Mervyn King was once one of the top players on the world darts circuit. Playing for the British Darts Organisation (BDO) and later the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC), he rubbed shoulders with some of the greats of his era. However, 'The King' now wants to warn younger players about the need to be financially responsible with their 'winnings' from the sport after recently being made bankrupt.

King, now 58, and his wife Tracey fear they may lose their home after the High Court of Justice in London declared King insolvent at the beginning of the month. While his wife is sick with worry over where her, Mervyn and their three large dogs will go if their house is seized, Mervyn appears far more philosophical about the situation, acknowledging that their problems are all of his own making.

In a recent interview with The Sun, he reasoned: "Tracey is worried that we’re going to lose the house. But if we do, we do. There’s nothing I can do about that. It’s all down to the official receiver and what he wants to do."

King is a former two-time world championship finalist, having been twice beaten at the last hurdle while in the BDO. In 2002, he lost to Tony David, before being beaten by Andy Fordham in 2004. A move to the PDC followed in 2007. King would find himself in the latter stages of big competitions there, too. He made it to the semi-finals of the 2009 world championships, ultimately losing to the legendary Phil 'The Power' Taylor.

Mervyn King's Money Woes Explained

'The King' admits he made big mistakes in his career