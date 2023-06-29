252 Bundesliga players have voted for the best attacker in world football, and it has come as a shock to see Lionel Messi's rank.

The 36-year-old finally managed to get his hands on a World Cup trophy at the end of 2022, but his fall from grace may still have begun.

Messi would have been right at the top of these lists, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, in previous years.

The latter however, does not even appear on the list on this occasion.

In a massive changing of the guard, it is the new stars of football that dominate the vote.

Messi has recently secured a move to Inter Miami in the MLS, and his time is now coming towards an end due to his age.

Which players were voted higher than Lionel Messi?

A very minimal 3.2% of the vote went in the Argentinian's favour with five players finishing with more votes, per Kicker.

The Bundesliga players have decided that Karim Benzema was only the fifth-best attacker despite recently winning the Ballon d'Or.

The Frenchman has also recently departed Europe as he moved to Saudi Arabian side, Al-Ittihad.

His Real Madrid teammate, Vinicius Jr., finished just one place above him with 7.9% of the vote.

Lighting up the world with his electric pace and much improved end product was only enough to land the Brazilian less than 10% of the poll.

A big surprise comes when Kylian Mbappe was revealed to finish in third place.

Messi's former teammate was a star in the World Cup final even in defeat and continued to dominate in France.

Perhaps his failure to contribute in the knockout rounds of the Champions League cost him.

Second place is a contentious choice as Kevin De Bruyne, traditionally a midfielder, scooped the silver medal on this occasion.

He has been playing in a more advanced role and was a huge part of Manchester City's treble success.

Who is the best attacker in the world?

Over half of the players voted for the same man as the number one attacking force in world football.

That man is the clinical Erling Haaland.

52 goals in 53 appearances for his new club goes a long way to show why.

Breaking the Premier League scoring record during his debut campaign has made Haaland the biggest talking point in the game.

Will he be able to continue his red-hot form and even break his own record next season?