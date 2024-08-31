Only launched in 1996, Major League Soccer (MLS) has quickly become a league that attracts young up-and-coming talents and established stars from around the world. In every transfer window, MLS clubs compete in the global transfer market to recruit top players to North America's biggest league.

From 10 teams at its launch, MLS now boasts 29 clubs as it prepares to welcome a 30th, San Diego FC , in 2025. With continued massive investment in infrastructure and stadiums, this booming growth has spurred a number of football stars to try their hand at leaving a mark on the league.

Among these names is a star-studded list of 17 World Cup winners who have reached the pinnacle of the sport. GIVEMESPORT has compiled a comprehensive list of these players, detailing their MLS legacy.

World Cup Winners to Play in MLS No. Player MLS Team World Cup won 1. Olivier Giroud Los Angeles FC 2018 (France) 2. Hugo Lloris Los Angeles FC 2018 (France) 3. Sergio Busquets Inter Miami CF 2010 (Spain) 4. Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF 2022 (Argentina) 5. Thiago Almada Atlanta United 2022 (Argentina) 6. Blaise Matuidi Inter Miami CF 2018 (France) 7. Bastian Schweinsteiger Chicago Fire FC 2014 (Germany) 8. David Villa New York City FC 2010 (Spain) 9. Kaka Orlando City SC 2002 (Brazil) 10. Andrea Pirlo New York City FC 2006 (Italy) 11. Kleberson Philadelphia Union 2002 (Brazil) 12. Alessandro Nesta Montréal Impact (rebranded as CF Montréal in 2021) 2006 (Italy) 13. Thierry Henry New York Red Bulls 1998 (France) 14. Denilson FC Dallas 2002 (Brazil) 15. Youri Djorkaeff MetroStars (rebranded as NY Red Bulls in 2006) 1998 (France) 16. Lothar Matthäus NY/NJ MetroStars (rebranded as NY Red Bulls in 2006) 1990 (Germany) 17. Branco NY/NJ MetroStars (rebranded NY Red Bulls in 2006) 1994 (Brazil)

Related Ranking the 11 Biggest Contracts in MLS History There is no room for Thierry Henry, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard in a list led comfortably by Lionel Messi.

17 Branco (Brazil / MetroStars)

The left back was the first world champion to move to MLS

Club: NY/NJ MetroStars (rebranded as NY Red Bulls

NY/NJ MetroStars (rebranded as Position: Left back

Left back Nationality: Brazil

Brazil MLS Seasons: 1 (1997)

1 (1997) MLS matches played (regular season): 11

A key member of Brazil's 1994 FIFA World Cup-winning side, Branco paved the way for other World Cup winners to follow. In 1997, the left back known for the power and swerve on his shots and the vigor of his tackles, moved to MLS, where he signed for the MetroStars — today known as the New York Red Bulls.

During his two-month stint, the 1989 Copa América winner made 13 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals — both on his patented free kicks — while picking up no fewer than three red cards.

16 Lothar Matthäus (Germany / MetroStars)

German star came to MLS with great promise, but proved to be a bust

Club: MetroStars (rebranded as NY Red Bulls

MetroStars (rebranded as Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Nationality: Germany

Germany MLS seasons: 1 (2000)

1 (2000) MLS matches played (regular season): 16

Regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of all-time, Lothar Matthäus failed to make his mark in MLS. The man who guided Germany to their third world title on Italian soil in 1990 made just 21 appearances for the MetroStars, including five in the playoffs, before announcing his retirement. He may have had a glorious career, but his time in MLS as a 39-year-old will not be fondly remembered.

15 Youri Djorkaeff (France / MetroStars)

Unlike Matthäus, New York fans embraced their French playmaker

Club: MetroStars / NY Red Bulls

MetroStars / Position: Attacking midfielder

Attacking midfielder Nationality: France

France MLS seasons: 2 (2005, 2006)

2 (2005, 2006) MLS matches played: 48 (45 regular season + 3 playoffs)

Seven years after helping Les Bleus win the world title, Youri Djorkaeff left the Old Continent to sign for the MetroStars. The first French player in history to play in MLS, the New York club's No. 10 quickly immersed himself in American culture and became a fan favorite. In the space of two seasons, he made 45 league appearances, scoring 12 goals and providing nine assists. Although the team made the playoffs in both of Djorkaeff's seasons, they fell short of a trophy.

14 Denilson (Brazil / FC Dallas)

Brazilian star never lived up to the transfer fee hype, including in MLS

Club: FC Dallas

Position: Forward

Forward Nationality: Brazil

Brazil MLS seasons: 1 (2007)

1 (2007) MLS matches played: 9 (8 regular season + 1 playoffs)

Once the most expensive player on the planet — Real Betis paid $35 million for him in 1998 — Denilson helped Brazil win the 2002 World Cup in a substitute role. After spells with French club Girondins de Bordeaux and Saudi Arabian outfit Al Nassr, the dazzling attacking midfielder also had a taste of MLS. Recruited by FC Dallas in 2007, he scored once in nine games before leaving the United States to return to his homeland.

13 Thierry Henry (France / NY Red Bulls)

Frenchman is arguably the best player in NY Red Bulls history

Club: NY Red Bulls

Position: Forward

Forward Nationality: France

France MLS Seasons: 5 (2010-2014)

5 (2010-2014) MLS matches played: 135 (122 regular season + 13 playoffs)

Thierry Henry is one of those players who needs no introduction. An Arsenal legend and 1998 FIFA World Cup winner, the striker also graced MLS pitches across five seasons in New York. And like his compatriot Djorkaeff, he made an impact with his club. The statistics are proof of his success. In 122 league games he registered 51 goals, 35 assists and won the Supporters' Shield, the club's first-ever major trophy. No. 14 is an RBNY club legend.

12 Alessandro Nesta (Italy / Montreal Impact)

Italian defender starred in MLS with his classy defending style

Club: Montréal Impact (rebranded CF Montreal

Montréal Impact (rebranded Position: Central defender

Central defender Nationality: Italy

Italy MLS seasons: 2 (2012, 2013)

2 (2012, 2013) MLS matches played: 31 (all regular season)

A legendary Italian center back, Alessandro Nesta helped the Azzurri to victory at the 2006 FIFA World Cup, despite suffering an injury during the tournament. Six years later, he joined the Montréal Impact (now CF Montréal), bringing with him all his experience and class. Although he could not lift his team to a playoff berth in 2012, they reached the postseason in 2013 and won the Canadian Championship that same season.

11 Kleberson (Brazil / Philadelphia Union)

A nondescript spell in Philly for the hard-working midfielder

Club: Philadelphia Union

Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Nationality: Brazil

Brazil MLS seasons: 1 (2013)

1 (2013) MLS matches played: 11 (all regular season)

If Brazil's forward line was able to shine so brightly at the 2002 World Cup, it was largely thanks to Kleberson. A true box-to-box midfielder, the former Manchester United player was the glue that held Luiz Felipe Scolari's side together. More than 10 years later, the Urai native joined the Philadelphia Union on loan in 2013 as a 34-year-old. He made just 11 appearances, scoring one goal and providing two assists in a largely anonymous spell that saw the team miss out on the playoffs. Kleberson later returned to the United States, where he ended his career with Fort Lauderdale Strikers.

10 Andrea Pirlo (Italy / NYCFC)

Italian playmaker was a marquee attraction at Yankee Stadium

Club: New York City FC

Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Nationality: Italy

Italy MLS seasons: 3 (2015-2017)

3 (2015-2017) MLS matches played: 62 (60 regular season + 2 playoffs)

Andrea Pirlo, nicknamed Il Maestro, was an untouchable starter for Italy at the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and even as a 36-year-old he was able to show off his class in MLS. He arrived at New York City FC in July 2015 as one of its marquee players in that debut season.

Pirlo would go on to make a total of 62 appearances for the club (1 goal, 9 assists) during a three-season spell in which the club went from strength to strength, finishing with the second-best record in 2017. That was his final professional season before retiring from the game in January 2018.

9 Kaka (Brazil / Orlando City)

Club: Orlando City SC

Position: Attacking midfielder

Attacking midfielder Nationality: Brazil

Brazil MLS seasons: 3 (2015-2017)

3 (2015-2017) MLS matches played: 75 (all regular season)

Of the many world-class players who have graced MLS, Kaka is undoubtedly one of the very best. A World Cup champion in 2002 and Ballon d'Or winner in 2007, the attacking midfielder is still considered one of the classiest players in the history of football. He was the face of Orlando City when it kicked off its MLS inaugural season in 2015, and he scored the Lions' first-ever MLS goal. It was the first of his 24 goals for the club to go with 22 assists in 75 games, though he could not help his team reach the playoffs in any of his three seasons.

8 David Villa (Spain / NYCFC)

Spanish forward became a club legend to the tune of 80 MLS goals

Club: New York City FC

Position: Forward

Forward Nationality: Spain

Spain MLS seasons: 4 (2015-2018)

4 (2015-2018) MLS matches played: 124 (117 regular season + 7 playoffs)

A legend for the Spanish national team, David Villa is also its all-time top scorer (59 goals in 98 appearances). His knack for finding the back of the net saw him tally five goals at the 2010 World Cup, proving a major factor in La Roja's trophy conquest. Regarded as one of the best center forwards of his generation, he took his lethal finishing talents to New York City FC, where he was crowned MLS MVP in 2016 and scored 80 goals in 124 appearances.

7 Bastian Schweinsteiger (Germany / Chicago Fire)

German's talents shone in Chicago, but the team still fell short

Club: Chicago Fire FC

Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Nationality: Germany

Germany MLS seasons: 3 (2017-2019)

3 (2017-2019) MLS matches played: 86 (85 regular season + 1 playoff)

Capped 121 times by Germany, Bastian Schweinsteiger was the metronome in midfield for his national team. Following third-place at the 2006 and 2010 World Cups, he finally reached the Holy Grail in 2014 after his side beat Argentina in the final.

After a remarkable club career in Europe with Bayern Munich and Manchester United, the midfielder decided to write his final chapter in the USA, where he joined the Chicago Fire, playing for the club in 86 MLS matches (eight goals, 15 assists). His first season ended with a playoff qualification, but the Fire fell short of the postseason in his final two campaigns and failed to collect any silverware.

6 Blaise Matuidi (France / Inter Miami)

Graceful midfielder was a key piece of Inter Miami's debut season

Club: Inter Miami

Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Nationality: France

France MLS seasons: 2 (2020, 2021)

2 (2020, 2021) MLS matches played: 48 (47 regular season + 1 playoffs)

A real Swiss Army knife in Didier Deschamps' triumphant French team at the 2018 World Cup, Blaise Matuidi was the first big star to join Inter Miami before Messi & Friends arrived. During his 18-month adventure, the former Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus star played 48 games (two goals, one assist) in South Florida, including leading the team in its first-ever playoff match at the conclusion of its debut campaign.

5 Thiago Almada (Argentina / Atlanta United)

Argentinian genius embarks on European journey after starring in MLS

Club: Atlanta United

Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Nationality: Argentina

Argentina MLS seasons: 3 (2022-2024)

3 (2022-2024) MLS matches played: 79 (77 regular season + 2 playoffs)

Unlike the other 16 players on this list, Thiago Almada joined MLS before winning the World Cup. Transferred to Atlanta United from Argentinian club Velez Sarsfield in February 2022, the creative midfielder managed to earn a place in the Argentina squad for the 2022 Qatar World Cup through his play in MLS. The youngster returned to Atlanta United as a 23-year-old world champion with plenty of global interest, and after continuing to produce in MLS — he had a hand in 50 goals (26 goals, 24 assists) in 83 career appearances — he landed a $21 million transfer to French club Olympique Lyonnais (first making a brief stop at Brazilian club Botafogo).

4 Lionel Messi (Argentina / Inter Miami)

The G.O.A.T. is eyeing a sweep of trophies in MLS

Club: Inter Miami

Position: Forward

Forward Nationality: Argentina

Argentina MLS seasons: 2 (2023, 2024)

2 (2023, 2024) MLS matches played: 18 (all regular season)

Just months after finally leading Argentina to World Cup glory — a title that has elevated him for many as the greatest of all-time — Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami in the summer of 2023 and promptly won another trophy. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner immediately became a key figure for the Herons, helping the young club on a magical Leagues Cup tournament run which saw them beat Nashville SC to win the 2023 title. And despite turning 37, the Barcelona icon has shown no indication of stopping there.

3 Sergio Busquets (Spain / Inter Miami)

He is shining for Inter Miami in the same role he played for Barcelona

Club: Inter Miami

Position: Defensive midfielder

Defensive midfielder Nationality: Spain

Spain MLS seasons: 2 (2023, 2024)

2 (2023, 2024) MLS matches played: 35 (all regular season)

Like Messi and Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets is one of three former Barça stars shining for Inter Miami. At 36, the man who has a claim as the best No. 6 in the history of football still has plenty more to give, and he is on a title quest in MLS. He is looking to add to his trophy collection after 143 appearances for Spain that saw him hoist the 2010 FIFA World Cup and become European champion two years later during the glory years for La Roja.

2 Hugo Lloris (France / LAFC)

The veteran is already impressing his new fans and teammates

Club: Los Angeles FC

Los Angeles FC Position: Goalkeeper

Goalkeeper Nationality: France

France MLS seasons: 1 (2024)

1 (2024) MLS matches played: 24 (as of Aug. 30, 2024)

The legendary goalkeeper of the French national team, for whom he wore the captain's armband at the 2018 World Cup, Hugo Lloris joined LAFC after spending more than a decade in goal for London's Tottenham Hotspur. At 37, the Los Angeles FC goalkeeper quickly impressed, earning an All-Star selection in his first season. Impeccable on his goal line, he has also discovered his talent as a decisive passer, and already has two assists in his first MLS campaign.

1 Olivier Giroud (France / LAFC)

France's all-time leading scorer leads the line in Los Angeles

Club: Los Angeles FC

Los Angeles FC Position: Forward

Forward Nationality: France

France MLS seasons: 1 (2024)

1 (2024) MLS matches played: 0 (as of Aug. 30, 2024)

The latest world champion to set foot in MLS, Olivier Giroud has reunited with his former captain Lloris, with whom he now shares the pitch for LAFC . After a European career decorated with success, France's all-time top international scorer (57 goals in 137 games) has already scored a goal for LAFC before even making his MLS league debut. He helped his team reach the Leagues Cup final, where he found the net with a remarkable header that only he could have scored (video above).