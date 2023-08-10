Midfields nowadays have a completely different complexion to one another.

Some clubs deploy a double pivot with one ahead, some operate with three in the middle and some have a deep-lying playmaker with two No.8s floating ahead.

There are tenacious ground-eaters, those deemed the ‘metronome’ who are able to dictate play at their own pace and those who perform in the central hub to ignite threat in the final third.

Many new midfield faces arriving at the shores of clubs and will make the likes of Champions League an extremely enjoyable watch, notably Jude Bellingham’s addition to an already talent-ladened middle of the park at Real Madrid.

Midfield is the nerve centre of any successful team and provides a sufficient backbone, with a formidable centre-back partnership and a goal-getting centre-forward also crucial to a solid spine in a side.

Let’s take a look at the top 14 midfields in world football right now.

14 AC Milan

Midfield line-up: Ismael Bennacer – Ruben Loftus-Cheek – Tijjani Reijnders

Loftus-Cheek will look to be a regular at San Siro after struggling for game time at Chelsea and will play alongside Bennacer and Reijnders.

The former will have become accustomed to playing alongside Sandro Tonali but has the ability to adapt to new surroundings, while the latter has given good early impressions since his move to the club.

The 25-year-old Dutchman was one of the club’s leading lights during pre-season and made a bold statement when quizzed about Milan’s goal for the coming season.

“We want to win the Scudetto.” he said.

13 Tottenham Hotspur

Midfield line-up: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg – Rodrigo Bentancur – James Maddison

Maddison to Tottenham is exciting. The England international was Leicester’s bright spark for season upon season and will now have the beauty of feeding Harry Kane – if he stays – to boost his numbers even further.

The club were without Bentancur for a lot of the second half of the season and the result was damning, meaning his return to proceedings will be welcomed with open arms.

12 Chelsea

Midfield line-up: Enzo Fernandez – Conor Gallagher – Cristopher Nkunku

Chuck Moises Caicedo in here and their midfielder climbs this list by a few places due to the defensive acumen he would add.

For now, Fernandez’s attacking output is being restricted, while Gallagher cannot be a reliable player for Mauricio Pochettino.

With no European football next season, the Argentine tactician will be hoping this midfield trio – with the possible addition of Caicedo – will get them back to rubbing shoulders with the league’s greats.

11 Paris Saint-Germain

Midfield line-up: Carlos Soler – Manuel Ugarte – Fabian Ruiz

PSG could definitely be higher on this list, though Ugarte’s lack of elite experience could be a hindering factor to how the three work together.

Marco Verratti could well stay in Paris next season, but his likely sale means Soler and Ruiz will be the two to complete PSG’s midfield department.

The Spanish duo played 72 times between them in 2022-23 and will likely be mainstays for Luis Enrique for the foreseeable future.

10 Newcastle United

Midfield line-up: Sandro Tonali – Bruno Guimaraes - Joelinton

Tonali is Eddie Howe’s latest midfield recruit to join a high-flying Newcastle side, and he will sit alongside the reliable Brazilian duo, Guimaraes and Joelinton.

The complexion and how they will line-up is currently unknown but is just the Englishman marking his territory as he guides his side back into the Champions League after an extensive period away.

Saying that, what an array of talent.

9 Liverpool

Midfield line-up: Alexis Mac Allister – Dominik Szoboszlai – Cody Gakpo

As things stand, Mac Allister will be deployed in a deeper role unless Liverpool can get a player of Romeo Lavia’s ilk through the door.

In turn, the Argentinian’s most productive asset, his attacking prowess, will be limited.

Stefan Bajcetic could replace him as the Reds’ No.6, but his lack of top-flight experience does not make him the club’s first choice, despite his undeniable talent.

Still, the evident brilliance of newbie Szoboszlai and Gakpo earns them a spot in the list.

8 Inter Milan

Midfield line-up: Nicolo Barella – Hakan Calhanoglu – Davide Frattesi

Marcelo Brozovic’s departure means Calhanoglu will be operating in Inter’s deepest role in 2023/24, while Barella will continue to etch himself as one of Europe’s best midfielders.

Fratessi offers the club a slight new-look in the midfield and at just 23 years of age gives the Italian outfit an option for years to come.

The club over performed – to some extent – by reaching the Champions League final last campaign, though their midfield entering the new season is no strong enough in order to repeat that.

7 Manchester United

Midfield line-up: Casemiro – Mason Mount – Bruno Fernandes

Casemiro will continue to operate as Manchester United’s defensive-minded midfielder, though his ability to alight attacks is underrated.

Fernandes and Mount will be playing further forward as the club’s creative midfielders, whereas Christian Eriksen is a dependable alternative waiting in the wings.

A wealth of talent and experience in the centre of the team is exactly what Erik ten Hag needs to project his side back to the top.

6 Napoli

Midfield line-up: Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa – Stanislav Lobotka – Piotr Zielinksi

While plaudits were often picked up by Napoli’s attackers last term for their unbelievable success, how things were kept ticking over in the midfield cannot be overlooked.

The best bit about it? It has remained unchanged, which will only boost Napoli’s chances of winning another on the bounce – because, why not?

There’s fantastic balance surrounding the trio and their respective skill sets complement each other perfectly.

5 Arsenal

Midfield line-up: Declan Rice – Kai Havertz – Martin Odegaard

Bar Havertz, Arsenal have two of the greatest midfield players in the Premier League, not least the world.

The German international was typically deployed as Chelsea’s centre-forward but has been shunted back as a No.8 in Mikel Areta’s plans during pre-season and has been in fine form.

Those associated with the club were disheartened with how 2022/23 came to a close, though the midfield changes, combined with Odegaard’s relationship with the club, means they should be competing for domestic gold once again.

4 Bayern Munich

Midfield line-up: Joshua Kimmich – Leon Goretzka – Jamal Musiala

Musiala has all the tools to become the next best thing thanks to his well-rounded skill set and having ‘an old head on young shoulders’.

Married up with Goretzka and Kimmich and Thomas Tuchel’s centre of the park is seriously impressive, given its mix of experience and youth.

The German heavyweights have won 11 Bundesliga crowns on the trot and having such a brilliant midfield at their disposal means a 12th in on the horizon, right?

3 Barcelona

Midfield line-up: Frenkie de Jong – Ilkay Gundogan - Pedri

The addition of Gundogan just makes this midfield stronger than last season, with the veteran midfielder Oriol Romeu also a brilliant back-up on the bench.

De Jong has established himself as one of the brightest midfielders as a deep progressor and his ongoing links to Manchester United attesting to that.

At the tender age of 20, Pedri has the world at his feet and, although the term is overly used – can be considered as generational. Barcelona could well have their overdue replacement for either Xavi or Andres Iniesta already in their ranks.

2 Manchester City

Midfield line-up: Rodri – Mateo Kovacic – Kevin De Bruyne

The Champions League-winning midfield, minus Gundogan.

Kovacic has been picked up but not to replace the German but instead to provide Manchester City with some midfield stability, while popping up with a goal or two when needed.

Pep Guardiola’s ideology is for John Stones to become a holding midfielder – alongside Rodri – and therefore, both De Bruyne and Kovacic will be given license to roam.

1 Real Madrid

Midfield line-up: Eduardo Camavinga – Toni Kroos – Luka Modric

Yes, Carlo Ancelotti has enriched his middle of the park with a host of youth, but surely Kroos and Modric are not dislodged from their spots that easily.

The cultured duo is the gold standard for central midfielders and will continue to play as they trickle down their glory days in the Madrid midfield.

No team have better depth in the midfield department, too, as Federico Valverede and Eduardo Camavinga are also able to walk into the majority of teams around the globe. It just goes to show the talent Ancelotti has at his disposal.

*Jude Bellingham has been playing an advanced role during the club’s pre-season campaign and has, therefore, been included as part of Madrid’s attacking trio.

