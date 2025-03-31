The Professional Darts Corporation has confirmed the largest increase in prize money in its history for the World Darts Championship next year, with a total prize pool of over £25 million for next year.

In a significant move for the sport, the PDC will raise prize funds at all levels of the professional circuit in 2026, adding an impressive £7 million to the prize pools compared to 2025.

The prize money for the winner of the WDC will also increase to £1 million, doubling the earnings of January’s winner, Luke Littler, who became the youngest-ever world champion at 17 years old.