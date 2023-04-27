Ronnie O’Sullivan was full of praise for his opponent Luca Brecel after a shock 13-10 loss in the quarter-finals of the World Championships.

In his 100th match at the Crucible, O’Sullivan had a 10-6 lead going into the concluding session, before losing seven successive frames to the 28-year-old Belgian snooker player, who before the tournament had never previously won at the Crucible.

The ‘Belgian Bullet’ won the final seven frames with breaks of 112, 64, 72, 61, 78, and 63 consecutively.

After the game, the defending champion O’Sullivan was full of praise of Brecel, and wished him luck for the rest of the tournament.

What did Ronnie O'Sullivan say to Brecel after their match?

When speaking to the BBC panel, Brecel said: "He said, 'I hope you win it, you're a great player, great to watch.' All those things. Yeah, that was nice."

This was Brecel’s first victory over O’Sullivan since 2017.

O’Sullivan had not lost from a 10-6 lead at the Crucible since 2005, when he lost to Peter Ebdon.

What did O'Sullivan say about his own performance?

O’Sullivan went on to say to BBC Sport: "He (Brecel) is such a good player, I love watching him play.

"His cue action, he gets through the ball so well. It's incredible. The whip he gets on the white, the top spin, the thud he hits the ball with.

"He's such a dynamic player, probably the most talented snooker player I've ever seen.

"I'd love to see him go and win it because that's how snooker should be played. He's a phenomenal talent and player."

O’Sullivan was also critical of his own game, saying it would have been stopped if it was a boxing match.

"If I'd have put up a bit more resistance maybe he wouldn't have played as well, but you still have to pot the balls. I just wasn't playing well enough to have an impact on the game.

"If it was a boxing match, they'd have stopped it very early because I was pinching frames and hanging on.

"There's only so much hanging on you can do at the Crucible. It catches up with you at some point, and someone will eventually put you away."

Brecel will be up against Chinese 20-year-old Si Jiahui in the semi-final, who is now the youngest semi-finalist since O'Sullivan in 1996, after beating Scotsman Anthony McGill 13-12 in a deciding final frame.