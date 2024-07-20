Highlights Hosting the World Cup comes with immense pressure and the risk of embarrassment.

Only two of the 18 nations to have staged the tournament have ever failed to progress beyond the group stage.

The USA, Mexico and Canada will provide the setting for the largest iteration of the competition thus far in 2026.

Pressure. Drama. Chaos. The World Cup is one of the hardest competitions in the world to win — and, considering it only takes place every four years, it can lead to players feeling overwhelmed very easily. Only the best in the world can deal with the crippling demands, writing themselves into immortality in the process.

Part of the pressure that naturally comes with a World Cup is the thrill of hosting the tournament. The world's eyes are glued to the nation for a month, not only examining the football but also taking in the culture and backdrop. It's a celebration of sport, with millions of people travelling there. Although hosting it is an immense privilege, it can be embarrassing if the nation does not perform in front of the world's eyes.

Here's a closer look at the worst-performing host nations in World Cup history, as the United States of America, Canada and Mexico look to avoid featuring on this list after the 2026 edition of the competition. Following the USA's group-stage exit at the 2024 Copa America, there is a distinct possibility.

Worst Performing World Cup Host Nations Rank Nation Year Round Knocked Out In 1. Qatar 2022 Group Stage 2. South Africa 2010 Group Stage 3. Spain 1982 Second Group Stage 4. USA 1994 Round of 16 5. Japan 2002 Round of 16 6. Mexico 1970 Quarter-finals 7. Switzerland 1954 Quarter-finals

The list has been ranked solely on the stage they were knocked out in, and not expectations.

7 Switzerland (1954)

Quarter-finals

The 1954 World Cup might not be fresh in the memory for anyone, most were not even alive for it, but what occurred in Switzerland is one of the most interesting stories in the competition's history. The tournament stated that two points were awarded for every win and one point for a draw in the group stage. It's unlike modern-day football — and when Switzerland won their opening match against Italy, they started to dream. A 2-0 defeat to England was disappointing though. Coupled with Italy's win against Belgium, who Switzerland did not even play due to FIFA's unique rules, a play-off was needed to decide second place.

Switzerland won 4-1 against the Azzurri to start a party which quickly ended in the knockout stages. During a bonkers 7-5 loss, the Swiss were knocked out by Austria. There was a natural sense of agony, particularly considering the hosts went 3-0 up in the opening 20 minutes, but they fell apart. Austria hauled themselves level with three goals in as many first-half minutes, slicing through their hosts in blistering conditions before scoring twice more to take a 5-3 lead. Switzerland's Robert Ballaman reduced the deficit ahead of a much-needed interval, but Austria would never relinquish their advantage, eventually coming out on top of the 12-goal ding-dong.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Switzerland's 7-5 defeat to Austria in 1954 is the highest-scoring match in World Cup history.

Switzerland at the 1954 World Cup Stage Match Group Stage Switzerland 2-1 Italy Switzerland 0-2 England Group Stage Play-off Switzerland 4-1 Italy Quarter-final Switzerland 5-7 Austria

6 Mexico (1970)

Quarter-finals

Mexico hosted the World Cup in 1970 and they impressed during the group stages. Despite a 0-0 draw with the Soviet Union, they destroyed El Salvador 4-0 and then scraped past Belgium. It was enough to see them progress through the first round in second place, but a quarter-final against Italy ended their journey on home soil.

Due to finishing on the same number of points as the Soviet Union, a drawing of lots was required to rank them. The draw afforded the Soviet Union the group winners' berth, meaning that they faced Uruguay at the Estadio Azteca, while Mexico were paired against Italy at the smaller Toluca venue. Mexican officials unsuccessfully appealed to FIFA to stage their game in the capital to avoid traffic problems. In the match itself, two goals from Gigi Riva helped the European nation win 4-1, despite Mexico originally taking a 13th-minute lead.

Mexico at the 1970 World Cup Stage Match Group Stage Mexico 0-0 Soviet Union Mexico 4-0 El Salvador Mexico 1-0 Belgium Quarter-final Mexico 1-4 Italy

5 Japan (2002)

Round of 16

Japan and South Korea hosted the World Cup in 2002. The latter shone, reaching the semi-finals for the first time in their history and inspiring the nation. However, it was a different story for Japan. In reality, they did not severely underperform, but their eventual defeat in the knockout stages was a cruel blow.

Having played three and lost three World Cup matches prior to the tournament, Japan expected to improve on that — and they did, beating Russia and Tunisia to confirm their position as group winners. The co-hosts were riding on a wave of positivity, hoping that they could finally excel on the world stage, but they lost 1-0 to Turkey in the round of 16 due to a strike from Umit Davala. Heartbreak for Japan, but they've only improved since then.

Japan at the 2002 World Cup Stage Match Group Stage Japan 2-2 Belgium Japan 1-0 Russia Japan 2-0 Tunisia Round of 16 Japan 0-1 Turkey

4 USA (1994)

Round of 16

FIFA hoped that hosting the 1994 World Cup in the US would help ignite the sport's popularity across the pond. Football's global governing body wanted soccer to rival America's traditional past-times, but making that happen was not particularly easy when the hosts lacked talent. The USA scraped through the group stages as one of the best third-placed sides thanks to a 1-0 win over Colombia.

It came in between a draw with Switzerland and a defeat to Romania, which said a lot about the USA's talent, considering they are a far bigger sporting nation. And so when Brazil, who had some of the greatest players of all time, came along in the round of 16, no one was surprised to see the US knocked out. That the margin of defeat was only 1-0, was something for the hosts to cling to.

USA at the 1994 World Cup Stage Match Group Stage USA 1-1 Switzerland USA 2-1 Colombia USA 0-1 Romania Round of 16 USA 0-1 Brazil

3 Spain (1982)

Second Group Stage

Heading into the 1982 World Cup, Spain hadn't made it past the first round since 1950. Despite hosting the competition, they did not do much better either. This was long before they would produce a crop of immensely talented players who formed one of the greatest international teams of all time.

Spain battled their way through the first round in 1982, embarrassingly losing to Northern Ireland in Valencia, which is now ranked as one of the biggest shocks in the competition's history. In the second group stage, an early defeat to West Germany all but ended their chances, before a dull draw with England rubbed salt in the wounds. Disappointment personified.

Spain at the 1982 World Cup Stage Match First Group Stage Spain 1-1 Honduras Spain 2-1 Yugoslavia Spain 0-1 Northern Ireland Second Group Stage Spain 1-2 West Germany Spain 0-0 England

2 South Africa (2010)

Group Stage

South Africa hosting the World Cup in 2010 was a momentous moment for the continent. It was the first time the biggest sporting competition on the planet had visited the region, but disappointingly, they became the first-ever host nation to go out in the group stages.

When Siphiwe Tshabalala scored the first goal of the tournament against Mexico, leading to Peter Drury's iconic 'Goal for Africa' commentary line, the dream was on the cards, but they eventually picked up just one point from their first two matches to be all but out of the competition. Thankfully, they did beat France 2-1 in the final game of the group stage to restore pride to the nation.

South Africa at the 2010 World Cup Stage Match Group Stage South Africa 1-1 Mexico South Africa 0-3 Uruguay South Africa 2-1 France

1 Qatar (2022)

Group Stage

Going into the highly controversial 2022 World Cup, most expected Qatar to be the worst host nation ever, and they lived up to that billing. In their opening match, they were defeated 2-0 by Ecuador in front of the world's eyes, and they added to that with further misery against Senegal and the Netherlands.

By losing every single match, Qatar met expectations, and it felt rightly deserved considering the pre-tournament controversy. With sportswashing at the centre of attention and a lack of rights for migrant workers forced to construct the tournament's stadiums under inhumane conditions, not many were particularly disappointed to see Qatar's journey end so early.

Qatar at the 2022 World Cup Stage Match Group Stage Qatar 0-2 Ecuador Qatar 1-3 Senegal Qatar 0-2 Netherlands

