The words ‘grudge match’ are not words one would typically associate with snooker given the sport’s upper class origins and slow pace, but yesterday’s match between Hossein Vafaei and defending champion Ronnie O'Sullivan certainly was one.

In the build-up to the match, the pair had been exchanging harsh words, with Vafaei saying that O’Sullivan was "a nice guy when he was asleep." Equally, The Rocket had warned Vafaei not to "rattle my cage."

In the match itself, O’Sullivan took the first frame to make it 1-0 with Vafaei set to start the second frame with his break-off.

Instead of playing a measured shot off the reds in the centre of the table, Vafaei played a shot reminiscent of your average, questionably sober, pub player, as he powered the white ball into the reds without a thought, scattering the balls across the table.

Vafaei's controversial break vs Ronnie O'Sullivan

The shot left BBC commentator’s Stephen Hendry and John Virgo less than impressed.

What has been said about Vafaei's break?

"To me, it's disrespectful to play that shot," said Virgo.

"It's the biggest match of his [Vafaei's] career. I just can't believe he'd play a shot like that.

"That's a first for me. It's funny what goes on in snooker players' minds."

Seven-time world champion Hendry echoed his colleague’s opinion by saying: “It's obviously a premeditated break-off because Ronnie did it to him in a match.

"Before he [Vafaei] got down to break off, he looked up at presumably one of his friends in the audience.

"But it's silly to get involved in something like that. It's the World Championship. Why get involved?

"I'm not sure what he was hoping to achieve by doing it because Ronnie simply won't care.

"Not good. Not clever. He's obviously been holding on to that for a very long time."

The historical beef between Vafaei and O'Sullivan

Last season at the qualifying for the German Masters, O’Sullivan had played an almost identical shot against Vafaei as the Englishman suffered a 5-0 defeat.

As the match continued, O’Sullivan asserted the sort of dominance that has brought him seven world championships to date as he goes on the hunt for a record-breaking eight world titles in the modern era.

Play finished with the Englishman leading by six frames to two in the best of 25 match as he made significant steps towards a place in the quarter-finals.

However, it was what his opponent did to start the second frame that got everyone talking.

"What is Vafaei playing at??? 20 years of watching snooker I have never ever seen someone break like that," "Why the f*** did Vafaei just do that?! World Championships. Have some respect," "Vafaei has already lost the battle of the mind games after that, what is he doing?!" and "Hossein Vafaei has completely lost the plot" were just a handful of tweets from fans.