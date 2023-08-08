Highlights The transfer window has focused on teams strengthening their attacking prowess with top forward line-ups.

This one will probably stir the pot a little.

The present transfer window has been all about strengthening the respective team's firepower ahead of the coming season as all sides look to battle on as many fronts as physically possible.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema are now plying their trade outside of Europe and don’t quite make the cut, which seems odd in itself.

Football fans have been blessed over the years to witness such great attacking talent, which have typically come in groups of three. Think Messi, Neymar, Luis Suárez.

The benchmark? Oh, just the 364 combined goals for the aforementioned trio between 2014-2017.

No attacking group has been able to emulate that since, but there are still some fierce combinations up top giving it their best shot.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the top 14 forward line-ups in world football at this present moment.

14 Borussia Dortmund

Forward line-up: Marco Reus – Sebastian Haller – Julian Brandt

Haller seems to be nailed-on to be the Bundesliga side’s recognised centre-forward next season, while German international duo Reus and Brandt make up the other two thirds.

Dortmund were inches away of securing Bundesliga gold last season and were overthrown on the final day as Reus’ hopes of winning domestic silverware live on.

Could this be their year after coming so eagerly close last time out?

13 Chelsea

Forward line-up: Mykhailo Mudryk – Nicolas Jackson – Raheem Sterling

It’s always a risk making wholesale changes in one singular department across one summer, though Chelsea will rely on Sterling to maintain the standards up top.

Both Jackson and Christopher Nkunku have been in lightning form during pre-season, though Mudryk will also be giving the Chelsea management team a headache. We've included the Ukrainian over Nkunku, who we'll consider an attacking midfielder for the purposes of this exercise. Expect to see a lot more from the 22-year-old this season.

The west Londoner’s bottom-half finish in 2022/23 will be a cause for concern in the Stamford Bridge camp, though their new attacking reinforcements will be looking to put any doubts to bed.

12 Atlético Madrid

Forward line-up: Antoine Griezmann – Alvaro Morata – Angel Correa

Atlético’s three top appearance-makers last season make the cut, though Morata is easily interchangeable with Memphis Depay, who looked bright when he wasn't injured last season.

Diego Simeone’s blueprint may be focused on the art of defending, though these three have enough talent to stamp their authority on Europe, while challenging for La Liga.

With 41 goals between them last campaign, it’s certainly enough to keep João Félix away from proceedings, but whether the outcast stays or not is a debate for another day.

11 Manchester United

Forward line-up: Marcus Rashford - Rasmus Hojlund - Antony

Manchester United have taken a punt on the young Dane Hojlund, though should it work out they would have alleviated their ongoing striker woes.

Marcus Rashford, on the other hand, enjoyed his best campaign in front of goal last time out and will be looking to continue his resurgence.

He could, however, be shifted infield to allow Alejandro Garnacho to occupy the left flank should Erik ten Hag wish to monitor Hojlund’s progression correctly.

10 Tottenham Hotspur

Forward line-up: Heung-min Son – Harry Kane – Dejan Kulusevski

Granted, Tottenham’s two wide men didn’t exactly hit the heights last season. But, on paper, wow.

Kane was up to his usual exploits, grabbing 30 Premier League goals just to be beaten by the enigmatic Erling Haaland.

However, should Kane elect to leave, trouble in north London will begin to brew. In response to Kane’s potential departure, Son will be hoping to return to his 2021-22 form, a season in which he won the Golden Boot award.

9 AC Milan

Forward line-up: Rafael Leao – Olivier Giroud – Samuel Chukwueze

Chukwueze is the only one of their latest recruits likely to wriggle his way into starting proceedings after his much-awaited move from Villarreal.

On the other side will be Leao, who extended his San Siro stay this summer, while the ever-reliable Giroud will spearhead the attack.

Noah Okafor will be the Frenchman’s understudy and with Giroud not getting any younger, the two could rotate relatively often.

8 Bayern Munich

Forward line-up: Leroy Sané – Serge Gnabry – Kingsley Coman

Mathys Tel has often featured as Bayern Munich's leading man during their pre-season campaign, though Thomas Tuchel will likely opt for his tried and tested system of these three.

It boasts pace galore and will strike fear into any opposition on the planet and have the added bonus of the roaring Jamal Musiala behind them to spruce them into attack at any given opportunity.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, the club’s joint-top scorer last season, is also raring to go on the bench, too, should Tuchel opt for more experience.

7 Barcelona

Forward line-up: Ansu Fati – Robert Lewandowski – Raphinha

Long gone are the days of MSN, but it’s now the imposing Lewandowski leading the line seeing as he fired home on 33 occasions last campaign.

With Fati and Raphinha on either flank beside him, the Pole will be looking for a similar return.

After winning Spanish gold last season, the Blaugrana are in pole position to repeat their success again this time around.

6 Liverpool

Forward line-up: Luis Diaz – Darwin Nunez – Mohamed Salah

Three attack-minded players all accustomed to the wicked ways of the Premier League, what’s not to love?

With Salah, you are guaranteed goals – even to the extent where his 30-goal campaign in 2022/23 went severely under the radar.

Diaz is now back as a fully-fledged member of the Liverpool attack after a season of injuries and the Anfield faithful will be excited to see him back in the fold doing what he does best, which is dazzling past defenders.

Nunez, meanwhile, has looked very sharp in pre-season and will be looking to make a real impact as he begins his second season in English football.

5 Arsenal

Forward line-up: Gabriel Martinelli - Gabriel Jesus – Bukayo Saka

Arsenal found themselves at the summit of the Premier League for the best part of the 2022/23 season, though finished five points off the pace by the end of the campaign.

Martinelli and Saka were at the races from start to finish, while Jesus’ injury problems meant he was in and out of proceedings.

The Brazilian striker is back in action now and will be Mikel Arteta’s starting No.9 as the start of the new season fast approaches.

4 Napoli

Forward line-up: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – Victor Osimhen – Matteo Politano

Both Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia piqued interest from some of Europe’s top clubs thanks to their influence on Napoli’s first Scudetto win in 33 years.

Between the duo, they scored 45 goals in all competitions, while Politano was also a key component on Luciano Spalletti’s free-scoring outfit.

3 Paris Saint-Germain*

Forward line-up: Neymar – Kylian Mbappé – Marco Asensio

Mbappé alone earns them a top five ranking.

*But that exact statement hinges on whether he continues to don the Parisien threads next term.

If not, they will look to the likes of the imperious Neymar and new kid on the block Asensio for the ruthlessness they need to compete at Europe’s top table, the Champions League.

PSG will have to come to terms with life without Messi – which is a feat much easier said than done.

2 Real Madrid

Forward line-up: Jude Bellingham – Vinícius Jr - Rodrygo

It still seems bizarre not including Karim Benzema in this list, though the Spanish capital side are not short of brilliance at the top of the tree.

Throughout pre-season, Carlo Ancelotti has opted for a two-striker system, with newbie Bellingham sitting just behind, pulling the strings and dictating attacking play.

Don Carlo is cooking something special in Madrid.

1 Manchester City

Forward line-up: Jack Grealish - Erling Haaland - Bernardo Silva

Need more be said? Manchester City were triumphant on three fronts last year and had their ruthless attack to thank for the most part.

Haaland took to the Premier League like a duck to water and Grealish enjoyed his finest season, too.

While Pep Guardiola is notorious for switching up his starting line-up, Bernardo Silva will most likely – should he remain at the Etihad Stadium – complete the blistering front three.

Quadruple this year?