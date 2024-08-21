Stunning new designs have emerged for what could be the 'world's biggest football stadium'. With the ambition of being built to host the 2030 World Cup final, the Grand Stade Hassan II could hold a capacity of 115,000 fans.

Per Mail Sport, the architects who drew up plans for a new Old Trafford for Manchester United have been tasked with creating this incredible new venue. The early renderings are certainly impressive.

In the world of football right now, Rungrado 1st of May Stadium in North Korea – built in 1989 with a capacity of 114,000 – is the world's biggest football ground. This new venue in Morocco, however, could soon take the crown.

The stadium will be based outside Casablanca, and is said to draw inspiration from the country's traditional social gatherings, known as a 'moussem'. The roof will be made from a unique aluminium lattice, and each end of the venue will be able to hold 29,500 fans over three steep tiers. The venue will also feature 32 stairways to a series of gardens on raised platforms, which will be located 28 metres above the ground.

In terms of the flashier seats, there will be five levels of hospitality. As such as many as 12,000 corporate customers will be welcomed at the Grand Stade Hassan II – named after Hassan II of Morocco, a former King who reigned from 1961 until his death in 1999. A royal box will also be part of the luxury seats.

The renderings of the stadium design have been created by Populous. This is the same company used by the Glazers to carry out a feasibility study on a new or refurbished Old Trafford for Manchester United – with the ambition to expand from around 75,000 seart to 90,000. Populous worked in conjunction with Paris-based architects Oualalou + Choi for this new venue in Morocco.

Work Will Start Soon After Public Financing Approved

Grand Stade Hassan II will be "truly iconic"

With six years to go until Morocco hosts the 2030 World Cup – alongside Spain and Portugal – work is due to start in the near future after public financing was approved last year. It will be built on a 100-hectare site to the north of Casablanca.

Christopher Lee, Managing Director at Populous, said of the plans:

"The Grand Stade Hassan II will be a truly iconic, landmark venue for Morocco and for football itself, that will become one of the great stadia of the world."

Tarik Oualalou, who is the Design Principal and founding partner at Oualalou + Choi and Lead Architect for the project, added: 'The Grand Stade Hassan II is deeply rooted in Moroccan culture, with its traditions and contemporary expressions.

"It is rooted in ancient and primordial figures: the Moussem, the tent, and the garden, as well as the topography and landscapes of Morocco. It's a generous space, open to the world and respectful to the Nature it protects. The Grand Stade Hassan II de Casablanca is the embodiment of the great tradition of Moroccan hospitality."

As co-hosts for the 2030 World Cup, Morocco pledged to build one new stadium and upgrade six others as part of preparations. The Grand Stade Hassan II will be that one venue and it will become home to two local clubs.