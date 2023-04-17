Play at the World Snooker Championship was forced to be suspended after protesters stormed the tables at the Crucible.

One man jumped on table one and proceeded to throw orange powder everywhere.

Meanwhile, another person tried to attach themselves to table two.

Referee Olivier Marteel managed to stop a female protester from getting on table one and they were soon removed by security staff.

However, it prompted both matches being played at the time to be provisionally delayed.

The bizarre events occurred during Robert Milkins's first-round clash against Joe Perry and Mark Allen's encounter with China's Fan Zhengyi.

Master of Ceremonies Rob Walker was spotted hoovering the table as staff desperately tried to get play back up and running as quickly as possible.

And in the end, after a 40-minute delay, play resumed in the Fan vs Allen match, with the other game expected to continue later on Monday night.

Check out the crazy incident below:

VIDEO: Fan jumps on Crucible table and throws orange powder

Why did the protesters invade the tables?

The two individuals both had 'JUST STOP OIL' written on their t-shirts and it is believed they are from the Just Stop Oil Group - an environmental activist group in the United Kingdom.

Using civil resistance and direct action, the group hopes for the British government to commit to halting new fossil fuel licensing and production.

Hendry reacts to incident

Speaking on BBC, seven-time World Champions Stephen Hendry spoke on the crazy events that unfolded.

"I have never seen that before at a snooker event. It's a first," he stressed.

"It is scary. Wow! You just hope the cloth can be recovered from that. It caught us all by surprise and then this happens.

"For me, straight away as a snooker player I am thinking: 'Is the table recoverable?' We don't know what that is on the table."