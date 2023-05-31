The race to buy Manchester United has still not reached its conclusion.

United's current owners, The Glazers, invited interested buyers to bid for the club at the start of the year.

Multiples parties including from Qatar and Jim Ratcliffe have submitted offers to buy the Manchester giants.

However, The Glazers are yet to accept a bid.

It was reported by Sky Sports back in February that The Glazers were believed to be looking for a sale price of £6bn.

But how much is the club actually worth? And how does their value compare to the world's biggest clubs?

Forbes have crunched the numbers and named the most valuable clubs in the world. View the top 20 below...

20. Crystal Palace - £652m

19. Atalanta United - £687m

18. LA Galaxy - £748m

17. LAFC - £808m

16. Inter Milan - £833m

15. West Ham United - £874m

14. AC Milan - £1.1bn

13. Atletico Madrid - £1.2bn

12. Borussia Dortmund - £1.5bn

11. Juventus - £1.7bn

10. Arsenal - £1.8bn

9. Tottenham Hotspur - £2.3bn

8. Chelsea - £2.5bn

7. Paris Saint-Germain - £3.4bn

6. Bayern Munich - £3.9bn

5. Manchester City - £4bn

4. Liverpool - £4.3bn

3. Barcelona - £4.5bn

2. Manchester United - £4.85bn

1. Real Madrid - £4.9bn

United are now the second most valuable club in world football after enjoying a successful season.

The Red Devils' value has increased by 30% in the past year and they have moved above Barcelona to second.

Despite the significant increase in value, they are worth just over £1 billion less than The Glazers' valuation.

Real Madrid just about maintain top spot while Liverpool and Manchester City make up the top five.

Chelsea's value remains the same as it was in 2022 after a disappointing season.

While Tottenham, perhaps surprisingly, are worth £500m more than bitter rivals Arsenal.

The top 20 features three clubs from Major League Soccer: LAFC, LA Galaxy and Atalanta United.

The most represented league in the list is the Premier League. Eight clubs in England's top tier make the list, with Crystal Palace sneaking in.

Newcastle just about miss out on the top 20. They are the 22nd most valuable club in the world, with their value increasing by 51% in the last year to £640m.

While the only club to feature in the list that has lost value in the past year is Juventus.

The Italian giants were the ninth most valuable club in the world in 2022. But their value has dropped by 12% in the past year and they have fallen out of the top 10.