of the greatest matches of all time. Only the best players in the world can ever compete in the final match — and Uruguay's dramatic 4-2 triumph against South American rivals Argentina set the tone for the next 94 years.

Brazil have won the most World Cups (five), with their first one coming in 1958 and their most recent triumph in 2002. Since then, they've underachieved and disappointed as a nation, but their 1970 team, which beat Italy 4-1 in the final, is widely considered the greatest international team of all time.

In 2022, Argentina became the fourth nation to win the competition three times, after Brazil, Germany and Italy all managed to do so. Lionel Messi was their main star in Qatar, ending years of hurt in the Middle East — and that's what the World Cup is all about. It's encapsulated by passion, emotion and belief. With communities from every walk of life coming together, it's a celebration of sport — and the winners have experienced that the most.

World Cup Finals Year Winners Scoreline Runners-up 1930 Uruguay 4-2 Argentina 1934 Italy 2-1 Czechoslovakia 1938 Italy 4-2 Uruguay 1950 Uruguay 2-1 Brazil 1954 West Germany 3-2 Hungary 1958 Brazil 5-2 Sweden 1962 Brazil 3-1 Czechoslovakia 1966 England 4-2 West Germany 1970 Brazil 4-1 Italy 1974 West Germany 2-1 Netherlands 1978 Argentina 3-1 Netherlands 1982 Italy 3-1 West Germany 1986 Argentina 3-2 West Germany 1990 West Germany 1-0 Argentina 1994 Brazil 0-0 (3-2 on pens) Italy 1998 France 3-0 Brazil 2002 Brazil 2-0 Germany 2006 Italy 1-1 (5-3 on pens) France 2010 Spain 1-0 Netherlands 2014 Germany 1-0 Argentina 2018 France 4-2 Croatia 2022 Argentina 3-3 (4-2 on pens) France

Evolution of the World Cup Format

It's expanded over the years

In the fast-paced environment of football, the World Cup format has unsurprisingly changed since 1930. Remarkably, until the 1990 World Cup, two points were conceded for a win and one point was conceded for a draw. Since 1994, it has followed the typical convention of three points for a victory and one for a draw.

At the very first World Cup, there were just four groups of three or four, before the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final. The most important thing to note is expansion. 16 teams were regularly planned to compete at the first few tournaments, but it's increased over time. 1982 was the first tournament to have 24 teams; it quickly expanded to 32 at the 1998 World Cup — and from the 2026 version, 48 teams will dramatically compete.

Related World Cup 2026 Format (Explained) A guide to how the 2026 World Cup will be run.

For the 1974, 1978 and 1982 tournaments, FIFA opted to have a system of two group stages. It would see the top two advance from the first round, before entering another group to reach the latter stages. It was bold and controversial, but it never truly caught on, with the organisation returning to a single group stage in 1986. It epitomises how FIFA is always willing to change, even if it's not always successful.