Sean O’Sullivan produced a 140 break in his World Championship second qualifying round clash with David Grace, with a place at The Crucible at stake in just over a week. While the competition proper isn’t underway, qualifying is offering up some mouthwatering clashes as well as some incredible quality.

Icons have been falling, with both Stephen Hendry and Jimmy White crashing out 10-4 to Martin O’Donnell and 10-4 to James Cahill respectively. Out of the former elite players, Ken Doherty, the 1997 world champion continues, taking on Hammad Miah.

But for now, all the focus is on O’Sullivan’s clash despite the exceedingly entertaining Dechawat Poomjaeng also being in action. However his break in frame three is something we’ve never really seen before, to call it bizarre is an understatement.

Sean O’Sullivan’s bizarre break in World Championship Qualifying

There’s no denying, a maximum break in snooker is the most exceptional individual moment you can witness or experience. O’Sullivan was looking good to do just that in his clash with Grace, but an unfortunate shot after 10 reds and 10 blacks ended his hopes.

Eyeing up his 11th red, disaster struck. He didn’t miss his pot, but instead knocked two in at once, scoring two points instead of one. However, he could only go for one colour afterwards, meaning he couldn’t get consecutive blacks. That meant just 140 points were on the table for him to clear up.

He did just that, making a 140, 15 reds, 14 blacks and then the six colours from yellow down to the black. Heartbreaking for the 28-year-old who was agonisingly close to etching his name into World Championship history.

Video: Sean O’Sullivan’s unlucky attempt at a 147 during the world championships

It’s been all downhill since though. That 140 break put him 3-0 up, but Grace pulled one back before the mid-session interval. When play resumed following a 15 minute breather, Grace put his foot on the accelerator and at the time of writing, held a 4-3 lead in the clash.

There’s still plenty of legs left in this one though, with the qualifying matches a best of 19, the same as most ranking finals and also the opening round at The Crucible.

Some could argue it’s the perfect warm-up for a qualifier, who heads into the opening round of the tournament with a handful of best of 19s under their belt. It’s not often players play over two sessions until the worlds, although the elite players are no strangers to two session matches.