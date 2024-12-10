Key Takeaways The World Heavyweight Championship match between Gunther and Finn Balor is now a Triple Threat with Damian Priest added to the mix.

Finn Balor stood tall after successfully taking down Gunther and Damian Priest to open WWE Raw.

The Judgment Day's actions backfired as this led to Priest's addition to the title match.

The World Heavyweight Championship match on WWE Saturday Night's Main Event between Gunther and Finn Balor is now officially a Triple Threat Match, with Damian Priest being added to the picture. WWE Raw general manager Adam Pearce made the decision on Monday, December 9th, following The Judgment Day's actions to start the night. The episode began with Gunther and Finn cutting a promo. The World Heavyweight Champ brought the challenger down to size, claiming he had lost respect for the first-ever Universal Champion for his career decisions, particularly joining The Judgment Day.

"So here we are now, standing across from each other, with no respect left. And I, figuratively and literally looking down on you. Eight years ago you were the best in the world, for one night." - Gunther to Finn Balor

After losing the verbal exchange, the four-man group used the numbers game and looked to attack Gunther. That is until Damian Priest came out and saved Gunther from an assault.

Priest laid out The Judgment Day on the outside and brought Balor back into the ring for Gunther to finish the beatdown. But there was no love lost between the two rivals as Gunther attacked Priest. Their differences allowed The Judgment Day to regain the advantage as they continued their attack on both men. Balor gave a trio of Coup de Grace's to Priest. The segment ended with the four standing tall, with Finn raising the World Heavyweight Championship and the World Tag Team Championship above his shoulders. Could this be the scene next Saturday night? It seems like the odds of that happening have decreased.

Damian Priest Added To Championship Match

The Judgment Day's actions backfired

Credit: WWE

After the commercial break, The Judgment Day was seen celebrating their beatdown to begin the show. That celebration didn't last long as Adam Pearce came in and delivered the bad news to Finn Balor that he spoke to Gunther and he has officially turned their one-on-one match into a triple threat, with Damian Priest now in the mix.

This is honestly the right move since Priest never really got a fair shot at The Ring General in both their title matches due to Finn's interference. Balor cost Priest the world title at Summerslam and also had a hand in Gunther's retention at Survivor Series. That's why it's just right that The Archer of Infamy gets to interject himself in the picture when Balor gets his opportunity. Likewise, this is a good way to keep Damian in the title hunt for the time being.