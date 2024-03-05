Highlights The World Cup has been blessed with some legendary names in football showcasing their talents.

But while the competition usually sees players at the peak of their powers, some feature at the World Cup much older.

GIVEMESPORT looks at the ten oldest players in World Cup history.

The World Cup is the most prestigious international tournament in the world. Players walk onto the pitch as footballers, but they can leave it as legends. From the major countries of Brazil and Argentina to the underdogs like Australia, it is full of drama as countries attempt to make history in the best way possible.

Most world-class players feature in two or three World Cup tournaments, knowing they will struggle to play until they are 40. However, that is not the case for these players. The World Cup has always produced memorable stories — and these 10 players perfectly fit the bill for that as the 10 oldest to play at a World Cup.

Here at GIVEMESPORT, we have analysed everything you need to know about the 10 players who decided watching the World Cup on TV at home wasn't for them, as they stepped onto the pitch with a host of experience due to their age.

Top 10 Oldest Players in World Cup History Rank Player Country World Cup Age 1. Essam El Hadary Egypt 2018 45 years, 161 days 2. Faryd Mondragon Colombia 2014 43 years, 3 days 3. Roger Milla Cameroon 1994 42 years, 39 days 4. Pat Jennings Northern Ireland 1986 41 years, 0 days 5. Peter Shilton England 1990 40 years, 292 days 6. Dino Zoff Italy 1982 40 years, 133 days 7. Ali Boumnijel Tunisia 2006 40 years, 38 days 8. Jim Leighton Scotland 1998 39 years, 310 days 9. David James England 2010 39 years, 306 days 10. Atiba Hutchinson Canada 2022 39 years, 288 days

10 Atiba Hutchinson - 39 years, 288 days

Firstly, Atiba Hutchinson is the only player to feature on this list who played at the 2022 World Cup. Canada have only ever played at two World Cups - 1986 and 2022 in Qatar. In 2022, they finished bottom of their group with zero points, but they impressed people with their desire against Belgium, Morocco and Croatia, particularly with Alphonso Davies' skill. Hutchinson played all three matches as a Canadian legend, with the final match against Morocco making him one of the oldest players in the competition's history. He retired after the tournament, making 105 appearances for his country, symbolising his importance to the country.

World Cup Stats Appearances 3 Goals 0 Assists 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

9 David James - 39 years, 306 days

David James is often considered part of England's golden generation, but he only ever played three times for the Three Lions at the biggest tournament in the world, all coming at the 2010 World Cup. After Rob Green's blunder against the USA in the country's opening match in South Africa, James proceeded to play England's three remaining matches. The final one - against Germany - made him one of the oldest goalkeepers at 39 years and 306 days old. Against Algeria and Slovenia, he kept two clean sheets as England scraped through to the knockout stages, but they were then humiliated by Germany, with James conceding four. It was a final World Cup game to forget.

World Cup Stats Appearances 3 Clean Sheets 2 Goals conceded 4 Stats via Transfermarkt

8 Jim Leighton - 39 years, 310 days

Jim Leighton played 91 times — and, in doing so, he solidified his position among Scotland's greatest. At the 1998 World Cup, the Scots faced off against Brazil, Norway and Morocco, securing just the one point, but Leighton even featuring seemed ridiculous. He became the last football player born in the 1950s to play in a World Cup match. During his club career, he played 73 times for Manchester United, highlighting his quality between the sticks. Alongside his trophy cabinet, being one of the oldest players in World Cup history is one of Leighton's greatest achievements.

World Cup Stats Appearances 9 Clean Sheets 1 Goals conceded 12 Stats via Transfermarkt

7 Ali Boumnijel - 40 years, 38 days

Ali Boumnijel played his last ever World Cup match for Tunisia at the 2006 World Cup. He played in all three group-stage matches, with the last one against Ukraine cementing his status on this list. The African country secured just one point in Germany, yet they will always remember Boumnijel's moment of fame as the oldest player in the tournament. Before 2006, he established himself as a competitive goalkeeper, playing at the 1998 and 2006 World Cups. He even helped Tunisia win the 2004 African Cup of Nations, epitomising that he was an impressive goalkeeper full of fitness.

World Cup Stats Appearances 6 Clean Sheets 0 Goals conceded 11 Stats via Transfermarkt

6 Dino Zoff - 40 years, 133 days

Dino Zoff is the only player on this list to win a World Cup, but he's also the only player to captain his side to glory. At the 1982 World Cup, he captained Italy to victory in the tournament. On paper, that should make him one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time. He kept two clean sheets throughout the tournament and produced a stunning goal-line save in the final minutes of the last second-round group match against Brazil. As the oldest winner of the World Cup, he is cemented in history, but he even went on to become a manager, including for Italy, only adding to his remarkable legacy in the sport.

World Cup Stats Appearances 17 Clean Sheets 5 Goals conceded 16 Stats via Transfermarkt

5 Peter Shilton - 40 years, 292 days

Peter Shilton didn't make his World Cup debut until the age of 32, yet he still managed to make 17 appearances by the time of his final appearance, at the age of 40. The last of his appearances came in the 1990 third-place play-off after England heartbreakingly lost to West Germany in the semi-finals. The Three Lions ended up finishing fourth — and Shilton retired from international football with 125 appearances, the most of any England player ever. His international career saw him involved in 'The Hand of God', whilst keeping 10 clean sheets over the years. His longevity helped him be considered one of the best goalkeepers of all time.

World Cup Stats Appearances 17 Clean Sheets 10 Goals conceded 10 Stats via Transfermarkt

4 Pat Jennings - 41 years, 0 days

At the 1984 World Cup, Pat Jennings capped off an incredible international career with one final appearance at a World Cup. He played against Brazil on his 41st birthday, which might be one of the best ways to move into the next years. However, Brazil decided to cause him as many problems as possible, as the South American side scored three goals against him. Jennings played over 1,000 matches throughout his career, including 119 for Northern Ireland. He goes down as one of the best goalkeepers of all time — and his longevity on the international stage only helps his argument.

World Cup Stats Appearances 7 Clean Sheets 2 Goals conceded 11 Stats via Transfermarkt

3 Roger Milla - 42 years, 39 days

Roger Milla was an incredibly effective striker throughout his career, yet at the 1994 World Cup, he became the oldest striker to ever play at the tournament. He even got himself on the scoresheet, becoming the oldest scorer, as he scored a consolation goal in a 6-1 defeat to Russia. As mentioned, Milla had a successful career, playing 77 times for Cameroon after making his debut in 1973, scoring 43 goals. His World Cup debut came in 1982, starting in all three of their group-stage games. He'll be remembered for his feat against Russia in 1994, but he caused defenders problems over the years.

World Cup Stats Appearances 10 Goals 5 Assists 3 Stats via Transfermarkt

2 Faryd Mondragon - 43 years, 3 days

Faryd Mondragon became the oldest player to play at a World Cup in 2014 after he featured in Colombia's final group-stage match. The country had already secured knock-out stage qualification, so with five minutes to go against Japan, manager Jose Pekerman let Mondragon come on so he could play at the age of 43. It came 15 years and 363 days after his last appearance for Colombia, the longest gap ever. He played all three group-stage matches at the 1998 World Cup, but his one in 2014 might well be the most memorable.

World Cup Stats Appearances 4 Clean Sheets 2 Goals conceded 3 Stats via Transfermarkt

1 Essam El Hadary - 45 years, 161 days

Last, but not least, the oldest player to ever play in the World Cup is Egypt's Essam El Hadary. At 45 years old, he is comfortably the oldest player to play on the biggest stage, achieving the feat at the 2018 World Cup with Egypt. They lost their first two matches at the tournament, so - going into the final group stage match - they had nothing to play for. Due to this, they decided to play El Hadary. In a shock to the system, he remarkably saved a first-half penalty, but he couldn't stop a second penalty in the second half. Egypt lost 2-1, yet their goalkeeper became the first African to save a penalty in a World Cup at the young age of 45.